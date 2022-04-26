Which Paris shower curtain is best?

When decorating your home, there is always a way to incorporate your tastes and personality. If you’re a fan of all things French, a Paris shower curtain might be just the thing your bathroom needs.

Whether you’re looking for one with an eye-catching image of the Eiffel Tower or one that simply adds a dash of Parisian elegance, there are many styles to choose from. The D DS Curtains Le Bain Shower Curtain is a chic black-and-white option sure to transport you to the City of Light each morning.

What to know before you buy a Paris shower curtain

Size

It’s a little more difficult finding an appropriately sized Paris shower curtain than you may think. You need to make sure there’s enough material to cover the top, bottom and sides of your shower, plus some extra so it can drape attractively rather than be stretched taut — but without having so much extra material that it looks baggy. You also need to consider that the hanging method you use may add or subtract a few inches from the length.

Most Paris shower curtains come in widths and lengths of 70-108 inches. Keep in mind that you can always hem curtains that are too long.

Designs

Paris shower curtains usually display the Eiffel Tower in various artistic styles. Some incorporate additional Paris landmarks, such as the Arc de Triomphe. Few Paris shower curtains don’t use the Eiffel Tower in some way.

What to look for in a quality Paris shower curtain

Material

Most shower curtains use polyester. It’s durable, affordable and easy to print designs on. It’s also water-resistant in various degrees, with some of the better curtains resistant to the point of not needing a liner. Plastic is also popular, but the plasticky sheen can make the designs look off.

Hanging

The best shower curtains use metal-reinforced grommets that are either large enough to have the curtain rod slid through or small enough to tightly hold onto curtain hooks.

Billow prevention

The best shower-curtain liners use one of several methods to keep from billowing. The best method is using weights, as it’s effective and requires no effort. Suction cups and magnets are also popular, but you need a shower that’s compatible with these methods.

How much you can expect to spend on a Paris shower curtain

Paris shower curtains typically cost $10-$30, with most costing $20 or less. There are also sets that include more than a curtain for $40-plus.

Paris shower curtain FAQ

How do I maintain a Paris shower curtain?

A. Most are machine-washable, though rarely machine-dryable, making maintenance simple. If they aren’t machine-washable you’ll likely need to have them dry-cleaned rather than be able to hand-wash them. Clean them every one to three months to prevent the buildup of mold and mildew.

How do I get rid of the mold on my Paris shower curtain?

A. It’s relatively easy to get rid of mold that’s grown on your shower curtains.

Check the care requirements. If it isn’t machine-washable, you need to follow the restrictions. You can find them on the tag or through the manufacturer’s website. Prep your washing machine. If it is machine-washable, mix half a cup of baking soda and powdered laundry detergent, add it to your machine, set it to use warm water on the delicate cycle, and toss in your curtain. Rinse. During the rinse cycle, add a cup of white vinegar. Dry. Hang your curtain back up in your bathroom and let it dry.

How high should I hang my Paris shower curtain?

A. This has a large effect on how the size of your bathroom is perceived. Hanging a curtain close to the ceiling but still reaching the floor makes your bathroom appear larger than it is. Conversely, hanging a curtain so that there’s plenty of empty space between the top and your ceiling makes your bathroom appear squatter. Neither appearance is better than the other, just different — try out both and see which you prefer.

What’s the best Paris shower curtain to buy?

Top Paris shower curtain

D DS Curtains Le Bain Shower Curtain

What you need to know: It has a simple and refined design for a minimalistic, modern approach.

What you’ll love: It’s made of waterproof polyester to be machine-washable and eliminate the need for a liner. The white and black design is neutral enough to fit with most bathroom looks, and it’s one of the few options that’s Parisian without using the Eiffel Tower.

What you should consider: A few consumers received curtains with stains they weren’t always able to wash away. Others felt the curtain was too thin and didn’t like that it doesn’t include hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Paris shower curtain for the money

Yostev Romantic Grey Paris Shower Curtain

What you need to know: It features several Parisian landmarks rather than just the Eiffel Tower.

What you’ll love: Landmarks in the design also include the Arc de Triomphe and Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris. The curtain is made of machine-washable polyester and has a weighted bottom, plus it includes the hooks you need to hang it.

What you should consider: It’s only available in a 72-by-72-inch size. It can’t be machine-dried and you still need to use a liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pknoclan Four-Piece Paris Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This set covers all your bathroom needs with matching designs.

What you’ll love: It’s available in two Parisian designs and the set includes a shower curtain, shower mat, toilet mat, toilet seat cover and 12 plastic hooks for hanging the curtain. The curtain is made of polyester for durability and water resistance, and the mats and seat cover are made of flannel for softness.

What you should consider: The plastic hooks aren’t good quality, so you may want to order better ones. The curtain and mats’ identical design can be overwhelming in small bathrooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.