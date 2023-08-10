When you need to bring color, fun, comfort, and functionality to a room, an area rug is just what you need. But when you have a full home — kids, pets and visitors coming in and out, forgetting to wipe their feet or take their shoes off at the door — investing in a stylish rug (especially in a light color) can feel like a disaster waiting to happen.

But that’s where Ruggable comes in. These rugs are stain-resistant to begin with, but because life happens, they’re also designed to be able to go right into a standard washing machine and come out looking good as new. And Ruggable has a brand new collection, featuring designs by The Home Edit that will bring cleanliness, balance and fun into any room of your home.

Ruggable x The Home Edit rugs come in fun rainbow gradients; green, blue, and lavender gingham; vibrant yellows and pinks; or ivory or off-white for a more modern look. In other words, there’s something for everyone.

Where can you put a Ruggable x The Home Edit rug?

All Ruggable rugs are stain-resistant and washable, which makes them great for the highest-traffic areas of your home — think the living room, dining room, kitchen or bedroom.

Because they come in so many sizes and colors, you can really put them anywhere. All of The Home Edit designs come in 2 by 3 feet, 3 by 5 feet, 4 by 6 feet, 5 by 7 feet, 6 by 9 feet, 8 by 10 feet, 9 by 12 feet and 10 by 14 feet for area rugs, plus 2.5 by 7 feet, 2.5 by 10 feet and 2.5 by 12 feet for runner rugs so you can dress up hallways and other narrow spaces. And since Ruggables are durable and non-slip, you can get them as 32-by-22-inch bath mats or 3-by-2.5-foot doormats.

What if it doesn’t work out?

Ruggable x The Home Edit rugs can be returned or exchanged for any reason — even if you just change your mind — for up to 30 days. If you decide you want a different color or pattern after 30 days, it’s easy to change the look of your Ruggable — just swap the rug cover.

6 Ruggable x The Home Edit rugs for every room of your house

The Home Edit Marlowe Ivory Rainbow Rug

This ivory rug looks neutral at first glance — until a closer look reveals a fun pop of color in the rainbow stripes around its border. It’s the perfect way to bring just a little bit of color into any room (in any decor style).

Sold by Ruggable

The Home Edit Clea Ivory & Black Rug

For a clean, modern look, this ivory and black striped rug offers visual interest with uneven lines that look almost like a work of art for your floor.

Sold by Ruggable

The Home Edit Sutton Lavender Rug

This lavender gingham rug is bright, vibrant and playful. If there’s a room in your home that needs a little more fun, this is the rug for you.

Sold by Ruggable

The Home Edit Joanna Ivory Pop Rug

Another subtle option, this neutral ivory rug features rainbow gradient bursts of color throughout, letting just a little bit of whimsy burst through a clean, modern palette.

Sold by Ruggable

The Home Edit Wavy Rainbow Bath Mat

Durable, water-resistant, and non-slip, this rug fits right into any bathroom that needs an infusion of color. And with its wavy rainbow pattern, it provides all the color you need.

Sold by Ruggable

The Home Edit Welcome Doormat

Every warm, inviting home needs a warm, inviting doormat. This mat by The Home Edit is water- and stain-resistant and made in a classic style — but features Clea Shearer’s handwriting, a fun touch for fans.

Sold by Ruggable

