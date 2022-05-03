Which cookie press gun is best?

If you are a die-hard baker who routinely turns out tray after tray of intricately-designed cookies, you already know how challenging it is to make your baked treats uniform every time. Even for the occasional cookie baker, a cookie press turns a frustrating chore — rolling and shaping cookies — into a peaceful ritual.

The best cookie press gun is easy to use and clean, produces consistent results and is made by a trusted brand. The Oxo Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set ticks all the boxes and is a great choice for bakers.

What to know before you buy a cookie press gun

Manual vs. electric cookie press guns

Cookie presses can be operated manually or by plugging in. Manual presses can be operated anywhere, but some people with hand pain find them difficult after a dozen or more cookies. Manual presses use one of the following systems to press cookies:

Trigger system: Like a gun.

Like a gun. Compression: Uses pressure from the whole hand.

Uses pressure from the whole hand. Turn: Easier on arthritic hands.

On the other hand, electric cookie press guns are easy to operate and can be used by the youngest and oldest bakers, but they require a power source and are more expensive.

Capacity

If you plan on making large amounts of cookies, you want a cookie press with a high capacity for dough. This means you won’t need to stop and refill every dozen. Commercial presses hold two cups or more.

Material

Cookie press guns come in two main materials: plastic and metal.

Plastic: A plastic cookie press is lightweight and easy to use. The plastic should be BPA-free. These are usually more affordable and dishwasher-safe.

A plastic cookie press is lightweight and easy to use. The plastic should be BPA-free. These are usually more affordable and dishwasher-safe. Metal: Metal cookie presses are more expensive but are the choice of professionals for their durability. They are usually not dishwasher-safe and must be dried completely before storing to prevent rust.

What to look for in a quality cookie press gun

Extra discs

The more discs that are included with your cookie press gun, the more options you’ll have in terms of cookie designs. Spritz cookies are most common, but with additional discs, you can press seasonal designs that are ready for decorations in no time.

Piping tips

Tips expand the use of your cookie press gun into the decorative arts. Use these to create intricate frosting designs.

Clear barrel

A clear plastic barrel lets you plan ahead. It’s easy to see how much dough is left for pressing.

How to use a cookie press gun

Creating perfect cookies takes some practice. Here are a few tips to make it easier.

Instead of simply packing the dough into the barrel of the press, roll it into a log first.

Refrigerate the dough for best results. It doesn’t need to be completely cold. If it is, let it sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.

As you add dough to the barrel, press down to remove air.

Do not add nuts, dried fruit or chips to your cookie dough. This makes dough impossible to press.

If you press a cookie and it doesn’t come out quite right, scrape it off and try again.

How much you can expect to spend on a cookie press gun

The price will vary depending on the material of the press, whether it’s electric or manual and what’s included in the set. In general, expect to spend $20-$100 on a set with a gun and at least 10 discs.

Cookie press gun FAQ

Can children use a cookie press?

A. One of the best ways to spend a rainy afternoon is baking with your children. Unfortunately, some cookie presses are not designed for small hands. If you plan to bake with your children frequently, invest in a cookie press that is slightly smaller to fit tiny hands.

Additionally, look for an ergonomically designed trigger or compression function that slides easily. You may also consider investing in an electric cookie press.

How do you care for a cookie press?

A. Each press will be different, so check with the manufacturer’s directions before cleaning.

In general, plastic presses are often dishwasher-safe. Disassemble them as much as possible, placing the smaller parts in the silverware basket and the clear tube in the upper rack. Once they are clean, make sure they are completely dry before storing.

Metal cookie presses should be washed by hand with hot, soapy water. Do not use harsh detergents or abrasive scrubbers. Rinse the soap off completely, and dry the press thoroughly to prevent rust before storing.

What’s the best cookie press gun to buy?

Top cookie press gun

Oxo Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set

What you need to know: Oxo is a trusted brand, and this press is inexpensive and easy to use.

What you’ll love: It comes with 12 steel discs for different cookies. The clear plastic tube is sturdy and allows you to see how much dough is left. It’s easy to change the discs and clean once you’re done.

What you should consider: This is best for occasional use only. It’s not as durable as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cookie press gun for the money

Ourokhome Cookie Press Gun Kit

What you need to know: Beginners will find this press simple to operate.

What you’ll love: The plastic barrel is BPA-free. The included 16 discs and six different nozzles expand your baking repertoire. It is also great for frosting cookies, cakes and cupcakes.

What you should consider: The trigger requires more effort to dispense, causing hand fatigue or pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marcato Design Atlas Deluxe Cookie Press

What you need to know: For busy bakers who often use a cookie press, this is a sturdy choice.

What you’ll love: The construction is durable anodized aluminum and steel. It includes 20 different discs for variety in pressing, and it comes with a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty. The grip is ergonomic, and the press itself is easy to clean. It comes in seven fun colors.

What you should consider: It’s the most expensive choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.