Which Star Wars posters are best?

Star Wars posters have symbolized the franchise’s fandom since the original film was released in 1977. “Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope” enlisted artist Tom Jung to design the original poster, which has become iconic and set the bar for movie posters moving forward. Since then, George Lucas and his team have released eight more films, including new spin-offs, each with their own unique and enthralling movie posters. Aside from the official movie posters themselves, You can find virtually an unlimited amount of fan artwork in poster form.

The best Star Wars poster is the “Trends International Star Wars: A New Hope” poster which features the original image in clear detail with a glossy finish.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars poster

Original Star Wars film posters

Along with “A New Hope,” the films that followed came with their own unique and highly acclaimed posters. The simplistic design of the first film’s artwork was expanded with the next two movies in the first trilogy. The “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” include overlapping images of the film’s stars at the forefront while the Imperial forces lurk in the background. In the next trilogy, George Lucas went back a few years and explored the early days of the Skywalker family and the battles for control of the galaxy. These film posters would show Anakin Skywalker, who would become Darth Vader, as a young child and adult alongside Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and the young Queen Padmé Amidala.

Newest Star Wars film posters

In the latest trilogy from the Skywalker Saga, we saw a completely new cast of characters meet with the original film’s star from the 1970s and 1980s. “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker” were released from 2015 to 2019 and followed the journey of Kylo Ren, the son of Princess Leia and Han Solo, as he tries to take over the galaxy. Rey is the main protagonist, who uses the force to stop Kylo Ren. The movie posters for these films revolve around both Rey and Kylo Ren with appearances from Finn, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars fan artwork

If you’re looking for a poster with more unique qualities, you can find a huge selection of fan art that’s been turned into Star Wars posters. These versions are a great way to show your fandom for the lesser-known characters from the story. For example, if you’re partial to the dark side, you can find posters that exclusively show Stormtroopers in their battle gear. Or, maybe you think Chewbacca is the best Star Wars character ever. In that case, you can find this furry co-pilot in a variety of poses with various backdrops.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars poster

Optional frames

Having the option to purchase a frame alongside the poster is quite convenient. This eliminates the amount of time you need to spend shopping for a frame. So, no need to compare measurements and risk the frame not fitting exactly with the poster. Furthermore, the poster will arrive already framed and ready to be hung up on your wall. Many higher-quality posters will have several options for frames, including thin plastic, aluminum, wood or clear frames.

Glossy coating

Glossy posters offer a significantly more professional look than matte posters. Glossy posters use a clear coating that allows light to reflect off of the images and gives it an overall more well-rounded look. Matte posters can appear flat and unfinished. Plus, glossy images will appear with more contrast making the color of the image look brighter. If you’re not a fan of the reflective aspects of glossy prints, matte posters may be right for you.

Collages

The Star Wars franchise includes the main films that we are all familiar with, but there are animated TV shows, books and video games that all include added characters. All in all, there are an estimated 21,000 characters featured in the entire Star Wars universe. This makes collage posters a great way to appreciate the largest swath of the bots, creatures and humans that make up this incredibly diverse story. Collages usually feature larger images of the most popular characters like Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. In contrast, characters with minor roles such as Stormtroopers or BB-8 may appear less central to the artwork.

How much you can expect to spend on a Star Wars poster

Star Wars posters cost $10-$20.

Star Wars poster FAQ

What’s the best frame to buy with a Star Wars poster?

A. It’s always best to choose a poster frame based on two things; the color of the poster itself and the existing frames you have hanging in your house. If the poster is primarily black, a black wooden frame will look best. If the poster is brighter and features plenty of colors, you may opt for a light wooden or aluminum frame. Or, if you already have a collection of posters in your home with black frames, then it’s best to stick with this motif.

What’s the best way to hang a poster without a frame?

A. There are a ton of ways to hang a poster with a frame. Thumbtacks are the most common way, although they will leave small holes in the corners of your poster. You can also use sticky tack or double-sided wall tape. These are better options for preserving the quality of your poster.

What are the best Star Wars posters to buy?

Top Star Wars poster

Trends International Star Wars A New Hope Poster

What you need to know: No Star Wars poster collection would be complete without the artwork from the iconic “A New Hope” film.

What you’ll love: This is the most recognizable poster from the Star Wars franchise. It features Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, alongside C-3P0 and R2-D2, defending the galaxy against Darth Vader and his evil empire.

What you should consider: This poster does not come with a frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars poster for the money

Trends International Star Wars Skywalker Saga Poster

What you need to know: This all-encompassing Star Wars poster features every main character from the franchise in a collage-style artwork.

What you’ll love: Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader are shown at the top with their faces split directly in half by a lightsaber. The right side of the poster features the Imperial army, while the left side includes Princess Leia, Chewbacca, Han Solo and Rey and Finn from the latest films.

What you should consider: This poster technically isn’t a movie poster and instead is a piece of independent artwork.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Popster Stop Online Star Wars: The Mandalorian Poster

What you need to know: “The Mandalorian” has proven itself a worthy addition to the Star Wars franchise, and this poster features its biggest star.

What you’ll love: The Mandalorian himself is shown walking the terrain of an unknown planet with the sun setting behind him. He holds a blaster in his right hand and keeps his left hand close to a satchel that holds Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda.

What you should consider: The optional poster frames are made with thin plastic or aluminum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

