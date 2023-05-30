Get ready for outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy

Best outdoor family activities

When the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, many prefer to spend more time outdoors. There are plenty of fun activities to enjoy while you soak up the sun, whether it’s backyard family games or an outdoor excursion. Here are 20 outdoor activities the whole family can enjoy.

Backyard games

Feeling competitive? Tag in the whole family to play a backyard game. Classic games like badminton, cornhole, and laser tag are all-ages-friendly. The rules are easy to learn and the games are quick. For older kids and adults, Spikeball is a contemporary spin on volleyball that requires fast reflexes and a competitive spirit to win.

The Baden Champions Badminton Set includes everything you need for four to play.

Gardening

Grow your family’s gardening skills by starting an herb, flower or vegetable garden. It’s exciting and rewarding enjoying a meal with some home-grown veggies.

Each member of the household can have their own plants to mind, or you can take turns caring for them. If your outdoor space is limited, a trellis or window planter works well for smaller gardens.

The FiveJoy Garden Tool Set is the perfect starter kit.

Geocaching

Geocaching is a fun outdoor treasure hunt where players seek hidden “caches” based on coordinates. Caches can include tchotchkes, souvenirs or letters. To begin your adventure, download the app here.

The whole family can get involved on geocaching expeditions. Besides trekking to different locations, you’ll navigate, search, explore and dig. Or, you can hide a new cache for other geocachers.

Nature watching

Plan a nature-watching trip to observe local flora and fauna together. Birdwatching is one of the most popular options. When you join the Audubon Society, you’ll stay informed about all things birding.

Plant identification is another engaging type of nature watching. Explore parks, trails and even your own backyard to discover native vegetation. Your family can keep a log book or photo journal detailing findings.

“Edible Wild Plants: A North American Field Guide to Over 200 Natural Foods” is perfect for survivalists and hobbyists alike.

Picnicking

Grab your cooler and round up the family for an old-fashioned picnic. Enjoy a meal in your backyard under a favorite tree, or head to a park or beach to dine out in a new location.

The Yeti Hopper Flip comes in several sizes. It can hold up to 11 cans in the smallest size alone.

Volunteering

Consider signing up for a local volunteering project, like a beach sweep or Habitat for Humanity. Some towns have landscaping programs to help older adults or those undergoing medical treatment.

The warm weather also presents the opportunity for kids in the Girl or Boy Scouts to work on their outdoor volunteering badges.

Exercising

Temperate weather is ideal for outdoor group fitness classes. Many gyms and studios now offer classes such as boot camp, CrossFit and Zumba. Consider training for an extreme obstacle course together, including the Tough Mudder or Spartan Race.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 can download music for playback anywhere.

Boating

The open water is inviting and exciting, so plan a kayaking, canoeing or paddle boating trip. Depending on where you live, it might be fishing or crabbing season. If your water excursion lasts through breakfast or lunchtime, pack food to enjoy a meal on the water.

The Perception Kayaks Outlaw 11.5 is great for fishers thanks to its high stability.

Day tripping

Plan a day trip to visit points of interest in your state such as parks or historical landmarks. Not only does it offer a change of scenery, but most day trips are free or affordable. They’re also a great opportunity to take outdoor photos to add to the family album or digital photo frame.

Arts and crafts

Bring arts and crafts projects outside — especially the messy ones. Every member of the family can get involved with laid-back projects such as tie-dyeing, rock painting and candle-making. Or, build a birdhouse or greenhouse. They’re constructive projects that help kids grow fine motor and problem-solving skills.

The Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kit comes with 18 bottles.

Playing with your pet

If you have pets such as dogs, they likely want to spend more time outdoors with the family, too. Instead of playing indoors, head to the backyard or a park. Bring their favorite toy such as a ball or frisbee, and make sure you bring a bowl for fresh water so they stay hydrated.

Cycling

Break out the bicycles for a family ride around town. Cycle together to visit your favorite ice cream shop or food truck, or load your bikes in the car for a destination ride. If you live near a city, you may be able to rent bikes or sign up for a free bike tour.

Blading

If your family seeks a fast-paced activity, buy rollerblades and start blading together. It helps younger kids develop coordination and balance skills. If you’re ambitious, you can take your pet for a speedy rollerblading walk.

Camping

Visit nature’s own AirBnB with a camping trip. Whether it’s in your backyard or somewhere in the woods, camping is a great bonding activity for families. A camping trip also means you can enjoy tasty fire-roasted treats, so make sure you have a portable bonfire and s’mores supplies in tow.

The Tapirus Marshmallow Roasting Sticks set includes four double-pronged telescoping rods.

Hiking

Take your family walks to the next level and hit up hiking trails in your area. Many trails let you bring a pet, too. Hiking is also a great opportunity to learn basic first aid and survival skills, which may come in handy during future excursions.

Stargazing

Start stargazing with your family and learn to identify stars, planets and constellations. Plan stargazing trips around major astronomical events. The only accessory you need is a telescope or binoculars. Both are also great for nature watching or birding.

The Celestron 70mm Travel Scope comes with a travel backpack for easy transport.

Meditating

If you’re looking for a calming outdoor activity, consider partaking in an outdoor yoga, meditation or Tai Chi class. These activities help you and your family destress and relax while you enjoy the breeze and sounds of nature.

Beekeeping

An outdoor activity rapidly growing in popularity is beekeeping. If you’re not able or allowed to set up a colony on your property, your family can volunteer with a local beekeeping organization.

The MayBee Beehive Starter Kit comes in eight- or 10-frame sizes.

Movie night

Enjoy a star-studded film under the night sky with an outdoor movie night. You need a projector and an inflatable screen, but they pay for themselves through years of movie nights and screening parties.

The Vivohome Inflatable Projector Screen is perfect for indoors and outdoors.

Experiments

Consider doing outdoor science, technology, engineering and math experiments. Stomp rockets, for example, are a fun way to learn about physics. Kids can also build a robot and set up an outdoor obstacle course to see how it fares on challenging terrain.

The Stomp Rocket Original Dueling Rocket Launcher is perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon.

