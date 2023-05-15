Memorial Day is a time to honor the United States armed forces. For many, it’s also a day to spend time with friends and family over a plate of food. Cookouts are an excellent way to celebrate, as temperatures are typically comfortable toward the end of May. Whether you’re hosting a cookout or visiting friends and family, there are several products that can enhance your experience.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the top Memorial Day cookout products.

Vinglacé Wine Bottle Chiller

This features a stainless steel, double-walled design that keeps wine cool for hours. It fits most wine bottles with a capacity of 750 milliliters. It’s durable and easy to use. It’s available in 11 colors, including blue, pink and rose gold.

Sold by Amazon

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven

This has a stylish, compact design. It’s available with or without a gas burner. It heats up quickly; wood will produce higher temperatures than gas. It’s intuitive, although there is a bit of a learning curve. The flames naturally burn off crumbs and debris, making cleanup a breeze.

Sold by Amazon and Solo Stove

Sony XP500 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker

This has a splash-resistant design and a bass-booster feature. It has LED lights above and below the speaker. You can plug a microphone or guitar in to perform for your loved ones. The battery lasts around 20 hours on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Blackstone 28-Inch Griddle

The flat cooking surface is ideal for hibachi, burgers and other fun meals. The dual burners ensure even heat distribution. It has wheels for enhanced maneuverability. The shelf on the bottom is perfect for storing food or cooking tools.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Progressive Collapsible 4-In-1 Carrier

Its spacious design can accommodate various foods, such as cakes, casseroles or deviled eggs. It’s collapsible, so it won’t take up too much space in your cabinets. It comes with an appetizer tray and a deviled egg tray.

Sold by Amazon

