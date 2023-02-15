Skin care is as much about health and well-being as it is about beauty. Your skin care and makeup needs will depend on your skin type, personal preferences and the time of year. Nonetheless, there are several essentials all skin care enthusiasts should own.

Professional stylist Oscar J. Molinar joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for skin care and beauty essentials.

6 products for a fresh start

Tatcha The Rice Wash: Soft Cream Cleanser

This helps pH balance the skin to keep it feeling clean and fresh. It plumps and hydrates your skin. A little goes a long way, and many said it left their face with a noticeable glow.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation

This plumps and hydrates the skin with peptides and hyaluronic acid. It has SPF 25 protection to keep your face safe from UV rays. It’s available in 36 skin tones, so you can find your perfect match with ease.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Huda Beauty GloWish Bronzer

This is an ideal way to get a sunkissed look without exposing your skin to harmful rays. It looks natural and lasts through the day. It has a creamy texture with a slight shimmer and is available in five skin tones.

Sold by Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Major Mini Lip Trios

This set includes the MatteTrance Lipstick, Lust Gloss and PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil. The lip pencil is long-lasting and waterproof, and it blends seamlessly. The lip liner is a lovely pink shade with a creamy texture.

Sold by Sephora

Natasha Denona Glam Face & Eye Palette

This cruelty-free set is more affordable than buying a blush, highlighter and eyeshadow separately. The shades match each other perfectly. The powders are creamy and easy to apply.

Sold by Sephora

Kosas The Big Clean Mascara

This features a hair care serum that keeps your lashes strong and healthy. It’s cruelty-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free. The curved wand is ideal for applying mascara. Many said it holds well and doesn’t flake or smudge.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

