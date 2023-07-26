Wendy’s Mexican fare is coming soon to the popular fast-food chain

You may love Wendy’s for its delicious hamburgers, crispy fries and smooth Frosties, but soon there will be a whole new twist to the classic menu. It’s reported that the burger chain’s new offerings will include Mexican-inspired burgers, chicken, fries and cold-brewed coffee like that at McDonald’s.

If you love the type of Mexican fast food that you can find at Taco Bell, there’s no doubt that you’ll want to give Wendy’s new menu items a try. But if the new items don’t appeal to you or you’re simply in the mood to cook, the right air fryer, grill, coffee maker and more will help you make perfect burgers, fries and coffee at home.

What Taco Bell-like items will be coming to Wendy’s?

It’s been leaked on social media and various websites that Wendy’s new items will be part of their Loaded Nacho menu. Although items and availability may vary based on location, some of the items likely to be included are burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and cold coffee.

Both the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich will be packed with the usual toppings plus spicy chipotle sauce, queso, tortilla chips and corn. They come on a tasty jalapeno cheddar bun.

Although it is not definite, photos that have leaked of the new Wendy’s Mexican cuisine indicate that the restaurant will also be offering queso fries topped with a cheesy sauce.

In addition to the new food items, a 12-hour steeped cold coffee blended with vanilla frosty creamer will also be on the menu. A choice of chocolate, vanilla and caramel flavors will tempt any coffee enthusiast’s taste buds.

When will the new Loaded Nacho menu be available?

It’s been announced on social media that the new menu is set to debut in the next few weeks. This puts the possibility of being able to order them at your local Wendy’s sometime in August.

How to make fast-food favorites at home

Making some of the items you love to order at Wendy’s and other fast food restaurants is simple when you have the right home appliances.

Air fryers are great for making French fries but can also be used to make burgers and other main courses.

Both indoor and outdoor grills are ideal for burgers.

Toaster ovens can be used to prepare all types of foods fast and efficiently.

A cold brew coffee maker is an affordable appliance for making specialty cold coffee beverages.

Best products for making Wendy’s inspired food at home

Ninja Foodi DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer

You can easily make restaurant-style French fries at home with this versatile air fryer. It heats up quickly and cooks fast, leaving fries hot and crispy. What’s more, you don’t have to use a lot of oil to get outstanding results. This popular model has two fry baskets so you can make large portions of fries or fries and a main course all at once.

Bodum Bean Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If you like the idea of cold brew coffee, you can make your version of Wendy’s decadent brew when you own a coffee maker that’s designed to make cold beverages. The Bean by Bodum is easy to use and produces cold coffee that’s sweet and flavorful. It can also be used to store cold brew in the fridge for days once you make a pot, so it’s available when you get a craving.

De’ Longhi Perfecto Indoor Grill with Lid

This indoor grill doesn’t take up much space, but it’s perfect for making burgers at home. Not only does the lid keep food juicy while you cook, but the nonstick grill plates keep it from sticking for excellent results. It includes a drip tray for catching excess oil and fat.

Weber Spirit II E-310 Gas Grill

Since it’s summer, you may want to prepare your fast food favorites in the backyard. This gas grill is a top-seller thanks to its three-burner system that equals 529 square inches of cook space. The side shelves come in handy for placing cooking utensils, spices and more. You can choose from models powered by natural gas or liquid propane.

Calphalon Performance Countertop French Door Air Fryer Oven

Whether you want to air fry fresh fries or prepare frozen chicken patties, burgers, fries and more, this air fryer oven has you covered. It has a large interior and convenient French doors. With 11 cooking functions, it’s likely to be your go-to small kitchen appliance.

