Which Samsung laptops are best?

There are so many laptops to choose from today. And with the varying hardware and price points, it can be tricky to sift through your options. Computer electronics companies like Samsung now offer more laptops than ever, which is excellent for budget-conscious buyers and tech enthusiasts alike. However, it may be daunting for those who don’t know what they’re looking for in a laptop.

No matter what activities you’ll use it for, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop is a safe bet that offers impressive hardware and tons of storage space.

What to know before you buy a Samsung laptop

Use

How you plan to use your Samsung laptop will determine which one may work best for you. Some users primarily use the internet and don’t require high-performing hardware to complete their tasks. Other people may need top-notch processing power for gaming, video editing or audio production.

Samsung Chromebooks vs. notebooks

If you don’t need performance hardware in your laptop, a Chromebook is an excellent option. Samsung’s Chromebooks are a series of affordable, net-based laptop options. While most Samsung laptops include a Windows operating system, Chromebooks have the simplified, internet-oriented Chrome OS. These laptops don’t work as well for performance tasks compared to Samsung’s other high-end notebooks.

Other features

While design isn’t usually the first priority for most buyers, Samsung laptops also come in various styles. You can find them in a range of colors and sizes, and the overall size of a laptop may affect other factors, like its screen, keyboard and hardware orientation. High-performing laptops are usually bigger than budget-friendly netbook options.

What to look for in a quality Samsung laptop

Screen

Samsung’s laptops often vary in screen size. Common screen sizes for Samsung’s laptops range from 13 inches to 16 inches, but most buyers who do editing and other visually-intensive tasks prefer larger screens. You can find several Samsung laptops featuring a two-in-one configuration, meaning they have a touchscreen, and you can use them as a tablet in addition to a laptop.

Processor

The most important piece of hardware in a computer is its processor or its central processing unit (CPU.) A CPU is much like the computer’s brain, which manages all the tasks you perform on your laptop and allocates the hardware needed to fulfill those tasks. Intel and AMD make processors. A processor’s overall speed is measured in gigahertz, with higher numbers representing faster CPUs.

Random access memory

A computer’s random access memory (RAM) refers to the temporary storage that remains in the background while you perform various activities. RAM comes in increments of 2 gigabytes, and computers with more RAM will perform more quickly.

Battery life

Laptop battery life is important to many buyers, especially those who plan to take their computers on the go. Most laptop batteries last between 6-18 hours on a single charge. However, it’s also worth noting that some laptops may not live as long since battery life depends on usage and age.

Storage

Another important aspect of a good Samsung laptop is its storage capacity. Those working with large files should consider laptops with 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, if you have a laptop that saves files on the internet, like the Chromebook, you may not need as much space. In this instance, you may be able to make use of laptops with as little as 64GB.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung laptop

Samsung laptops vary in price depending on size, storage and additional features. The company’s cheapest laptops cost as low as $120. However, most Samsung laptops will range from $300-$1,600.

Samsung laptop FAQ

Do Samsung laptops have good battery life?

A. Samsung’s laptops have a wide range of battery life options, lasting from 8 hours to as many as 18. Most batteries tend to top out at around 17-18 hours, so you can expect your Samsung laptop to keep up with the industry standard.

Are Samsung laptops good for gaming?

A. While you can use some Samsung laptops for gaming, it might be worth upgrading to brands with dedicated gaming laptops such as Asus, Acer, Alienware or Razer. Most of Samsung’s laptops include integrated graphics chipsets, which is a step down in performance from graphics cards.

What’s the best Samsung laptop to buy?

Top Samsung laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop With Windows 11 15.6-Inch Screen

What you need to know: This powerful laptop comes with a vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED screen and powerful hardware that’s suitable for an array of high-performance tasks.

What you’ll love: This Samsung laptop includes an Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for smooth performance. It also has around 17 hours of battery life and includes 512GB of SSD storage, making it great for those dealing in large files and working on the go.

What you should consider: This laptop doesn’t include a touchscreen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung laptop for the money

Samsung Chromebook 4 With Chrome OS and 15.6-Inch Screen

What you need to know: This laptop is perfect for users who only intend on using a few applications and the internet. It features a sleek, lightweight design, a touchscreen and Chrome OS.

What you’ll love: With 6GB of RAM and 64GB of memory, this computer is perfect for web use and simple tasks. It has a battery life of up to 10 hours per charge and you can use voice commands through Google Assistant.

What you should consider: This laptop isn’t as fast as some of Samsung’s other laptops and doesn’t have very much storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung Galaxy 2-in-1 Chromebook With Chrome OS and 13.3-Inch Screen

What you need to know: This Samsung laptop is a high-end two-in-one Chromebook offering fingerprint security, a stylus and a responsive touchscreen.

What you’ll love: It includes a 13.3-inch screen that’s unmatched at this price point. It also includes 256GB of storage. Its two-in-one design lets users fold a full 180 degrees and use the touchscreen at the preferred angle. Buyers can buy this laptop in red or gray.

What you should consider: This laptop only includes about eight hours of battery life.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

