Which freezer mugs are best?

Whether you’re enjoying soda, beer or an iced coffee, there’s nothing worse than your favorite cold beverage getting warm. If you don’t want ice cubes watering it down, though, a freezer mug is the ideal alternative to keep your drink cold and tasting great.

A freezer mug features a double-walled construction with a freezable gel inside. It freezes when you place the mug in the freezer and keeps your drinks cold without watering them down. If you’re looking for a high-quality set of freezer mugs that’s affordable and attractive, the Lily’s Home Double Wall Gel Freezer Mugs are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a freezer mug

Construction

Freezer mugs feature a pretty simple construction. The sides have two walls with a freezable gel sandwiched between them. Most mugs use plastic, but it’s essential to choose a model with BPA-free plastic to ensure that it won’t leach any chemicals into your drink. You can also find some acrylic freezer mugs and even a few models made of glass.

Plastic and acrylic freezer mugs are typically the most durable option because they’re better able to withstand impact. They can sometimes crack, though. Glass freezer mugs usually offer the most attractive appearance, but they’re not very durable because they shatter easily if dropped.

Effectiveness

Because of their simple construction, all freezer mugs work to some extent. However, some models work better than others. A high-quality freezer mug freezes evenly and can keep your drink cold for as long as you’re drinking it. Some models can even chill room-temperature beverages that you add to them. Check the product specifications to see how long a mug can keep your beverage chilled.

Sets vs. singles

You can buy many freezer mugs solo, but others come as part of a set. You’ll usually save money if you purchase the mugs in a group since the price is typically lower per mug. Buying a set of four or more mugs also ensures you’ll have enough mugs for guests when you have a party or social gathering.

What to look for in a quality freezer mug

Size

Freezer mugs are available in various sizes, depending on how many ounces you need your mug to hold. In general, any mug you choose should be able to hold an entire bottle or can of your beverage of choice.

For example, if you usually drink 12-ounce bottles of beer, an 8-ounce freezer mug can be annoying because you’ll need to refill it to finish your beer. On the other hand, if you purchase a larger mug, it may be too bulky to use comfortably. Larger mugs also require more time in the freezer to freeze fully, and they may not fit well in your freezer either.

Style

If you’re using your freezer mugs for parties and other social occasions, you’ll also want to consider the style or appearance of the mugs. Some come in a wide array of colors, while others are available in unique shapes. You can even find some freezer mugs with a more elegant design if you prefer a more stylish appearance.

Lids and covers

If you want to take your freezer mug on the go, look for a model that comes with a leak-proof lid or cover. The lid should be easy to put on the mug and take off when you want to drink. It also helps to look for a lid with a vent that you can drink from or place a straw in when the lid is in place.

Handles

Freezer mugs are available with and without handles. A mug with a handle is usually easier to hold, but make sure that the handle is securely attached and fits well in your hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a freezer mug

You’ll typically pay $10-$20 for a freezer mug. Of course, a set costs more overall, but the price per mug is usually better than buying the mugs individually. Keep in mind that mugs made of glass are generally more expensive than plastic or acrylic models.

Freezer mug FAQ

Do freezer mugs sweat?

A. Like any cold glass or cup, a freezer mug is going to sweat somewhat. However, some mugs sweat more than others. A freezer mug’s double-walled design usually helps reduce sweating, but in warmer weather, you’ll likely notice condensation on your mug.

How should I clean a freezer mug?

A. You can find many dishwasher-safe freezer mugs, so you can just throw them in with your dishes for cleaning. However, other mugs require hand washing. Use warm, soapy water to clean these mugs, and dry them thoroughly before storing them in your cabinet.

You should always check the manufacturer’s instructions for the preferred cleaning method for your particular freezer mug, though.

What’s the best freezer mug to buy?

Top freezer mug

Lily’s Home Double Wall Gel Freezer Mugs

What you need to know: This set of four colorful freezer mugs is perfect for parties and other festive occasions and offers a great price per mug.

What you’ll love: The mugs contain freezable “crackle ice” gel. You can store them in the freezer after washing for added convenience. They even chill room-temperature beverages. The set features mugs in four colors, so everyone knows which mug is theirs.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that the mugs can crack after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top freezer mug for the money

Rockin Gear 16 oz. Double Wall Gel Freezer Mug

What you need to know: This gel freezer mug combines form and function, so it can keep your drinks cold while looking great.

What you’ll love: The mug is available in blue, green, pink or orange. The crackled glass design gives it a more dressed-up look for parties. It holds up to 16 ounces of liquid and keeps drinks cold for up to an hour.

What you should consider: The bottom is very narrow, so you may need a bottle brush to clean the mug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dragon Glassware 13.5 oz. Bottoms Up Insulated Beer Glass

What you need to know: For anyone who prefers glass to plastic, this unique freezer mug looks stylish but is still perfect for everyday use.

What you’ll love: The mug is lightweight but still fairly durable. It’s dishwasher-safe, so it’s extremely easy to clean. It can hold up to 13 ½ ounces and keep your beverage cold for up to an hour. It comes in a box for gift-giving too.

What you should consider: It breaks more easily than plastic mugs. You must dry it thoroughly before putting it in the freezer too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

