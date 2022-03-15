The best gear for starting your new podcast

YouTube recently announced a podcast grant initiative with sums ranging from $50,000-$300,000 in an attempt to get talented creators to add a visual element to their audio-only shows. Granted, it might take new podcasters a while to get the following and marketability needed to win such a large grant. Nonetheless, the program is both inspiring and an indication of how popular podcasts, chat shows and streams are to watch and to make.

Today, there are tons of great microphones, headphones, webcams and audio interfaces that can help turn the average beginner podcast into a polished, organized and easy-listening product.

Why you should add video to a podcast

It might sound counterintuitive to add video to a podcast, but there are some great reasons to film your podcasts, though, for the benefit of listeners and the podcast itself.

It adds familiarity

Associating your face with your content gives viewers that extra human connection. In fact, humans are physiologically wired to recognize faces from birth. If your followers can see the person actually making the content, it adds to the credibility and helps people relate to the creator.

You can use visual aids

Supplements like graphs, tweets, photojournalism evidence and even simple animations can help the most interested viewers gain even more understanding and perspective on your subject.

Youtube is a huge resource of followers

You’ll have a hard time breaking into YouTube’s algorithm with an audio-only podcast. Adding a visual element gives you better access to YouTube’s millions of daily users and can greatly help to build your following.

It provides behind-the-scenes content

Having a trove of outtakes and a visual breakdown of the aspects of your production gives you the option of creating behind-the-scenes episodes that further help fans to appreciate your show. This can go a long way in encouraging them to recommend your content to their friends and followers.

The best gear for a new podcast

A quality microphone

The microphone built into your laptop or Bluetooth headphones won’t produce a great recording. Neither will the cheapest generic microphones available on most online retailers. Consider a mic that supports both USB and XLR connections.

Blue Yeti USB

The base model in the podcaster-favorite Blue Yeti lineup is an excellent choice for beginners. In fact, it may last you well into your professional podcasting career.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Q2U Kit

This is one of the best options for newcomers to podcasting, as it comes from a highly respected manufacturer of music-centric microphones. The kit highlighted here includes everything you need to mount it and start recording.

Sold by Amazon

Shure MV88+ Kit

From the most well-known manufacturer in the audio industry, this one’s meant specifically for video-friendly production.

Sold by Amazon

A high-resolution webcam

You want to make sure you’re getting high-quality video if you’re going to make it part of your production. If you don’t want to invest in an incredibly expensive video camera, consider one of these premium webcams.

Razer Kiyo Pro

Extremely popular among streamers, it can record 1080p video at 60 frames per second and is especially good at compensating for lighting that’s less than ideal.

Sold by Amazon

Logitech Brio 4K

This one has the highest resolution and potential frame rate of any of the highly accessible computer-focused webcams.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

NexiGo N660P

It’s about as inexpensive as a dependable 1080p and 60 FPS webcam gets, and it doesn’t skimp on features.

Sold by Amazon

A pair of studio headphones

Instead of headphones made for dance or pop music, recording audio requires studio-quality headphones with a relatively flat response curve. That way, the creator has specific control over the end results. Luckily, studio-grade doesn’t necessarily mean highly expensive.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X

Although they’ve been unchanged for many years, these are basically the industry-standard cans for recording and mixing audio.

Sold by Amazon

Sennheiser HD 280 Pro

Another extremely well-known pair of headphones, they perform very similarly to the Audio-Technicas above, but at a somewhat lower price.

Sold by Amazon

AKG Pro Audio K240

If you really want to save money, these budget-friendly cans deliver a flat sound profile with minimal high-end roll-off. They work surprisingly well given their cost.

Sold by Amazon

An audio interface

If you plan to record more than one person at once, you’ll need a USB-compatible interface for plugging in multiple microphones.

Pyle 2-Channel Mixer

It doesn’t have many advanced features, but it gets the job done and costs very little.

Sold by Amazon

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Audio Interface

This premium external interface is the most recommended for podcasts overall due to its excellent sound quality and long-term reliability.

Sold by Amazon

