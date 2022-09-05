Which heated blanket is best?

When the weather turns cold, there’s nothing better than getting cozy with a heated blanket. Most offer a range of heat settings, so you can find the perfect temperature to keep you toasty all night long.

The best heated blanket is the Woomer Electric Heated Blanket. It comes in two throw blanket sizes and four bed-related sizes, so you don’t have to worry about being fully covered.

What to know before you buy a heated blanket

Power source

Heated blankets can be powered by a variety of sources.

Outlets are the most common power source as heated blankets are typically used in the home. These shouldn’t be used for traveling purposes.

are the most common power source as heated blankets are typically used in the home. These shouldn’t be used for traveling purposes. 12-volt blankets are designed for use on the road, such as for backup emergency use or if your heater is broken. They are also commonly used in RVs.

blankets are designed for use on the road, such as for backup emergency use or if your heater is broken. They are also commonly used in RVs. USB blankets are the best option for those who want to use them both at home and while traveling. USB ports are commonly found on planes and in cars, plus you can use a USB to outlet adapter for use at home and in the airport. Some USB heated blankets have an additional USB port that you can use to charge your phone while you warm up.

Temperature

Heated blankets all have different temperature settings and ranges. The cheapest blankets have neither and are instead just off or on, though most blankets at the very least have low, high and sometimes medium settings. Better blankets can have up to 10 settings or even let you choose a temperature from its available range.

Most will heat up to at least 80 degrees, but more powerful blankets can heat up past 100 degrees.

Size

Most heated blankets are roughly 50 by 60 inches to resemble a standard throw blanket. Some blankets may add or subtract 10 inches, give or take a few more.

There are also bed-sized blankets that match the dimensions of standard mattresses to help you sleep.

What to look for in a quality heated blanket

Battery

Some heated blankets have rechargeable batteries, either as the sole power source or for use in cases where you have no power. If you want a heated blanket for emergencies, make sure it has one.

Cord length

It’s no use having a heated blanket if the power cable is too short to reach your preferred place of rest. On the flip side, having a blanket with too long of a cord increases the odds of tangles. As such, it’s best to grab a cable that’s only a little longer than you need.

Cords can be as short or shorter than 5 feet or as long as 20 feet (sometimes longer).

How much you can expect to spend on a heated blanket

They can cost as little as $25 or as much as $150. Small-sized and low-temperature blankets shouldn’t cost more than $50, while the average blanket costs $50-$100. The largest bed-sized blankets typically cost $100-plus.

Heated blanket FAQ

How do I clean a heated blanket?

A. That depends whether it’s machine-safe or not. And despite the wiring, many are. Either way, always start the cleaning process by disconnecting all external wiring.

If it isn’t machine-safe , the next step is to check your blanket’s care instructions. Some blankets can be soaked, others need to be carefully spot cleaned. After either situation, hang it up to dry.

, the next step is to check your blanket’s care instructions. Some blankets can be soaked, others need to be carefully spot cleaned. After either situation, hang it up to dry. If it is machine-safe, double-check its washer and dryer temperature and cycle requirements and run it through them. Don’t wash or dry it with anything else, clean it alone.

Are heated blankets safe?

A. Like anything that draws power, it’s perfectly safe as long as it’s used appropriately. Appropriate use for heated blankets means:

Making sure the power source isn’t loosely connected.

sure the power source isn’t loosely connected. Turning it off if it gets wet and not using it again until fully dry.

it off if it gets wet and not using it again until fully dry. Not leaving it on and unattended.

leaving it on and unattended. Replacing it if it gets damaged or when it wears out.

it if it gets damaged or when it wears out. Not sitting on it, but under it.

sitting on it, but under it. Storing it carefully.

it carefully. Not using one if you’re insensitive to heat.

What’s the best heated blanket to buy?

Top heated blanket

Woomer Electric Heated Blanket

What you need to know: This is packed with features to make finding the perfect temperature a dream.

What you’ll love: It has 10 heat levels with larger sizes having two zones so those sharing a bed can have a personalized temperature. The cord is 19 feet long. There’s a timed auto-off feature that can be set for up to 12 hours in 30-minute increments.

What you should consider: A few consumers noted it as being light and thin; it can slide off your bed at night and some could feel the internal wiring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heated blanket for the money

Degrees of Comfort Electric Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This is a great budget option for those who only need a heated blanket occasionally.

What you’ll love: It comes in three sizes, two of which include pockets to slide your feet into, and in eight colors. There are three heat settings and an indicator light. The cord is 6 feet long and the blanket is machine-washable and -dryable.

What you should consider: It shouldn’t be used for travel as it’s only designed to handle house-based electrical sources. Some customers had theirs die quickly, but it has a five-year warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

RoadPro Heated Travel Blanket

What you need to know: This is an excellent car-based blanket for daily comfort and emergencies.

What you’ll love: It has an indicator light and is made of polar fleece. The cord is 8 feet long.

What you should consider: It’s only available in solid black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.