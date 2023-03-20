10 projectors to take movie night to the next level

Whether you’re a film buff or just like watching movies with friends and family, you might be looking for a way to take your movie nights to the next level. Projectors offer a larger screen size and cinematic experience, while also giving you more flexibility in terms of setup and room placement.

Before you buy, you should learn more about the benefits of using a projector for movie night and how to choose the right projector for your space. Armed with this information, it’s easy to find your perfect projector.

In this article: Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw Projector, Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector and LG 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector

Benefits of using a projector for movie night

These are just some of the benefits of using a projector for movie night:

Large screen size: Projectors offer the option of a much larger screen than traditional TVs, allowing for a more immersive and cinematic viewing experience.

Types of projectors

You can choose from mini projectors and full-size home theater projectors:

Mini projectors: Due to their compact size, they’re more portable than full-size projectors. Mini projectors are ideal for people who want to take their home theater on the go. They’re also great for small spaces, such as apartments, bedrooms or small living rooms. They’re less expensive than full-size projectors.

Due to their compact size, they’re more portable than full-size projectors. Mini projectors are ideal for people who want to take their home theater on the go. They’re also great for small spaces, such as apartments, bedrooms or small living rooms. They’re less expensive than full-size projectors. Full-size projectors: These are larger and typically not as portable as mini projectors. They’re designed to be permanently installed in a home theater or other dedicated space. They often offer better image quality and brightness, making them ideal for large rooms or outdoor use. You can expect to pay significantly more for a full-size model.

What to look for in a projector

Here are some of the features you should consider when buying a projector:

Brightness: This is measured in lumens and indicates how bright the projector’s image is. A higher lumen rating means the projector is capable of producing a brighter image, which is important for rooms with lots of ambient light or for outdoor use.

Best projectors

Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw Projector

This high-end 4K laser projector has built-in streaming capabilities and Android TV. It offers a large screen size with a short throw distance and boasts a brightness of 3,000 lumens and an impressive contrast ratio. With advanced image processing, it delivers smooth and sharp images.

Sold by Amazon

RCA Roku Smart Home Theater Projector

If you generally stream movies from content services, such as Netflix and Hulu, this projector is a great choice, thanks to its built-in Roku stick. It works at a range of throw distances between 4.5 and 16.5 feet, so it works in a wide array of spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector

Extremely compact at roughly 5 inches tall and 2 inches wide, you can easily carry this projector with you for movie nights at friends’ houses or for use in different rooms at home. It has an adjustable projection size between 40 and 100 inches and an integrated 6-watt speaker.

Sold by Amazon

AAXA P7 Mini Projector

This 1080p full HD projector offers 600 lumens of brightness and performs significantly better than a lot of mini projectors. It has a projection size of up to 120 inches and runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can use it anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Cibest Mini Projector

An affordable option for anyone looking for a portable projector to enhance their movie nights, it might not be the most impressive on offer, but it works well in dark rooms. It has 1080p full HD resolution and offers built-in speakers.

Sold by Amazon

Yaber Home Theater Projector

With 4D keystone correction and one-touch brightness adjustment, it’s easier than ever to get a great picture with this projector. It has 1080p native resolution but supports 4K video. It has a projection size between 50 and 300 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

Coming from a trusted brand in camera and video equipment, this mini projector is a reliable option. It has an impressive color gamut, and its brightness is excellent for a projector of its size. Simply plug-and-play, it’s easy to use even for the tech-adverse.

Sold by Amazon

LG 4K UHD Smart Dual Laser CineBeam Projector

If you’re looking for a serious bit of kit for a home theater, this might be the projector for you. It isn’t cheap, but it offers exceptional picture quality thanks to its 4K resolution, 2,700-lumen brightness and impressive contrast ratio.

Sold by Amazon

ViewSonic PX701HDH 1080p Projector

The 1080p HD resolution, 3,500-lumen brightness and impressive range of colors make this projector a perfect midrange choice. The optical zoom makes it easy to set up, while the low-latency input option is great for gaming.

Sold by Amazon

PVO Portable Projector

This affordable portable projector is a solid entry-level option for occasional use or for those who aren’t too fussy about picture quality. It’s extremely small and light and supports a resolution of up to 1080p.

Sold by Amazon

