Take your pick of books your family can listen to for free

Reading is the No. 1 way to absorb knowledge, but listening to an audiobook is more practical if you're driving or trying to multitask. Audiobooks are excellent for listening with others as well, and there are plenty of terrific ones you can enjoy with family members of all ages.

How to listen

Books to listen to … for the college student looking to save money

“Your Turn: How to Be an Adult” by Julie Lythcott-Haims

Young adults between 18 and 35 may learn a great deal from this book by Julie Lythcott-Haims. She offers terrific life advice for those struggling to find their place in the world and outlines the best ways to improve their situation on their terms. It’s partly a memoir where the author shares several experiences and stories, but they provide helpful insights and may resonate with the average college student.

Books to listen to … for middle schoolers who are nervous

“Finally Seen” by Kelly Yang

Middle school can be a tumultuous time for any pre-teen, but this fictional tale by Kelly Yang may help inspire them to stand out among their family and friends. It’s a story of a young girl from China who moves to Los Angeles to live with her family. It focuses on friendship, family and challenges immigrants face and is an excellent book for youth.

Books to listen to … for teaching acceptance

“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston

Teaching acceptance can be challenging no matter what age, but this book is effective, thanks to its stimulating story and complex characters. It’s a little bit out there in terms of plot, but how the story moves is exciting and may ignite the flames of those who believe magic doesn’t exist.

Books to listen to … for enjoyment

“Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy

Animal lovers will find this book enthralling, as it focuses on a woman’s quest to save the animals she loves. It’s set in the wild Scottish Highlands and filled with plenty of vivid imagery. The story revolving around the wolves is gripping and sure to invoke a visceral reaction. It’s exciting, but it may also leave one with more questions about humanity and the nature of people.

