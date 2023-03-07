Not a fan of green beer? Check out these wine deals instead for St. Patrick’s Day

Take advantage of seasonal deals on top-quality wines to enjoy now or later

St. Patrick’s Day traditionally highlights beer and Irish whiskey, but if those aren’t to your taste, you can still get lucky with wine this month. Top-rated wines that won’t break the bank are easy to obtain and delicious to drink. Sample red or white wines from Spain, Chile or France, or stick to closer-to-home producers with critic-approved California or Washington wines. Whether you’re laying a bottle away to age to perfection or toasting right away, these wines represent quality winemaking and excellent value.

In this article: Schmecke 28-Bottle Compressor Wine Refrigerator, Godinger Wine Decanter, and Brookstone Compact Wine Opener.

How to shop for wine

If you’re shopping for wine for a specific occasion, look for recommendations that pair well with what you’re going to eat. Some popular pairings include:

Bold red wines such as malbec or cabernet sauvignon with steak or lamb dishes.

Pinot noir with salmon or mushroom dishes.

Full-bodied white wines such as chardonnay with soft cheeses or chicken.

Dry white wines such as pinot grigio with salads or lighter pasta dishes.

Dry rose pairs well with everything from seafood to barbecue.

Oaky chardonnays are good for mushroom or cream-sauce dishes, while unoaked chardonnay goes nicely with seafood.

It’s also important to know your budget before you start shopping. No matter how much you plan to spend, it’s possible to find high-quality, even award-winning wines at any price point. Don’t let yourself be swayed by bigger numbers: a more expensive price is not necessarily an indicator of its quality. One trick for sticking to your budget is to avoid more famous wine-producing regions and seek out high-quality but less familiar regions.

Finally, look for wines that have similar characteristics to wines you know you like. For example, if you like light white wines such as pinot grigio, try a Portuguese vinho verde or an Austrian gruner veltliner. You may also want to note the wine’s alcohol content, which usually ranges from 12% to 15%. Wines with a higher alcohol content tend to feel heavier, while lower-alcohol wines taste lighter.

Best deals on red wine

Jose Antonio Garcia Bierzo Unculin Tinto 2020

This medium-bodied Spanish red is made from mencia grapes, which are grown only in Spain and Portugal. Like other mencia wines, this old-vine product has a rich, floral aroma and velvety flavors of red cherry and plum.

Sold by Wine.com

Pedro Parra Imaginador 2020

This unique red wine features 100% cinsault grapes selected from historic Chilean vines up to 70 years old. Earthy, jammy aromas lead to bold yet balanced tannic flavors that highlight the minerality of the vineyards’ granite soils.

Sold by Wine.com

Chateau Haut-Colombier Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux 2019

Try this critically acclaimed Bordeaux wine for a red blend that expertly mixes merlot, malbec and cabernet sauvignon grapes from different regional terroirs. Oak barrels add a smoky character. Try storing it in a wine cooler for enjoyment in another year or three.

Sold by Wine.com

Best deals on white wine

Catalina Sounds Sauvignon Blanc 2021

The lower acidity in this 2021 vintage gives the wine balanced fruity, mineral and herbal notes. Fresh, creamy pear and lemon curd flavors give way to a lingering citrusy finish. Enjoy it with seafood or green salads.

Sold by Wine.com

La Vieille Ferme Blanc Rhone White Blend 2021

This affordable, dry white blend is the perfect match for a charcuterie plate. The fruity, citrusy nose introduces slightly floral flavors of stone fruits and apple. The winery’s name translates to “The Old Farm,” hinting at its reliable, quality wines.

Sold by Wine.com

Kendall-Jackson Estates Collection Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay 2020

The long growing season in the Santa Maria Valley helps give this chardonnay vintage a juicy, bright flavor. Notes of mango and pear are accented with salted caramel and peach, culminating in an intense finish.

Sold by Wine.com

Best products for enjoying wine

Schmecke 28-Bottle Compressor Wine Refrigerator

Store and preserve wines to enjoy later with this advanced wine fridge. Digital touch controllers let you easily adjust the temperature and its locking door features two layers of tempered, smoked glass for UV protection.

Sold by Amazon

Godinger Wine Decanter

Made from hand-blown glass, this compact decanter doesn’t have a wide footprint but it can still hold a full 750-milliliter bottle of wine. Its slanted, oval opening makes pouring clean and drip-free.

Sold by Amazon

Brookstone Compact Wine Opener

The sturdy, clever wine opener easily opens bottles thanks to its lever-pull design. The ergonomic, extra-long handle gives users extra leverage for effortless, single-motion use.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.