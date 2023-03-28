A bathroom is more than just a functional space. It’s also a space where you can relax, unwind and pamper yourself. If you’re looking to add some charm and personality to your bathroom, there are delightful accessories to not only enhance the look of your space, but to make your daily routine more enjoyable. From sleek and modern to vintage and rustic, there’s something for every aesthetic.

Best bathroom accessories

Seville Classics Handwoven Oval Double Laundry Hamper

You can sort your laundry easily with this chic handwoven laundry hamper. It has two compartments that will help save you time in separating light and dark clothing, making laundry day a little less chaotic. It comes in three colors.

Sold by Home Depot

Greyleigh Needville Round Metal Wall Mirror

Round mirrors are a great way to make a subtle statement in your bathroom. This one features a sleek, simple frame that goes well with both traditional and modern decor. It comes in 10 sizes and six finishes.

Sold by Wayfair

Amada Floating Shelves

These attractive floating shelves are perfect for saving space in small bathrooms and are a major upgrade from overstuffed plastic caddies. You can use them to hold your essentials, decor and other small knickknacks. They come in seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

mDesign Decorative Metal Magazine Holder

Keep your bathroom clutter-free with this sleek magazine rack that fits comfortably even in small and narrow spaces. The open-wire build makes it easy to see what’s inside and its minimalist design works with almost any decor.

Sold by Amazon

Rebrilliant Gardner Freestanding Bamboo Bath Caddy

Set yourself up with a book and a beverage and soak to your heart’s delight with this bamboo bathtub caddy. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, it features adjustable extending sides that make it a perfect fit for any tub.

Sold by Wayfair

Haocoo Abstract Art Bath Mat

You can add a dose of color and pattern to your bathroom with this cute abstract-art bath mat. It’s super soft and absorbent, yet it dries quickly, so it won’t ever develop a moldy smell. It also offers a good nonslip grip.

Sold by Amazon

Stylewell Charleston Chevron Shower Curtain

The easiest way to brighten up your bathroom is with a playful shower curtain. This one’s affordable, but also stylish and durable. The green-and-white pattern would look especially chic in an all-white bathroom.

Sold by Home Depot

Virtune Premium Bathroom Accessory Set

This hand-painted bathroom accessory set instantly makes your space look trendy and put together. It comes with essentials including a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, soap dish and a little jar to tuck away cotton swabs.

Sold by Amazon

Anker Soundcore Icon Mini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

If you enjoy listening to music or podcasts in the shower, this waterproof mini speaker is Bluetooth-compatible and surprisingly powerful for its size. It comes with an elastic loop, so you can easily hang it anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Celezar Wicker Organizer Basket Set

These gorgeous wicker baskets come in a set of three and are perfect for keeping your bathroom organized and clutter-free. You can use them to store rolled-up towels, cosmetics, toiletries and more. They come in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Ecodecors Shoji Solid Teak Bath and Shower Stool

Crafted from natural teak, this classic stool is a great addition to small showers and bathrooms. The wood’s natural oils make it resist water damage and decay, ensuring that it will last for years to come.

Sold by Home Depot

Elpheco Trash Can

This trash can is a sleek, smart solution for keeping your bathroom clean. It’s equipped with a motion sensor that makes it easy to use and a tight-fitting lid that seals in odors. It comes in two colors.

Sold by Amazon

Crew & Axel Hanging Bamboo Shower Caddy

A shower caddy is an ingenious way to save space and keep essentials organized in your bathroom. This bamboo caddy has an angular shape that hangs around your showerhead. It’s designed to never go moldy or succumb to rust.

Sold by Wayfair

P.F. Candle Co. Rattan Reed Diffuser

Reed diffusers are the perfect addition to your bathroom for a spa-like aroma. This one from P.F. Candle Co. comes with an apothecary-style amber glass bottle, seven rattan sticks and 3.5 ounces of fragrance oil. It’s available in eight scents.

Sold by Amazon

Bath Haven Luxurious Bath Pillow

Upgrade your bathing experience with this soft and breathable bath pillow. It supports your head, neck and back while you soak in the bathtub and has plenty of suction cups, so it stays in place while you lounge.

Sold by Amazon

Tindbea Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf

This sturdy toilet paper holder is stylishly designed, easy to install and large enough to hold jumbo-sized rolls. The top shelf comes in handy for small items such as your cell phone, hand sanitizer or wet wipes. It comes in seven colors.

Sold by Amazon

Costa Farms Aloe Vera Plant

Plants can make your bathroom more pleasant by adding a touch of greenery. Aloe is one of the few houseplants that does not require direct sunlight and can thrive in a humid environment. This one comes potted in a modern decor planter.

Sold by Amazon

Vecallo Wall Mount Styling Tool Organizer

Organizing your go-to hair styling tools has never been easier. This styling tool organizer mounts on your wall and can be used to store hair straighteners, curling irons, hair dryers, brushes and more. It comes in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

