Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
Top Stories
Thai police fire tear gas at protest over COVID response
Top Stories
Warm waters further threaten depleted Maine shrimp fishery
Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital
French push against domestic abuse may overlook some police
Fires rampage through forests in Greece; thousands evacuated
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
US overwhelms Spain for 3rd straight water polo gold
Top Stories
Japan beats US 2-0 to win 1st Olympic baseball gold medal
AP Source: PSG remains in talks on signing Lionel Messi
Allyson Felix’s 11th Olympic medal comes in US 4×400 relay
Rhythmic gymnastics upset: Israel beats Russia, wins gold
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Carpet Tech Giveaway
Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Honoring The Graduates 2021
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Outdoor Power Equipment
Best BLACK+DECKER edger
Don't Miss
‘We will fight everyday’: Ector Co. Family grieves slain son on his 19th birthday amid unsolved murder investigation
Video
OPD searching for woman accused of theft
Gallery
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified
Gallery
OPD searching for hit and run driver
Gallery
Midland woman with COVID-19 arrested, charged after spitting on officer