Which hydrangea wreath is best?

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular choices of flowers to decorate a wreath with. They are large and colorful, and they’re suitable for every season. Because of this, it is easy to find hydrangea wreaths online for each season of the year.

The Red and White Wreath for Front Door is one of the nicest-looking hydrangea wreaths available online. It comes with cream-colored hydrangeas and red peonies, and a fair amount of the actual wreath is visible, giving it a rustic vibe. The size of the wreath and decorations are also customizable.

What to know before you buy a hydrangea wreath

Why hydrangeas are an optimal choice for a wreath

While just about any flower can beautify wreaths, hydrangeas are one of the more popular choices. This is in part because of their vivid colors and large size. They are not only bigger than most other flowers, but their bulb-like appearance gives them a distinct appearance that makes them stand out.

Real flowers vs. artificial flowers

Most of the wreaths available online use artificial flowers since they are quicker to construct and last longer. However, hydrangeas are one of the easier flowers to preserve. They can be dried in about two weeks, and if they are well maintained, they can retain their color for about a year.

Artificial flowers are still a great choice, and most people won’t notice the difference. Artificial flowers could last multiple seasons if the wreath is well maintained.

How to maintain a wreath

If you go with a natural wreath using real flowers, make sure you spray it with wilt stop at least once a week. You can also mist it with a spray bottle every day or two to keep it fresh. Finally, leaving a natural wreath outdoors will prolong its life span. Natural wreaths only last a few weeks when left indoors.

If you go with an artificial wreath, it is built to last. You will want to occasionally spray it with warm water and let it dry. They can be left inside or outside, but if the weather conditions are bad, your wreath will deteriorate more quickly.

What to look for in a quality hydrangea wreath

A wreath that matches the season

Wreaths are often associated with Christmas and the winter season, but they can be hung up any time of year. Certain color schemes and flora dictate what season or holiday a wreath best suits.

Hydrangeas come in an assortment of colors, so you can find a hydrangea wreath that fits any season. For instance, orange and brown hydrangeas suit autumn and harvest festivals while white and blue hydrangeas on a green wreath will better suit winter. Think about why you are hanging a wreath and what impression you want it to have on viewers.

The right size

Wreaths come in many different sizes, usually ranging between 14-50 inches.

Smaller wreaths are better suited for smaller homes. These range from about 14-22 inches. They are great for narrow walls, doors and windows.

are better suited for smaller homes. These range from about 14-22 inches. They are great for narrow walls, doors and windows. Standard wreaths are 22-36 inches. These wreaths are popular and fit well on most doors and windows.

are 22-36 inches. These wreaths are popular and fit well on most doors and windows. Large wreaths are 36-48 inches. These wreaths are great for large walls or outdoor use. They really stand out and cater to bigger homes.

Other flora and adornment on the wreath

It is common to see some other flowers like peonies and ornamental grass accompanying hydrangeas on a wreath. The hydrangeas are large, so other flora should complement the hydrangeas rather than fight them for the spotlight.

Long, thin flowers like snapdragons look great as well as foliage and grass since they have a different shape that enhances the beauty of the hydrangeas rather than competing with them.

When it comes to colors, you can either add flora with a similar hue as the hydrangea on your wreath or contrast it with a different color. It is nice to have some contrast, but not so much that there is no focal center to the wreath—in this case, the hydrangeas.

How much you can expect to spend on a hydrangea wreath

Artificial hydrangea wreaths tend to run from $40-$100.

Hydrangea wreath FAQ

What do hydrangeas signify?

A. Hydrangeas mean different things to various cultures around the world. In Japanese culture, they symbolize apology due to an old folktale involving an emperor neglecting the girl he loved. In the U.S. they are often associated with weddings, grace and beauty.

Why are hydrangeas suitable for wreaths all year long?

A. Hydrangeas naturally bloom between spring and autumn, and they come in a wide variety of colors including pink, blue, white, red and green. The fact that they can be seen almost year-round and bloom in so many colors makes them a diverse plant that can match any occasion.

What are the best hydrangea wreaths to buy?

Top hydrangea wreath

Red and White Wreath for Front Door

What you need to know: A handmade burlap wreath with gorgeous white hydrangeas and red peonies.

What you’ll love: The red and cream-colored flowers give the wreath a true autumn aesthetic. Buyers can customize both the size of the wreath as well as the garnishing. It can be used year-round.

What you should consider: This is a pricey wreath, and some people may prefer a different color palette.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top hydrangea wreath for money

Winter Hydrangea Door Wreath

What you need to know: A gorgeous artificial winter wreath with different color options for the hydrangea

What you’ll love: This is a 20-inch wreath made for the winter season. Choose between white, pink, purple or blue hydrangea combinations. Stick hooks are included so you can immediately hang the wreath.

What you should consider: The green foliage looks artificial and slightly distracts from the beauty of the wreath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Autumn 22-inch Plastic Wreath

What you need to know: This autumn wreath comes with artificial hydrangeas and peonies that will immediately remind viewers of the harvest season.

What you’ll love: The flowers come in many different colors and look vibrant. The 22-inch size suits just about any wall, door or home. It has an authentic look despite being artificial.

What you should consider: This wreath is best for indoor use and might not last if left outdoors.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

