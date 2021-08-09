For the most accurate CrossFit glove sizing, it’s best to have someone else measure your hands.

CrossFit gloves

CrossFit workouts have taken the fitness world by storm in recent years because of how effectively their high-intensity interval training workouts can transform your body. These workouts are pretty demanding, which is why you need the right gear when you hit the gym. CrossFit gloves give your palms and wrists plenty of protection and support and allow you to get a better grip when you’re lifting weights. They also prevent calluses, and because they usually have Velcro closures at the wrist, they’re fully adjustable to give you the right amount of support and range of motion you need.

With our buying guide, you have all the tips and tricks you need to find the best CrossFit gloves for your next workout. We’ve included some specific product recommendations, like our top pick from Fit Active Sports, which provide full palm protection and are easy to put on and take off.

What to know before you buy CrossFit gloves

Finger style

CrossFit gloves are available with different finger styles that affect the way they fit. Some gloves cover all four fingers and the thumb, providing the most protection. However, these gloves are heavier and can leave you with sweaty hands. Other CrossFit gloves have loops or holes that only cover two or three of your fingers. They’re lightweight, but it can take some time to get used to them if you usually wear all-finger gloves.

Palm protection

Some CrossFit gloves cover the entire hand and provide full palm protection. Other styles only have a 2- to 3-inch strip that spans the palm for protection, leaving some parts of the hand exposed.

The palm area is also where the gloves provide the grip texture. Suede and leather gloves naturally have a better grip due to the texture of the material, but neoprene gloves usually have silicone strips or dots to improve it.

Wrist support

CrossFit gloves have a wrist strap or band that helps compress the wrist and provide support. Most use Velcro or buckle closures, so you’re able to adjust the amount of support and the range of motion you can achieve.

Sizing

Most CrossFit glove manufacturers use their own custom size range, which typically consists of small through extra-large. Some brands offer extra-small and extra-extra-large options, but choices in these sizes are more limited.

Because sizes are different across brands, it’s important to consult the sizing chart for any gloves you’re considering. You usually have to measure your hands across the knuckles and from the tip of the index finger to the wrist to determine the best size. Accurate measuring is crucial to find gloves that fit comfortably.

What to look for in quality CrossFit gloves

Materials

You can find CrossFit gloves made of suede, leather, and neoprene, which are all flexible, supportive materials. Suede and leather are slightly stiffer and require more time to break in, but that allows them to provide better support and protection. Neoprene is stretchier and more flexible, which can be more comfortable for some users, but it doesn’t offer as much support and protection as suede or leather.

Color

Most CrossFit gloves are black, but you can find some styles that feature additional colors. This usually involves a lining or stitching in a color that contrasts with the black. Available color options can vary depending on the glove material — neoprene gloves don’t offer too many choices, but you can find color variety with suede and leather.

How much you can expect to spend on CrossFit gloves

You can pay between $6 and $40 for a pair of CrossFit gloves. Basic neoprene pairs typically cost between $6 and $15, while more protective neoprene, leather, and suede pairs go for $15 to $25. For the highest-quality suede and leather gloves, expect to pay $25 to $40.

CrossFit gloves FAQ

Can I wear a fitness tracker or smartwatch with CrossFit gloves?

A. It’s actually best not to wear anything on your wrists with CrossFit gloves, so they don’t get caught on watches, trackers, and/or bracelets.

What other workout activities can I wear CrossFit gloves for?

A. CrossFit gloves can also come in handy for more traditional weightlifting workouts, but most users prefer to use their gloves solely for CrossFit workouts to keep them from getting worn out.

What are the best CrossFit gloves to buy?

Top CrossFit gloves

Fit Active’s Sports CrossFit Gloves

Our take: Outstanding gloves with full palm protection that can help you elevate your CrossFit training.

What we like: Neoprene construction holds up well to rigorous workouts. Wrist straps allow you to take the gloves on and off more easily. Provide an excellent grip, and the open design makes them more comfortable during workouts.

What we dislike: Have a fairly stiff feel, and the wrist strap can be too thick for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top CrossFit gloves for the money

ProFitness’ Workout Gloves

Our take: A great pair of gloves for preventing calluses and keeping your hands dry during CrossFit workouts.

What we like: Feature adjustable wrist straps that allow you to control the gloves’ comfort. Neoprene design helps prevent sweating. Silicone palm provides excellent grip.

What we dislike: Can stretch out over time and don’t last as long as other gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nisrok’s CrossFit Gloves

Our take: High-quality gloves made of durable suede that isn’t prone to tearing or ripping.

What we like: Constructed to fit the natural contours of the hand. Padded wrist straps help prevent hand irritation. Available in a wide range of sizes which fit better than many other options.

What we dislike: Can leave black marks on your hands after workouts. Are prone to stretching with regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

