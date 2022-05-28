Which double sleeping bags are best?

Sure, if you’re camping with someone you really like, you can zip two sleeping bags together. However, zipping two sleeping bags together can create drafts and isn’t the best option for you. If you want to be comfortable and avoid drafts in a sleeping bag meant for two, check out the Big Agnes something.

What to know before you buy a double sleeping bag

Larger size

Yes, this means a larger packed size, of course. That’s probably obvious. However, what it also means is a wider bag. You’ll want to make sure that the bag you get is appropriately sized for the sleeping pads that you have. You may not have the best match available if you have two mummy pads and a wide double sleeping bag.

Do you plan to car camp or backpack?

Car camping is, of course, easier than backpacking with a double sleeping bag. If you’re creative, though, you can backpack with it as well. Some double bags pack down smaller than others, making backpacking easier.

How do you sleep?

Sure, you like the person sleeping in the double bag with you. However, if both of you sleep warm, a double sleeping bag may not be the best choice for you. Should you both sleep cold, an appropriately rated one could work quite well.

What to look for in a quality double sleeping bag

Weight

You’ll expect a larger weight penalty with a sleeping back meant for two. That said, some double bags are lighter than others. A down option will usually be lighter than a synthetic, though it’ll usually be less equipped for wet weather.

Durability and weatherproofing

Yes, a double bag can be a fun, unique piece of camping equipment. However, it’s still an important piece of your kit at the end of the day. You want to make sure that even if you just plan to trek a couple of miles with your hiking partner, you get a bag that will protect you and keep you warm if the weather turns.

Small packed size

If you’re car camping, this may not matter so much. As long as it conveniently fits in your car, it’s a fine size. If you want to backpack with it, you want something that packs down relatively small, or the size will take you over.

How much you can expect to spend on a double sleeping bag

Just like a regular sleeping bag, double bags have a large price range, going from $50 to about $400. This is one of those occasions where some users will be fine at the low end of the price range while others can justify the utility and features of a $400 bag.

Double sleeping bag FAQ

Can I backpack with a double sleeping bag?

A. Yes. If you look for a sleeping bag that packs down small (consider down over synthetic if possible), you can take it backpacking. However, most backpackers will likely prefer two individual sleeping bags for longer, more intense hikes. For most people, double sleeping bags are best suited for car camping and shorter backpacking trips.

Can I take a double bag into below-freezing temperatures?

A. If it’s rated for it, yes. If you’re car camping or in the front country, this is a bit easier. Can you take a sub-freezing-rated double bag backpacking? Well, yes, technically. However, most users will be better off with two solid bags rated for below 32 degrees if camping in late fall or winter. If you both handle cold well and want to be cozy, that’s a point in favor of purchasing a 15-degree double bag.

What are the best double sleeping bags to buy?

Top double sleeping bag

Big Agnes King Solomon: 15F Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This takes your bed at home and makes it useful for backpacking.

What you’ll love: This bag is soft and comfortable, allowing you to tuck the corners around you for extra comfort. You can put your sleeping pads in the sleeve underneath the bag, so you don’t have to worry about moving your sleeping pads out of place.

What you should consider: This bag fits best with Big Agnes’s sleeping pads, and other brands may not fit comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top double sleeping bag for the money

TETON Sports Mammoth: 20F Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: If you want to stay warm in the car or front country, this is the best bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: The lining on this double bag is quite soft. The material is durable and heavyweight, with zippers of great quality for the price point. You have the option of sinching down the hood to make a mummy bag if you get cold.

What you should consider: This is heavy and bulky. You don’t want to backpack with this. Getting it back into the stuff sack can be a challenge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The North Face Dolomite One: 15F Synthetic Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: This bag can keep you comfortable on summer nights and winter ones.

What you’ll love: This is really three sleeping bags in one. For warmer nights, the top layer is rated to 50 degrees. For cooler ones, the mid-layer is rated to 30 degrees. The North Face claims that putting the two together results in a bag comfortable to 15 degrees. No matter how you sleep, you’ll appreciate the fleece lining.

What you should consider: At nearly 9 pounds and 2 feet long when packed, this isn’t the best backpacking choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

