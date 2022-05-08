Best cheap pressure cooker

Pressure cookers that still fit a great budget

For fast and healthy cooking, pressure cookers are one of the best options available to most consumers. Pressure cookers offer significant versatility. The devices can cook anything from a pot roast to a batch of cinnamon rolls through simple instructions. However, several of the best models of pressure cookers can be pretty expensive and not affordable for some shoppers. Despite this, there are still several pressure cookers from trusted brands that fit any budget. Knowing which settings and abilities to prioritize can help save money without making significant compromises. If you already made up your mind about the type of pressure cooker you want, check out our review of the best stovetop pressure cookers for the best stovetop options, or our list of the best electric pressure cookers if you already decided you want an electric one.

Features to consider before buying

Generation of pressure cooker

Pressure cookers have gone through several different generations of development, with the original group using a weight to hold down a valve that releases steam. More modern pressure cookers can set precise temperatures and work easily to regulate timers and delayed cook settings.

Multifunctional abilities

The newest generation of pressure cookers provides users with several different cooking types and preset processes for specific meals. These pressure cookers can do more than just cook using pressure, with several allowing for searing, steaming, and slow cook. These pressure cookers usually have displays that allow for precise temperatures and timers.

Stovetop or electric

While most modern pressure cookers are electric, stovetop pressure cookers still serve a valuable role in the kitchen if chosen. On top of usually costing less, stovetop pressure cookers can function as an everyday cooking device with the lid removed to serve as a regular pot. The lack of modern settings and features are where electric pressure cookers serve as superior options.

Capacity

Another feature of pressure cookers to keep in mind is the capacity of food it can hold and still cook. Larger capacity pressure cookers work better for serving larger groups of people or entire families, while smaller capacity pressure cookers work well for individual meals or households with fewer people.

Price range

Pressure cooker prices range from $50 to over $200, depending on the capabilities and capacity. Generally speaking, you can buy a high-quality pressure cooker with decent capacity for $100 or less.

Best cheap pressure cooker

Top cheap pressure cooker

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: This is one of the best all-around pressure cookers available on the market from one of the best brands for the product.

What you’ll love: The pressure cooker comes with seven different cooking settings to help users make yogurt, desserts and more with ease. The device also has a free Instant Pot app, loaded with hundreds of recipes specifically designed for the pressure cooker.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced difficulty operating the device with some features that lack intuitive controls.

Top cheap pressure cooker for the money

Presto 01370 8-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: This is a classic stovetop pressure cooker designed for consistent temperature and cooking.

What you’ll love: The pressure cooker comes with a steaming basket for vegetables and rice. The device also has a quick cool pressure release to better regulate temperature and pressure while in use.

What you should consider: Some users report that the pressure seal is faulty and leaks heat making it less effective.

Worth checking out

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: This is a multi-faceted pressure cooker that offers several different features and great basic options.

What you’ll love: The pressure cooker comes with a steaming basket and steaming rack built to work for eggs and vegetables. The device also has 15 instant cooking programs for a variety of different food options.

What you should consider: At 6 quarts, the pressure cooker’s capacity is smaller than other options at the same price.

Crock-Pot Pot 8-Quart Multi-Use XL Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker with Manual Pressure

What you need to know: This is a great pressure cooker with a solid capacity and multifunction use.

What you’ll love: The pressure cooker comes with several different pre-programmed functions for desserts, yogurt and various types of meats. The device also has a keep warm feature to store large quantities of food while the rest is eaten.

What you should consider: The power cord on the pressure cooker is incredibly short and may require an extension cord to be used.

Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel/Black

What you need to know: This is a multi-function pressure cooker that comes at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The pressure cooker comes with multiple temperature controls and a nonstick cooking pot for easy cleaning. The device has a 24-hour cooking delay to time when to begin a meal.

What you should consider: The device is susceptible to damage if dropped compared to other, sturdier pressure cookers.

Mueller 6 Quart Pressure Cooker 10 in 1

What you need to know: This is a high-quality pressure cooker with multiple functions and included recipes for beginners.

What you’ll love: The pressure cooker can also serve as a slow cooker and steaming features. The device comes with a steaming basket that allows users to cook multiple dishes at the same time.

What you should consider: Some users complain about the pot burning after extended use.

Hawkins B60 Pressure Cooker

What you need to know: This is another stovetop pressure cooker that comes in seven different sizes to allow for added capacity if required.

What you’ll love: The device comes with a cookbook for easy-to-make recipes. The thick sandwich bottom ensures even heating and cooking.

What you should consider: The valve is sensitive and can come loose easily, releasing pressure.

