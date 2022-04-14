Which coastal throw pillow is best?

Throw pillows add a customizable element to any space, letting you transform the room’s decor with just a few decorative touches.

Coastal throw pillows bring the beach to your couch with ocean-blue colors, nautical stripes and creatures of the sea. They come in various shapes, sizes, designs and materials that determine how to clean and care for them.

If you’re looking for the most versatile and high-quality coastal throw pillow at a reasonable price, go with the set of two Highland Dunes Britton Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillows.

What to know before you buy a coastal throw pillow

As you shop for these beachy decor elements, consider the shapes and sizes you like and where you plan to use them to help find the perfect pillows for your space.

Shape

These special throw pillows come in square, rectangular and novelty shapes. Examples of novelty pillows include shapes like a starfish, an ocean buoy and a seahorse.

The most common shapes are squares and rectangles, which are easy to layer on a couch, chair or chaise. Because these shapes are more common, there is a wider variety of designs available in those shapes, and they are often less expensive than novelty shapes.

Size

Measurements for coastal throw pillows follow the typical sizes for regular throw pillows. A regular-sized coastal throw pillow measures 18-20 inches tall and wide. You can also find them larger, up to 24 inches tall and wide, or as small as 16 inches tall and wide.

Typically, you want to layer throw pillows with the tallest in the back and the shortest in the front. If you’re looking for a coastal throw pillow to complement your existing throw pillows, consider where you want to place it, then find one that fits the size you need.

Filling

Polyester is the most common and cheapest type of pillow filling. You may also find pillows stuffed with down feathers or hypoallergenic alternatives.

Polyester filling holds its shape longer than down pillows and is safe to use outdoors on a patio, deck or porch.

Indoor vs. outdoor

Both the outer and inner materials determine whether a pillow is safe to use outdoors or not. Consider where you plan to decorate with your coastal throw pillows. If you’re looking for a versatile option, find pillows that can withstand rain and other outdoor elements.

Polyester is the top choice for outdoor decor, as it is inorganic and resists mold and mildew better than organic materials like cotton and hemp.

What to look for in a quality coastal throw pillow

The best pillow features include removable covers, intricate design elements and easy maintenance options.

Removable covers

Some pillows are encased in a cover with a zipper or button closure so you can remove them. Others are manufactured as one unit and cannot be separated from their cover material.

If you want easily washable pillows, find ones with removable covers. Separate covers also let you reuse the inner pillow with varying covers if you prefer to change your decor through the seasons.

The most common material for pillow covers is polyester, followed closely by cotton blends. You can also find covers made of linen or hemp.

Polyester is the most durable material and you can often use it outside. Cotton blends, linen and hemp covers are softer to the touch but generally too delicate to use outdoors. However, if the cover is removable, they are often machine washable.

Embellishments

Coastal throw pillows are an excellent way to add detail and character to your decor. They often feature unique embellishments that stand out from other throw pillows. These can include embroidery, beading, tassels, buttons or other accessories.

These types of embellished pillows tend to cost more. Though they may limit how you can wash the pillow, these embellishments can last a long time.

Maintenance

You don’t need to wash throw pillows as often as the other linens in your home. However, sometimes it can be helpful to choose pillows that are easy to clean.

The easiest option is to look for machine-washable pillows. This includes finding pillows with removable covers that you can toss in the washing machine.

If it’s not machine-washable, look for pillows you can spot clean. If you’re using a detergent or stain remover, check an inconspicuous place on the pillow to confirm it won’t bleed or bleach the cover before using it on the area you need to clean.

When in doubt, you can also hand wash your pillow covers, which will help them keep their same size and shape rather than shrinking in the laundry.

How much you can expect to spend on a coastal throw pillow

Depending on its size and features, you can expect to spend between $15-$60 on a coastal throw pillow.

Coastal throw pillow FAQ

Are coastal throw pillows machine-washable?

A. Possibly. It depends on the material of the cover and pillow filling. Generally, cotton blend materials are safe for washing with the laundry, while polyester pillows should be hand washed. However, be cautious about throwing any covers in the washing machine that have chunky accessories or embellishments on the outside. You may need to turn the cover inside out to wash it. Furthermore, if the cover is removable, you may be able to wash the cover separately from the inner pillow. Check with the manufacturer to confirm whether your specific pillow is suitable for the washing machine.

Can I replace the pillow insert or cover?

A. Yes, if the cover is removable. When buying a throw pillow, consider whether you plan to replace the design. If you’re looking for something versatile, try to find a pillow with a removable cover so you can swap out pillow covers when it’s time to spruce up your space. Similarly, some pillow inserts are more or less supportive than others. If you’d like to replace the insert to make your pillow more comfortable, you’ll need a removable cover. Then, you can shop for a throw pillow insert in the same size and use the same cover on the new insert.

What’s the best coastal throw pillow to buy?

Top coastal throw pillow

Highland Dunes Britton Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow, Set of 2

What you need to know: This pair of indoor/outdoor throw pillows features a simple and elegant design on a removable cover.

What you’ll love: These pillow covers feature embroidered waves in varying shades of blue and white. Zipper closures make the covers easy to remove and wash, and the pillow inserts are included. The polyester blend of fabrics makes these pillows perfect for either indoor or outdoor lounging. The pillows measure 20 inches wide by 20 inches tall.

What you should consider: You may need to spot clean the covers as they aren’t machine washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top coastal throw pillow for the money

Klear Vu Liza Coastal Linen Decorative Throw Pillow, Set of 2

What you need to know: These two throw pillows are a steal and a great way to add a coastal touch to any space.

What you’ll love: The pair of thick striped pillows come in two colorways: blue and taupe. They measure 18 inches wide by 18 inches tall. While the covers are not removable, the polyester and linen blend is safe to use indoors and outdoors. The price is far lower than other coastal throw pillows on the market.

What you should consider: These pillows are not machine-washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nautical Buoy Novelty Throw Pillow

What you need to know: These handmade throw pillows mimic the shape of an ocean buoy, adding unmistakable beach vibes to your home.

What you’ll love: These buoy-shaped pillows measure 15 inches tall by 7 inches wide. They come in three different pattern options of varying coastal stripes. The top of the pillow features a metal grommet and cotton rope. They’re stuffed with polyester filling.

What you should consider: These pillows are spot clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.