Which epoxy cutting board is best?

No matter what level cook you are, from Michelin Star-holding chef to just learning how to boil water, there’s little as basic as a cutting board. Dicing, slicing, chopping, mincing: without a cutting board’s bacteria-free, durable surface, you simply can’t prep your ingredients the right way.

Epoxy, in particular, has become a popular material for cutting boards. For a cutting board handsome enough to double as a charcuterie and cheese board, the Italian Olive Wood Cutting Board with Epoxy Resin Art is a top choice.

What to know before you buy an epoxy cutting board

What is epoxy?

Epoxy is a polymer resin, a synthetic material highly resistant to both heat-based and chemical reactions. This makes it a stable material for home goods, such as coasters, and some cookware, such as cutting boards.

Is epoxy durable enough for cutting boards?

Food-grade epoxy is perfectly safe for cookware such as cutting boards, although it’s best paired with a more durable material, such as wood. When used as an accent mark, epoxy makes cutting boards stand out with a cute pop of color and a sleek, reflective texture. It’s also bacteria-resistant and easy to clean. For heavier duty cutting boards, though, your best bet is buying one made of solid wood.

Size

How much you cook and the amounts you have to cut will help determine what size cutting board you buy. In general, the bigger the better; having your vegetables spill off the board and onto the floor as you cut will cause you to lose a lot of your ingredients to the trashcan. A good size to start with is 11 by 4 inches.

What to look for in a quality epoxy cutting board

Colors

The most popular color for epoxy resins is, hands-down, aqua blue. The color closely resembles that of the sea, or of a flowing river, and won’t lose its hue with use. There are other options, such as cloudy marble white and some dark grays.

Charcuterie style

Want to kill two birds with one stone? Because they’re so pretty, many epoxy cutting boards are styled to transition seamlessly into acting as charcuterie or cheese boards. They’re typically square and have a handle to help make serving easier.

River style vs. handle style

In terms of how the resin is incorporated into the board, there are two main styles.

River style : The resin cuts through the board like flowing water, creating a striking visual effect.

: The resin cuts through the board like flowing water, creating a striking visual effect. Handle style: The bulk of the board is wood with an epoxy resin handle. This style offers the benefit of having your cutting space be wood (even more bacteria-resistant and durable than epoxy) with the epoxy just as an accent.

How much you can expect to spend on an epoxy cutting board

They cost $40-$200. Boards made with large dimensions, high-quality wood and unique shapes tend to cost more.

Epoxy cutting board FAQ

Is an epoxy cutting board worth the higher price?

A. Aside from the aesthetic upgrade of buying finer wood and resin, a durable, stable cutting board can make all the difference. Cheaper boards may be more likely to crack, chip or accumulate scratches where bacteria can collect. A high-quality cutting board can keep you from a trip to the emergency room, as well, since using a slippery or uneven board can increase the risk of cutting yourself.

Why not just make an epoxy cutting board myself?

A. While epoxy cutting boards have become a trendy DIY project in recent years, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical that making one yourself is a good idea. The main problem is that setting the resin can be difficult in a home setting, but it’s absolutely crucial that it’s done right. If improperly set, epoxy is more likely to break, crack or splinter, which can become a health hazard.

What’s the best epoxy cutting board to buy?

Top epoxy cutting board

Italian Olive Wood Cutting Board with Epoxy Resin Art

What you need to know: You can wow your guests and liven up your kitchen with this lovely epoxy cutting board that doubles as a charcuterie board.

What you’ll love: It’s on the large size at 16 by 9 inches, giving you plenty of space to cut up ingredients or display food. It features a river-flow design that highlights the epoxy’s bright blue. It’s made in Italy with high-quality olive wood.

What you should consider: A few customers reported the board splitting down the middle where the resin meets the wood.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top epoxy cutting board for the money

Handmade Paddle-Handle Epoxy Cutting Board

What you need to know: This large paddle-shaped epoxy board is as pretty as it is practical.

What you’ll love: Buyers adore the versatility of this board, which acts as a sturdy cutting board, cheese board, or even a decorative piece for bathroom or living room displays. Since the main body is wood, it’s particularly durable and bacteria-resistant. It comes in forest green or a patriotic USA theme.

What you should consider: A few customers said the resin was applied unevenly on the handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Designium Handmade Olive Wood Cutting Board with Resin

What you need to know: Natural olive wood meets fine-crafted epoxy resin in this heavy-duty rustic cutting board.

What you’ll love: Attractive olive wood makes it durable enough for daily use, and it’s available in two shapes and colors. Sage or gray epoxy resin gives it a serene ambience when used as a cheese or meat board. You can use both sides interchangeably.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Micayla Mead writes for BestReviews.

