Which beach lounge chair is best?

When you’re planning a trip to the beach, a lounge chair is one of those essential items you need to make the day more relaxing. It prevents you from becoming overly sandy and provides comfort while you nap, read a book or take in the view.

If you’re in need of a beach lounge chair, an excellent option is the Ostrich Deluxe 3-in-1 Beach Lounge Chair. It’s made of lightweight aluminum so it’s easy to carry and features a padded footrest and lumbar pillow for extra support.

What to know before you buy a beach lounge chair

Consider your height and weight

All beach chairs might look the same, but pay attention to their limitations. Depending on their materials, there might be a weight limit. Chairs with a heavy-duty steel frame are usually safe to carry up to 260 pounds.

Most also have a recommendation as to height, but that isn’t too much of a concern. At worst, your feet will hang off the edge, since most can accommodate people up to 6 feet tall.

Added functions

The primary purpose of a beach lounge chair is to have a comfortable seat, but it’s much better if you have all your gadgets, books and drinks close by. Basic chairs don’t have such luxuries but consider if you need a side pocket for your Kindle e-reader, sunglasses or mobile phone. Hydration is crucial when tanning, so you might also want a built-in drink holder in an armrest.

Technology hasn’t entirely caught up with beach loungers, so you might want to pack a power bank, since they don’t have built-in wireless chargers (yet).

Storage can be a challenge

Having a lounger at the beach is great, but when you’re done your enjoying the waves, it’s time to go home and pack everything away. That’s usually when people realize that these chairs need lots of storage space — especially if you have one for each family member. To spare yourself from playing beach-chair Tetris, plan your storage location beforehand. And don’t forget to give them a quick dusting to get rid of unwanted beach sand.

What to look for in a quality beach lounge chair

Comfort

You’ll spend most of your time in the beach chair, so it must be comfortable. This is achieved through several means, but the most important aspects are their materials and padding. A beach chair made of nylon or canvas will dry quickly but can be uncomfortable after some time. For maximum comfort, look for a good-quality beach chair with a softer fabric lining and some padding, an additional head pillow and a padded footrest.

Some even have a hole in the headrest with a face cushion, so you’ll be comfortable lying on your stomach.

Easy to carry

Next to the cooler, a beach chair is one of the most cumbersome objects to transport. There doesn’t seem to be a way to carry them that won’t make you look awkward, especially if you need to carry other things. A good-quality chair, though, is easy to move around. Some fold up tightly to take up less space in your vehicle and have a special carry handle. Others have straps so that when folded, you can carry them like a backpack.

Multiple positions

A beach chair is an effective way to sit on the sand without it getting everywhere. But sometimes, you want to catch a snooze or read a book. An upright position isn’t the best, so a good-quality beach lounger has multiple positions. Through strategic locking hinges, the chair’s backrest and feet section can clip into different positions for when you want to lie down flat, extend your legs with a slight tilt or sit upright with your feet off the ground.

How much you can expect to spend on a beach lounge chair

The price depends on its material, size and features. A basic chair with minimal padding costs $40-$60, while a larger, more robust lounger with padding and a drink holder runs $110-$160.

Beach lounge chair FAQ

How big are the cup holders?

A. They’re usually big enough to accommodate anything slightly larger in diameter than a regular soda can.

Are beach chairs waterproof?

A. That depends on their material and padding. Most beach chairs are made from nylon, which is waterproof and easily cleanable. However, if the chair has foam padding, it might need to sit in the sun to dry before packing it away.

What’s the best beach lounge chair to buy?

Top beach lounge chair

Ostrich Deluxe 3-in-1 Beach Lounge Chair

What you need to know: This striped lounger has five adjustable chair positions and three adjustable footrest positions.

What you’ll love: The quick-dry fabric is held together tightly by the lightweight steel frame, making it easy to fold up and store away. It has a face cavity you can close when not needed and wooden armrests with a mesh cup holder.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the components in the hinges are relatively sharp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beach lounge chair for the money

Rio Beach Portable Backpack Beach Lounge Chair

What you need to know: Made from quick-drying polyester, this affordable lounger is perfect for a sunny day.

What you’ll love: Weighing only 9 pounds, it has two straps that, when folded up, let you carry it like a backpack. It has three reclining positions, and a storage pocket is on the back of the headrest.

What you should consider: It can’t be configured into a position where you sit upright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KingCamp 4-Fold Beach Lounge Chair

What you need to know: This lounger is made from durable oxford fabric, suspended on a steel frame with a double bungee cord.

What you’ll love: It lets you enjoy the beach in four seating options and has a comfortable head pillow and a side pocket for your valuables or electronics. The triangular footpads prevent the chair from sinking into the sand.

What you should consider: It can only hold up to 264 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.