A look at the newest Google devices

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Yesterday, May 10, Google had its Google I/O keynote day, giving consumers a look at all the new devices and software upgrades it plans to release this year. We’re here to give you the highlights and our top product recommendations, including the latest Google products and some established customer favorites.

Alongside other fascinating announcements, there are a handful of neat phones and other devices you can get right now or pre-order so you can have them as soon as they launch.

The top Google products announced at Google I/O 2023

Google announced plenty of exciting updates to many of its tools and software, but the ones that caught our eye are the newest phones and tablets. Many of the older-gen Google phones and devices are still worth it and will likely see a significant price cut as the newer products launch.

However, if you’re looking for an upgrade this year, there are a couple of terrific new you can purchase or pre-order. The most notable release for this year is the much-anticipated Google Pixel Tablet. It has a large 11-inch screen, a powerful processor and looks to be every bit as good as other top tablets.

The Google Pixel Fold is one of the most anticipated smartphones, as it boasts an innovative design only seen on a few other Samsung smartphones thus far. Google developers have allegedly worked on it for 5 years, so we hope it delivers as a top smartphone of 2023. However, if you want a more traditional phone upgrade, the Pixel 7A is an affordable alternative to the Pixel 7 and boasts a few neat upgrades, such as a better camera.

Some announced Google devices, such as the Pixel Tablet, haven’t been released yet, but you can pre-order them. Others, such as the Pixel 7A, can be purchased today.

Best Google products

Google Pixel Fold

You can get ahead of the curve and pre-order the innovative Google Pixel Fold. It’s a phone with a compact flip design with the Google Tensor G2 chip that provides powerful processing and fast performance. The split-screen function allows efficient multitasking, and the triple-rear camera system takes stunning photos and videos.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet has been a long time coming and is finally set to launch this year. It has a crisp 11-inch display, a Tensor G2 chip for lightning-fast performance and a long-lasting battery. Also, it has a built-in Chromecast and a charging speaker dock for hands-free streaming and video calling.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch’s elegant design makes it stand out as one of the sharpest-looking smartwatches. It’s already a fantastic watch for anyone with an Android smartphone but the upgraded operating software Wear OS 4 will improve the battery life, functionality and grant users more accessibility features, such as text-to-speech.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel 7A

The Pixel 7A is a more affordable version of the original Pixel 7. The camera has higher pixel density, so shots look more crisp, and it features 8GB of RAM for efficient multitasking. Also, Pixel Call Assist filters out unwanted background noise during calls and the battery lasts 24 hours on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

These wireless earbuds have an innovative design that lets them stay in place no matter what you’re doing. They have a 12-millimeter dynamic driver that delivers rich, high-quality sound, and the on-ear controls allow you to access Google Assistant to manage music playback, check the weather and more.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Wi-Fi

Google Nest Wi-Fi is an excellent device for boosting Wi-Fi coverage in your home by up to 2,200 square feet. It’s easy to set up as all you need to do is connect it to your modem, and you can control settings and establish a guest network for quick password sharing.

Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Mini (2nd generation)

Owning a Google Nest Mini is like having a personal assistant. It can provide helpful reminders, schedule meetings for you and provide you with weather updates and live sports scores. The upgraded Nest Mini boasts improved voice recognition and packs bass two times stronger than its predecessor.

Sold by Home Depot

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro might take a back seat to the newer Pixel 7 these days, but it’s still an excellent phone with a dazzling display. It offers several tools, such as Pixel Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode, for capturing stunning photos, and the battery charges fast and lasts all day.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.