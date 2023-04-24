Keep feet cozy with the best Dearfoam slippers

Which Dearfoams slippers are best?

Slippers are great for your feet. They’re comfortable, keep your feet warm and end the risk of bacterial or fungal infections that bare feet are subject to. Some designs even help with blood flow and circulation.

Dearfoams has been making slippers since the 1940s and has built up an impressive catalog of different styles. Take a look at the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers for a warm sheepskin slipper that will keep your feet comfortable and cozy.

What to know before you buy Dearfoams slippers

Materials

Dearfoams debuted in 1948 as a maker of foam-cushioned, machine-washable footwear. Today, it has expanded designs to use a wider variety of materials for warm, durable styles, from high-quality sheepskin and wool to vegan options.

Frequently used upper and interior materials include sherpa, shearling, suede, nylon, velour and terry. The soles are constructed from durable plastic or flexible rubber.

Styles

There are six Dearfoams slipper styles, most in a wide array of colors and patterns.

Boot : This goes up over the ankle like an outdoor bootie, but is soft and designed for indoor use. It’s not stiff or structured the way outdoor boots are.

: This goes up over the ankle like an outdoor bootie, but is soft and designed for indoor use. It’s not stiff or structured the way outdoor boots are. Clog : This classic, popular slipper design goes completely over the front of your foot but is partially or fully open in the back, so it slips on and off easily.

: This classic, popular slipper design goes completely over the front of your foot but is partially or fully open in the back, so it slips on and off easily. Moccasin : This is recognizable for its exterior, made from suede or similar material with clear stitch work. The inside is plush and soft.

: This is recognizable for its exterior, made from suede or similar material with clear stitch work. The inside is plush and soft. Closed back : This is like a clog, only the back goes up higher, to the ankle. It’s harder to get on, but less likely to slide off or make a smacking sound when you walk.

: This is like a clog, only the back goes up higher, to the ankle. It’s harder to get on, but less likely to slide off or make a smacking sound when you walk. Ballerina : This has no significant heel. It looks like a ballerina flat, hugging the top of your foot, but is softer for indoor use.

: This has no significant heel. It looks like a ballerina flat, hugging the top of your foot, but is softer for indoor use. Open toe: This has a thong or slip-on design that leaves the toes exposed. As with a clog, the back is partially or fully open.

Size

Dearfoams offers sizes for men, women, infants and children. There are also unisex slippers for both adults and children.

Dearfoams uses numbered sizes 6 to 11 for women’s slippers and 8 to 15 for men’s slippers, with a few offered in wide widths. Some use lettered sizing running from extra-extra-small to extra-extra-large. Dearfoams slippers generally run a little small, and it is often recommended that you size up.

What to look for in quality Dearfoams slippers

Arch support

Arch support helps reduce foot pain and keeps your feet comfortable. While most Dearfoams slippers are made with comfortable memory foam, that foam can flatten and dip over time. Proper arches ensure that your feet stay well-supported over time.

Outdoor-friendly

Slippers are made to be worn inside the home but the most versatile can handle at least a little outdoor use. An outdoor-friendly outsole that’s water-resistant makes slippers more durable for activities such as getting mail, taking out trash or walking the dog.

Moisture-wicking

A moisture-wicking interior keeps your feet dry, reducing bacteria buildup and odor. This is especially important if you don’t wear socks, which often have their own moisture-wicking design, with your slippers. Fabrics that do this well include polyester, nylon and wool.

How much you can expect to spend on Dearfoams slippers

Dearfoams slippers for adults usually cost $20 to $80, with a few styles costing $85 to $130. Children’s styles cost $10 to $30.

Dearfoams slippers FAQ

Are all Dearfoams slippers machine-washable?

A. There are a few exceptions, but most Dearfoams slippers are machine-washable in cold water. Check the care instructions; Dearfoams will specify if a particular item can go in the wash.

How do you dry machine-washable slippers?

A. If your slippers are safe to wash, do not put them in the dryer. Leave them to line-dry. This method takes longer but keeps your slippers usable.

What are the best Dearfoams slippers to buy?

Top Dearfoams slippers

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers

What you need to know: These women’s sheepskin clogs come in numbered sizes, feature real wool inside and have plastic outsoles suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: They’re warm but lightweight. The exterior is water-resistant and the interior is moisture-wicking to keep your feet dry. They come in 16 colors and wide widths are available. They are comfortable with a classic silhouette.

What you should consider: The soles feel a little hard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Dearfoams slippers for the money

Dearfoams Leslie Quilted Terry Clog Slippers

What you need to know: These women’s terry clogs come in lettered sizes with a slip-resistant rubber outsole designed for indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: The insole is cushioned with memory foam for extra comfort. The quilted design gives the terry an attractive look. Wide sizes are available. There are five colors to choose from, including a striped print.

What you should consider: They are not water-resistant and run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dearfoams Faux Fur Fold-Down Boot Slippers

What you need to know: These polyester women’s boots come in lettered sizes, with a rubber outsole that works for indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: The polyester fleece lining is comfortable and cozy. The edge of the cuffs can be worn up or down. There’s a memory-foam padded footbed. They come in two colors and are machine-washable.

What you should consider: Wide widths are not available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

