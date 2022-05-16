Which Sur La Table kitchen tools are best?

Sur La Table sells a variety of quality cookware, but some of its best products are small, practical kitchen tools designed to save you time or energy in the kitchen. From spice grinders to a torch for your creme brulee, there are lots of options to choose from.

Begin your search with the Sur La Table Silicone Edge Slotted Fish Turner, which has consistently great reviews and is made from top-quality materials.

What to know before you buy a Sur La Table kitchen tool

What is Sur La Table?

Sur La Table was founded in 1972 as a seller of specialty cookware by Shirley Collins in Seattle, WA. It started small with just one store, but today it has over 50 brick-and-mortar locations across the United States and a retail website. In 1996, Sur La Table also began to offer cooking classes. The retailer remains best-known for selling quality cooking and baking tools, appliances, barware and kitchen decor.

Manual tools

Sur La Table offers a wide variety of manual tools at a range of prices. Bestselling manual tools include:

Spice grinders : These are primarily used for salt and pepper but can handle other spices too. They come in combinations of glass, acrylic, ceramic and stainless steel.

: These are primarily used for salt and pepper but can handle other spices too. They come in combinations of glass, acrylic, ceramic and stainless steel. Cooking utensils : This includes large spatulas, jar scrapers and tongs as well as large knives and spoons for pots and pans. They come in stainless steel, silicone and wood.

: This includes large spatulas, jar scrapers and tongs as well as large knives and spoons for pots and pans. They come in stainless steel, silicone and wood. Zesters : These zesters have stainless steel blades. Most of them have steel or plastic handles but a few like the Microplane Grater-Zester Without Grip are handle-less.

: These zesters have stainless steel blades. Most of them have steel or plastic handles but a few like the Microplane Grater-Zester Without Grip are handle-less. Juicers : Prices vary greatly here between basic handheld juicers and artisanal hand presses, so you have plenty of options. In addition to the standard stainless steel citrus juicer, there’s a lemon press, a twist-action lemon and lime juicer and a citrus reamer.

: Prices vary greatly here between basic handheld juicers and artisanal hand presses, so you have plenty of options. In addition to the standard stainless steel citrus juicer, there’s a lemon press, a twist-action lemon and lime juicer and a citrus reamer. Whisks : These come in assorted styles that include egg, dough, beater, ball, balloon, flat, spiral and classic French whisks. They are made from stainless steel or silicone-coated steel with metal or rubber handles.

: These come in assorted styles that include egg, dough, beater, ball, balloon, flat, spiral and classic French whisks. They are made from stainless steel or silicone-coated steel with metal or rubber handles. Knives : There’s a large selection of knife options, including stainless steel steak, paring, bread, cheese and classic chef’s knives. Some of them are serrated and most come with a stand for storage or a sheath to protect you and the blade when it’s not in use.

: There’s a large selection of knife options, including stainless steel steak, paring, bread, cheese and classic chef’s knives. Some of them are serrated and most come with a stand for storage or a sheath to protect you and the blade when it’s not in use. Peelers : There are swivel and straight peelers with stainless steel blades and nonslip handles.

: There are swivel and straight peelers with stainless steel blades and nonslip handles. Measuring spoons and cups : These are offered in glass, stainless steel and copper. Some come in themed designs like the Eiffel Tower Measuring Spoons.

: These are offered in glass, stainless steel and copper. Some come in themed designs like the Eiffel Tower Measuring Spoons. Cutting boards: There’s a wide selection of nonslip cutting boards in assorted sizes crafted from different types of wood like maple and bamboo as well as silicone and plastic materials.

Powered tools

Most kitchen utensils and cutlery require no power source. but there are always exceptions. When it comes to tools like cooking torches and mixers, there are electric, digital and gas- or fuel-powered options to consider.

Electric : An electric tool has a long cord and needs an outlet to work. Electric is popular with mixers, kettles, Dutch ovens, milk frothers, knife sharpeners, griddles and immersion blenders.

: An electric tool has a long cord and needs an outlet to work. Electric is popular with mixers, kettles, Dutch ovens, milk frothers, knife sharpeners, griddles and immersion blenders. Digital : These tools can usually be charged with a USB cord or feature built-in batteries. Examples include digital meat thermometers, timers and food scales.

: These tools can usually be charged with a USB cord or feature built-in batteries. Examples include digital meat thermometers, timers and food scales. Gas or fuel: This is mostly for kitchen torches, which are powered by small canisters of gas or fuel. They are used to brown meats and caramelize desserts.

What to look for in a quality Sur La Table kitchen tool

Rust-resistant

Metal kitchen tools have to be rust-resistant to maintain their effectiveness. Food-grade stainless steel is one of the most popular rust-resistant options. Aluminum, galvanized steel, copper, brass and bronze are also good choices. Sterling silver doesn’t rust but it does tarnish.

Safety features

A reliable Sur La Table kitchen tool doesn’t just work well, it’s designed with your safety in mind. Sharp blades come with protective sleeves for storage. A good tool is made from food-grade materials that are safe to use in the kitchen. It features locks, if applicable, to keep dangerous components secure. If it produces a flame, then there is a safety switch for added protection.

Left-handed vs. right-handed utensils

Remember that some utensils and tools are designed with right-handed users in mind. There are a few tools designed for left-handed users, but they aren’t always easy to seek out. You’re more likely to find universal tools that can be used either way or flipped to accommodate a right- or left-handed person.

How much you can expect to spend on a Sur La Table kitchen tool

Most basic kitchen tools cost $10-$80, while powered or high-end kitchen tools can cost $30-$200.

Sur La Table kitchen tool FAQ

Does Sur La Table sell other brands?

A. While Sur La Table has its own line of cookware and bakeware, it also sells name-brand products from Le Creuset, Staub, Scanpan, All-Clad and more.

Does Sur La Table have free shipping for online orders?

A. Standard shipping from the Sur La Table website costs $6-$11 for orders under $75. All orders over $75 come with free standard shipping.

What’s the best Sur La Table kitchen tool to buy?

Top Sur La Table kitchen tool

Sur La Table Silicone Edge Slotted Fish Turner

What you need to know: This 12-inch slotted fish spatula is constructed from stainless steel and BPA-free silicone and is great for flipping fish or eggs. It’s suitable for left or right-handed use.

What you’ll love: It’s curved for easy turning with a beveled edge and flexible head. Heat-resistant silicone prevents you from scratching nonstick surfaces and the slots prevent excess fat or oil from getting trapped in the food. The silicone comes in red or black. It’s dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It’s only lined with silicone on one side.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

Top Sur La Table kitchen tool for the money

Sur La Table Paring Knife

What you need to know: This paring knife has a 3.5-inch-long high-carbon stainless steel blade and a rubber handle with a matching rubber sheath. It’s suitable for left- or right-handed use.

What you’ll love: The high-carbon blade keeps food from sticking to the steel. It doesn’t have to be sharpened frequently. It’s great for mincing and slicing. It comes in six colors.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

Worth checking out

Sur La Table Ratchet Mill

What you need to know: This is a 9.5-inch tall ceramic stone grinder that holds up to 1/3 of a cup of unground spices.

What you’ll love: It’s durable and can be adjusted to produce coarse or finely ground spices like salt or pepper. There’s a front-loading door for easy refills. It’s lightweight and simple to use without too much effort. It comes in white, black, red and blue.

What you should consider: It is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

