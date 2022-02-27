Which GoPro accessories are best?

The name GoPro has become synonymous with action cameras as it was the company that produced the first affordable miniature sports cameras back in 2002. It has since developed into a globally recognized brand whose latest products can capture high-definition video and shoot in slow motion and time-lapse modes. GoPros can be used in many applications due to their portability and versatility, and accessory kits like the Neewer 50-in-1 further expand the many possibilities that these cameras provide.

What to know before you buy GoPro accessories

Suitability

There is considerable variance between GoPro accessory kits, so be sure to purchase one that best suits your requirements. For instance, a handlebar mount and helmet harness are useful accessories for cyclists to own, while a floating handle and waterproof case are essential items for those who engage in watersports. Most larger kits provide a variety of accessories to suit many applications and a selection of these can be found in the BestReviews GoPro accessories buyer’s guide.

Compatibility

GoPro has been in operation since the turn of the century and it has produced a large range of products in this time. While your choice of GoPro accessory kit must be compatible with your camera, many accessories are universally compatible across all models. For example, provided your camera comes with a GoPro mounting frame, all mounts will fit the slotted mounting bracket. Since the introduction of the GoPro 8, most cameras have integral folding fingers that fit all mounts intended for GoPros. With that said, there is variance between waterproof case sizes and mounting frames for all GoPro models.

Quality

Not only is a GoPro camera an expensive piece of kit, but your footage may be priceless. As such, it is worth investing in a high-quality accessory kit and not cutting corners on price, especially if you are considering taking your camera into extreme conditions. For example, if you are thinking of mounting your camera on a dual-sport motorcycle and taking it off-road, a suction mount must be up to the task. Similarly, if you use a waterproof case to take your camera diving, it must be able to withstand several bars of pressure.

What to look for in a quality GoPro accessory

Portability

Most GoPro accessory kits come with a hardshell case to carry the camera as well as a few smaller items, including memory cards, batteries, adhesive pads, waterproof cases and mounting frames. Some kits also come with a drawstring bag for larger items like tripods, body mounts, headsets, camera mounts and associated hardware. These not only protect your camera and accessories but also keep them organized and easy to access.

Variety

Even if you predominantly use your GoPro camera for a certain sport or activity, there will doubtless be a time when you wish to use it for other pursuits, especially if you live an active lifestyle or regularly post videos online. GoPro accessory kits facilitate this by providing several different mounts, tripods, floating handles, waterproof housings and wearable attachments, all of which will come in handy in myriad situations.

Adjustability

GoPro accessories offer you multiple ways to position your camera upon its mount. Once it is adjusted, a high-quality hardware component should stay locked in position even when subjected to bumpy terrain or wet conditions. The same applies to wearable items. Well-made helmet straps, wrist straps and body mounts should not slip through their buckles and stay properly fastened, no matter what type of activity you throw at them.

How much you can expect to spend on GoPro accessories

GoPro accessories are generally good value and you can pick up a basic set with up to 30 items for under $20. A more advanced kit with up to 50 items will cost between $20 and $40.

GoPro accessory FAQ

Are all these GoPro accessories really necessary?

A. Which accessories you need varies from person to person, but it’s always better to have too many options than too few when it comes to mounting your GoPro. If you have very specific requirements, it may be better to purchase items individually.

Does this kit cover all my requirements?

A. In most instances, you’ll find that your chosen kit is more than sufficient for casual shooting with your GoPro. However, there are some professional accessories such as gimballed mounts and flashlights that are not usually included.

What’s the best GoPro accessory to buy?

Top GoPro accessory

Neewer 50-in-1 Accessory Kit

What you need to know: As an all-in-one solution, this kit is ideal for the outbound individual who likes to shoot a range of different activities.

What you’ll love: This GoPro accessory kit has harnesses for the head, chest and helmet, as well as some essential mounts and peripherals to suit multiple sporting pursuits and outdoor adventures.

What you should consider: The tripod is a little flimsy and a more rugged model might be preferred for regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top GoPro accessory for the money

Zookki GoPro Accessory Kit

What you need to know: This GoPro accessory kit is a good starter pack that covers most of the basics.

What you’ll love: Included in the kit is everything the active weekend GoPro shooter needs with good quality peripherals, including tough 3M sticky pads. A soft flannel bag completes the set to keep the items organized.

What you should consider: There is no tripod included with this kit — only a monopod, pivot arm, clip mount and suction cup mount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Black Pro Camera Accessory Kit

What you need to know: This GoPro accessory kit is eminently portable and includes a hardshell case and drawstring bag.

What you’ll love: This is a good choice for sports fans with a host of different vehicle and body mounts, some of which swivel 360 degrees, as well as an octopus mount and floating grip.

What you should consider: The monopod arm is prone to bending and care should be taken during use and storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

