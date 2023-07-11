BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Prime Day 2023 is here, and Amazon has already cut prices deeply on a its top products. If you’re a beauty buff, you’re in especially good luck, as this year’s selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Here are our favorite beauty products, from mascara to facial cleansers and more, all available at a discount.
Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT
Shop this article: Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence and CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Best drugstore beauty deals of Prime Day 2023
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser 32% OFF
- E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer 25% OFF
- Ardell Demi Wispies Lashes 24% OFF
- Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24-Hour Skin Tint 22% OFF
- Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara 23% OFF
- E.l.f. Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand $10 COUPON
Best beauty essentials deals of Prime Day 2023
- Neutrogena Makeup Remover Singles 25% OFF
- Beakey Five-Piece Makeup Sponge Set 54% OFF
- Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance-Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes 25% OFF
- Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder 44% OFF
- Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights 42% OFF
- BeautifyBeauties Hair Spray Bottle 47% OFF
Best skin care deals of Prime Day 2023
- Nuvadermis Scar Cream Gel 47% OFF plus 10% OFF Coupon
- Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence 42% OFF
- VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum 38% OFF
- Dermora 24-Karat Gold Eye Mask 32% OFF
- Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 30% OFF
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser 19% OFF
- Burt’s Bees SPF Lip Balms Three-Pack 22% OFF
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream Extra Dry 42% OFF
- CeraVe Eye Repair Cream 37% OFF
Best nail beauty deals of Prime Day 2023
- SunUV UV LED Nail Lamp 55% OFF
- Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover 50% OFF
- Hard As Hoof Nail-Strengthening Cream 21% OFF
- Kisider Nail Care Kit Manicure Set 33% OFF
- Beetles 2-Piece No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set 36% OFF
- Hawatour Nail Clippers Set 23% OFF
- Nutra Nail 5- to 7-Day Growth Treatment 35% OFF
- Nail-Aid Keratin 3-Day Growth Nail Treatment and Strengthener 13% OFF
Best hair care and styling deals of Prime Day 2023
- Tigi Bed Head Manipulator Texturizing Putty with Firm Hold Travel Size 30% OFF
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick 49% OFF
- Neutrogena T/Sal Therapeutic Shampoo for Scalp Build-Up Control with Salicylic Acid 30% OFF
- Garnier Fructis Style Mega Full Thickening Lotion 21% OFF
- Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask 14% OFF
- Goo Goo Clip-In Hair Extensions 33% OFF
- Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask 24% OFF
- Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner 23% OFF
- INH Quick Slick Hair Finishing Stick 18% OFF
Best hair tools deals of Prime Day 2023
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long 9% OFF
- Xcozu Hair Straightener Curling lron 3-in-1 71% OFF
- Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush 52% OFF
- Tymo Ionic Hair Blow Dryer Brush and Volumizer 50% OFF
- Bestope Pro Waver Curling Iron 52% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-inch Curling Iron 14% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer 43% OFF
- Coidak Hair Waver 33% OFF
- Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush 40% OFF
- Lily England Detangling Brush and Wide-Tooth Comb Set 40% OFF
Best grooming deals of Prime Day 2023
- Braun Electric Razor for Men 20% OFF
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 35% OFF
- Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 75% OFF
- Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 45% OFF
- Pefei Tweezers Set 28% OFF
- Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 37% OFF
More beauty deals we love
- Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush 50% OFF
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner 53% OFF
- Aesthetica Cosmetics Beauty Sponge Blender 67% OFF
- Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit 59% OFF
- Beetles Gel Nail Kit Soft Gel Nail Tips 75% OFF
- Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen 54% OFF
- Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies 50% OFF
- Colgate Optic White Express Teeth Whitening Pen 40% OFF
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water for All Skin Types 34% OFF
- St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse 40% OFF
- NuFace Mini Plus Starter Kit 34% OFF
- Kenra Volume Mousse Extra 17 30% OFF
- Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion 20% OFF
- Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 30% OFF
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 30% OFF
- Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse 30% OFF
- Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo 20% OFF
- Laneige Lip Glowy Balm 30% OFF
- La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face 30% OFF
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel 30% OFF
- Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Face Scrub Powder 30% OFF
- Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum 30% OFF
