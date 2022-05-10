Best gadgets for cleaning your home

Whether you’ve just moved into your new home or have been a homeowner for decades, you’ve no doubt quickly realized that cleaning your home is not fun. While everyone enjoys having a clean house, the number of people who actually find the process gratifying is few and far between.

One way to mix up your cleaning routine is to pick up some fun cleaning gadgets. After all, you’ll be cleaning your house forever, so you might as well find a way to make it somewhat enjoyable. So, if you’re tired of using good ol’ elbow grease to clean your home, here are some satisfying gadgets that make tidying up easy and fun.

Why keeping a clean home is important

Reduce allergies

From pet hair to dust mites to mold, allergens are consistently present throughout your home, even when you cannot see them. Unfortunately, these allergens will continue to build up and worsen if not cleaned. However, a few small chores can significantly reduce allergies, including vacuuming to capture animal hair, scrubbing the shower to eliminate mold and washing sheets in hot water, which is the best way to get rid of dust mites.

Stop the spread of germs

Germs spread easier and quicker than most people realize. For example, a person can transfer germs by touching a doorknob right before someone else. Sneezing and coughing are other ways that germs spread. Using a disinfecting spray or wipe on high traffic areas of your house is the best way to keep your family and guests healthy.

Discourage pests

Ants, rodents, fruit flies and cockroaches are just a few pests seen in homes, even when they’re kept clean. However, since most pests are attracted to crumbs and food spills, keeping a clean home is the best way to discourage pests from sticking around.

Encourage positive mental health

Having a tidy space is one of the best ways to encourage positive mental health. When you’re living in a cluttered space, it’s easier to become stressed out, develop depressive symptoms or have feelings of anxiety. A clean home can also support healthy sleeping patterns and the ability to focus.

Tips to make home cleaning more efficient

Give everything a place: It’s much easier to clean up when you know where everything goes. For example, instead of putting the tape in a junk drawer when cleaning off the counter, have a specific basket for tape. You’ll also save yourself time down the road by not having to organize a junk drawer.

It’s much easier to clean up when you know where everything goes. For example, instead of putting the tape in a junk drawer when cleaning off the counter, have a specific basket for tape. You’ll also save yourself time down the road by not having to organize a junk drawer. Set a timer: Instead of being upset about cleaning, give yourself 15 minutes to wash the dishes. It will feel like a challenge and make it fun when you rinse the last dish before your time is up.

Instead of being upset about cleaning, give yourself 15 minutes to wash the dishes. It will feel like a challenge and make it fun when you rinse the last dish before your time is up. Do a little bit of cleaning every day: Trying to clean the entire house in a single day is daunting. Instead, do a tiny bit of cleaning every day. You could clean for 10 minutes every evening or pick a different room in the house each day.

Trying to clean the entire house in a single day is daunting. Instead, do a tiny bit of cleaning every day. You could clean for 10 minutes every evening or pick a different room in the house each day. Give yourself a reward: Do you want to watch your favorite show or go out to dinner with friends? Make it a reward for putting away your laundry or vacuuming the living room.

Do you want to watch your favorite show or go out to dinner with friends? Make it a reward for putting away your laundry or vacuuming the living room. Buy fun cleaning gadgets: Cleaning is always more enjoyable when you get to use fun gadgets, such as these adorable mop slippers.

Cleaning is always more enjoyable when you get to use fun gadgets, such as these adorable mop slippers. Go easy on yourself: It’s OK if you forget to clean one day or let the laundry pile up. Getting stressed out will make cleaning even less enjoyable.

Best gadgets to make home cleaning easy and fun

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Instead of getting irritated by the amount of food splatter in your microwave, grab this cute and clever microwave cleaning gadget. All it requires is water and vinegar, and it will effortlessly clean your microwave without chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner

Makeup brushes, which touch your face, may be one of the most important items in your home to clean. This spinning brush cleaner is fun to use and returns makeup brushes of all sizes to their original condition.

Sold by Amazon

Honbay Ladybug Shaped Portable Mini Vacuum

Cleaning up crumbs, eraser shavings or hair has never been easier or more amusing. This adorable portable mini vacuum is ideal for small messes and straightforward enough for kids to operate.

Sold by Amazon

Drill Brush Power Scrubber by Useful Products

If you’d rather work outside than clean the house, you’ll love these power brushes that attach to your favorite cordless drill. They come in three sizes and shapes and are gentle enough to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards and more without scratching.

Sold by Amazon

Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush

Cleaning blinds just got exponentially less annoying and faster using this duster brush with multiple arms. It comes with five microfiber cloths that can be washed.

Sold by Amazon

TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher

This drain hair catcher eliminates the need for snaking a drain and a costly plumber. It fits inside the drain, so you don’t have to worry about it being unsightly, and it can be emptied in minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Cyber Clean Home and Office Detailer Slime

Using this product will make you feel as if you’re playing with slime while you’re cleaning keyboards, smartphones, appliances or tablets. It eliminates 99.99% of germs and absorbs dirt and dust.

Sold by Home Depot

OXO Furlifter Furniture Brush Lint Roller

With this lint brush, you’ll no longer need those sticky rollers that produce a ton of waste. Not only does the base clear the fur off the brush with a single dip, but it also holds the fur until it’s emptied.

Sold by Amazon

O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop Bucket Cleaning System

This mop bucket features a built-in spinning wringer operated by your foot and a splash guard, so you don’t have to worry about messes. Plus, the triangle mop head is ideal for reaching tight corners and is machine-washable and reusable.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum

If you think using the awkward dustpan is the worst part of sweeping, you’ll love this touchless vacuum. The infrared sensors automatically detect your sweeping motion and activate the suction.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.