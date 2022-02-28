Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
56°
Midland
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
March Primaries, 2022
Political
Business
PR Newswire Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Trump calls the Russian invasion ‘a Holocaust,’ urges …
What are cluster bombs and what danger do they pose?
‘Rex appeal’: Study proposes there may have been …
Inflation impacts of pandemic, Russia, and Ukraine …
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Red Raider Nation
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Indy 500
Masters Report
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ukrainian athletes join military after Russian invasion
Top Stories
Heart-wrenching reaction to Russian athletes in Paralympics
Fans chant ‘We want baseball!’ but won’t get it anytime …
Sad, not shocked: MLB fans take gut-punch of canceled …
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Teacher Surprise
Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
The Cupid Connection
Community
Black History Month
What Black History Means to Me
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Valentine’s Day Quiz
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock 2021
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Sgt. Tyler Rodgers
Video
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lifting Equipment
Best floor jack
Top Lifting Equipment Headlines
Election 2022
Don't Miss
Odessa man on death row asks judge to withdraw execution …
Inflation, war impact U.S economy
Local police cracking down on thefts in West Texas
MPD investigating pawn shop theft
NM judge says mom accused of throwing baby in dumpster …