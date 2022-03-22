Which dog paw cleaner is best?

No matter how wet and muddy it is outside, your dog needs decent walks and time spent in the yard for exercise and play, but the resulting mess is hard to keep on top of. Dog paw cleaners — actual contraptions you can insert your dog’s paws into to remove and capture the dirt — are designed to make muddy paw prints in your home or car a thing of the past.

Choosing the best paw cleaner can be a challenge, because there are hundreds on the market and some aren’t worth your money. If you’re looking for something versatile and easy to clean after use, the Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a dog paw cleaner

Bristle type

Paw-cleaning devices can have either silicone or nylon bristles. In both cases, these bristles are extra soft and flexible, so they won’t scratch your dogs paws, irritate the skin or cause them any discomfort during use. While silicone bristles can clean effectively, some cheap paw cleaners only have sparse bristles and therefore don’t do as good a job. What’s great about silicone bristles is how easy they are to clean after use. Nylon bristles have a slight advantage at penetrating the fur of long-haired dogs, so if your dog has extra-fluffy paws, nylon bristles are the way to go.

Size

It’s important that your chosen dog paw cleaner is the right size for your canine companion. If it’s too small, your dog’s paw won’t fit inside comfortably (or at all), but if it’s too large, the bristles won’t reach the paw properly and it won’t clean effectively. Check the measurements and measure your dog’s paw if you aren’t sure which size to get. However, many manufacturers have a size chart with examples of which sizes suit which breeds, giving you a rough idea of the size to opt for.

Ease of use

All dog paw cleaners are fairly easy to use. You just fill them with warm water, put your dog’s paw inside, rotate the cleaner and pull it off your dog’s paw. However, some are easier to take apart for cleaning after use and reassemble when washed and dried.

What to look for in a quality dog paw cleaner

Dishwasher-safe

Since you’ll be using your paw cleaner to wash your pup’s muddy feet, it will get dirty itself and require cleaning. This will be easiest for you if you choose a dog paw cleaner that’s totally dishwasher-safe. Check before you put it in the dishwasher and always wash it on the top rack to avoid warping.

Leak-proof lid

Some paw cleaners come with leak proof lids. These allow you to fill them before you head out on a hike so they’re ready to use once you get back to the car or reach your destination. This saves bringing a separate container of water with you when you’re not using your cleaner at home.

Handle

You may find it easier to keep your grip on a paw cleaner that has a handle, especially if your dog is wriggly when having their paws cleaned.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog paw cleaner

Paw cleaning devices cost roughly $10-$30 depending on the size, design and overall quality.

Dog paw cleaner FAQ

Do dog paw cleaners work?

A. Yes, dog paw cleaners work well. The combination of water and agitation from the bristles removes more mud than just a cloth would. However, If your dog’s paws are absolutely caked in mud, you’ll get better results if you empty out the water and replace it with clean water between paws, so you might need to carry extra water in your car if you’ll be using it outside of your property. It’s also worth drying off paws after cleaning them to get the last of the mud and soak up remaining moisture.

What else can I clean my dog’s paws with?

A. You can wipe your dog’s paws with a wet towel or dog-safe wet wipes to remove stubborn areas of mud. These aren’t as effective as dog paw cleaners, however, and involve more expense buying wet wipes or laundry to clean dirty old towels.

What are the best dog paw cleaners to buy?

Top dog paw cleaner

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer

What you need to know: With densely-packed soft silicone bristles, this is a great choice for most dogs.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three sizes with or without lids. The bristles come out from the base and all parts are top rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. You can choose from a range of colors.

What you should consider: It takes a little more effort to get mud off long haired dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog paw cleaner for the money

Anipaw Dog Paw Cleaner

What you need to know: This affordable paw cleaner is best suited to small and medium dogs.

What you’ll love: The silicone bristles are soft and won’t cause your dog any discomfort. It comes with a bonus towel that you can use to dry off your dog’s paws after washing them.

What you should consider: The bristles aren’t as tightly packed as pricier alternatives and it comes in one size only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paw Plunger Muddy Paw Cleaner for Dogs

What you need to know: The soft nylon bristles work for all coat types, but are especially good for dogs with long coats.

What you’ll love: It comes in three sizes to suit almost any breed of dog. The lid keeps water inside for on-the-go use, and some users find maneuver thanks to the handle, compared to similar models that don’t have one.

What you should consider: The nylon bristles aren’t as easy to clean as silicone bristles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

