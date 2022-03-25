Which gray and white shower curtain is best?

If you have a shower, you need a good shower curtain. Gray and white shower curtains are a fantastic choice for those trying to put forth a neutral aesthetic while still having something more splashy than a solid color.

The best gray and white shower curtain is the Madison Park Spa Waffle Shower Curtain. It has good durability, is water-resistant and can easily be cleaned in the washing machine. It’s also compatible with hook hanging, and the design is simple but attractive.

What to know before you buy a gray and white shower curtain

Design

Gray and white shower curtains come in various shades and finishes, patterns and prints and even textures. The overall vibe a gray and white shower curtain provides is neutral, going with most bathroom designs.

Shade and finish: You have the entire black and white range from which to choose. Some of the most attractive designs use an ombre look, meaning one end of the curtain is black while the other end is white, with every shade represented in between.

Pattern and print: Every possibility you can imagine is available. From basic stripes to lines and spirals and from geometric looks to florals.

Texture: Some curtains have textures to provide a three-dimensional look instead of the typical flat design. However, textured designs tend to be harder to clean.

Material

Gray and white shower curtains are typically made of fabrics or plastics.

Fabric curtains come using various materials, such as polyester, cotton or hemp. They have the best aesthetics but require more maintenance and don’t last as long.

Plastic curtains usually use vinyl or polyethylene. They're cheaper and more durable, but many find their plasticky shine and low-quality can feel off-putting.

What to look for in a quality gray and white shower curtain

Hanging style

Most gray and white shower curtains are hung using grommets or hooks.

Grommet-hung curtains use large holes that a curtain rod slides through directly. The best are reinforced with plastic or metal rings to prevent tearing. Grommets tend to be more durable.

Hook-hung curtains are more flexible. You can attach your hooks through the small holes and loop your liner through them as well. Once again, the best hook-hung curtains use plastic or metal reinforced holes, though most don't have them.

Movement prevention

Some gray and white shower curtains use one of several methods to prevent billowing. The most common methods are magnets or weights placed evenly along the bottom hem. Suction cups are occasionally used instead, though they need to be manually attached and detached, making them as annoying as helpful.

How much you can expect to spend on a gray and white shower curtain

Most gray and white shower curtains cost $10-$30. Some models can cost less than $10. The best shower curtains can cost up to $75 or more

Gray and white shower curtain FAQ

Do I really need a shower curtain liner?

A. A majority of the time, yes. Most shower curtains aren’t waterproof, only water-resistant. This means they need protection in the form of a liner to last as long as they’re rated to last. Even if they’re fully waterproof, using a liner can still extend their lifespan.

Mildew grew on my shower curtain. How do I get rid of it?

A. Firstly, make sure to give your shower curtain the occasional wash to prevent the buildup of mildew. Now that it’s here, follow the following steps to get rid of it: check to see if it’s machine-washable or requires hand washing.

If it’s machine-washable, throw it in with half a cup of baking soda plus half a cup of detergent and wash it with warm water on a delicate cycle. During the rinse portion, add a cup of white vinegar. Hang to dry once complete.

If it requires hand washing, you need to follow the specific instructions for your curtain. You can find these on its tag or the manufacturer’s website.

What’s the best gray and white shower curtain to buy?

Top gray and white shower curtain

Madison Park Spa Waffle Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is of good quality with a simple but elegant design.

What you’ll love: It’s available in four sizes. It uses a waffle-weave, polyester material and Scotchgard treatment to remain clean and water-resistant for as long as possible. Its hook hanging is compatible with pre-punched holes. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: The polyester material feels like plastic. The water-resistance doesn’t last forever. Machine washing may cause bunching. Some consumers received alternate brands instead of Madison Park.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top gray and white shower curtain for the money

Creative Home Ideas Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This is a little more affordable with a fun ombre design.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three gray and white varieties, including one floral design. It includes a set of color-matching hooks for hanging, and the hook holes are reinforced to prevent tearing. It’s machine-washable and waterproof.

What you should consider: It feels thin despite its sturdiness. Some consumers received heavily wrinkled curtains or noted that the pictured color didn’t match what they received. Others disliked the curtain’s shininess.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

mDesign Geometric Herringbone Print Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is another affordable pick but with a geometric look.

What you’ll love: It’s available with matte gray or reflective silver accents. It comes in two sizes. It’s water-resistant. It has a reinforced top hem and reinforced hook holes. The polyester is tightly woven for durability. It’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the level of water resistance. Others felt the curtain was too thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

