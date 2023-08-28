If you (or your teen) have had your eye on an internet-famous Stanley tumbler, now is your time to move — the brand’s end-of-summer sale features steep discounts on some of its most popular products, including tumblers, travel mugs, camping gear and other goodies for the hydration enthusiast in your life.

Stanley products are well known for being beloved by influencers — the brand’s 40-ounce tumblers are all over TikTok and Instagram as the go-to water bottle of the internet-famous set. Unfortunately, you won’t find those included in the sale (they’re pretty hard to find anywhere these days). But you will find great deals on plenty of other Stanley products.

Top products on sale

Stanley Classic Legendary Camp Mug

This mug holds 12 ounces of your favorite beverage and comes in 10 colors. It features Stanley’s famous double-wall insulation, so it keeps cold drinks cold and hot ones hot. Its secure-fitting lid means you can take drinks on the go — or just sip them extra securely around a campfire. It’s currently available for $17.25.

Sold by Stanley

Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug

Another favorite for its versatility. At 16 ounces, this travel mug is big enough to hold a medium coffee from most chains, and it comes in more than a dozen colors. It’s also double-insulated — plus it’s completely spill-proof. At just $17.50 during the summer sale, it’s a total steal.

Sold by Stanley

Stanley Aerolight Transit Bottle

Another 16-ounce option, but for those who want something lighter — this bottle is designed to weigh 33% less than Stanley’s standard stainless steel drinkware. Its locking, leak-proof lid also makes it ideal for taking drinks on the go. It comes in 10 color options for $22.50.

Sold by Stanley

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle

Need to take a little bit more hydration on the go? The Classic Legendary Bottle in the 1.5-quart size is beloved by Stanley customers for tons of reasons — its collapsible handle makes it easy to carry, the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature for hours and the insulated lid doubles as a cup for drinking. This mug is also one of Stanley’s most durable and comes with a lifetime guarantee to back it up. At its current price of just $33.75, you don’t want to miss it.

Sold by Stanley

Stanley Classic Stay Hot French Press

If you love to camp, you’ll want the Classic Stay Hot French Press, which has the capacity to make coffee for a group, and the Stanley technology to keep it hot — even if one tent decides to sleep in. It’s built for the outdoors, but you can use it at home, too. Currently available for $52.50.

Sold by Stanley

Stanley Classic Lunch Box

Drinks aren’t the only thing you take with you. This is the only lunch box you’ll ever need to buy, with its timeless design and incredibly durable construction. The lid is even designed with brackets to securely hold your Stanley mug. Currently available for $41.25.

Sold by Stanley

More deals

