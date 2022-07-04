Which Huda Beauty palettes are best?

Huda Beauty may be a relatively new beauty brand, but it’s become one of the most popular lines on the market in a hurry. While it offers everything from lipsticks to foundations, the brand is probably best known for its impressive palettes that can make anyone feel like their own makeup artist.

Huda Beauty palettes deliver a wide array of finishes and formulas, so you can get creative with your makeup looks. Most of the palettes feature eyeshadow, but you can also find a few highlighter and bronzer options. If you’re looking for a fresh take on neutral eyeshadows, The Huda Beauty New Nude Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Huda Beauty palette

Type

Huda Beauty palettes are available in two types: eyeshadow palettes and highlighter/bronzer palettes.

Most Huda Beauty palettes feature eyeshadows. They range from smaller palettes that offer nine shadows to larger collections with up to 18 shades. There are also a few quad compacts that feature oversized shadow pans, while the 9- and 18-shade palettes have smaller shadow pans.

Huda Beauty also offers several highlighter and bronzer palettes. These are all quad compacts and contain products for highlighting and bronzing the face and body.

Palette selection

Finding the best Huda Beauty palette for your makeup bag can be difficult because there are so many options to choose from. There are no hard and fast rules for makeup, so you can simply opt for the palette with shades that you’re drawn to. However, some shades may be more flattering for your skin tone, eye color or hair color.

For example, warm shades like gold, bronze and amber are especially flattering on warm-toned skin. If you have blue eyes, shades like peach and orange can make your eyes pop since blue and orange are across from one another on the color wheel, creating a natural contrast.

When you’re trying to decide which shades will be most flattering for you, it helps to look at images of the Huda Beauty palettes. Many online retailers feature photos or swatches of the shades from the palettes on several different skin tones, so you can get an idea of what they might look like on you.

Compact

Many Huda Beauty palettes feature compacts with designs that mimic the theme of the palette. For example, the compact may feature the same colors as the shades in the palette or metallic details to capture the finish of the makeup. Most Huda Beauty palettes feature a compact with a mirror, so you can touch up your makeup on the go.

What to look for in a quality Huda Beauty palette

Shade collections

Some Huda Beauty palettes feature neutral or nude shades, so they’re perfect for everyday wear. Other palettes contain brighter or richer shades with eye-catching glitter finishes that work well for special occasions. You can also find palettes with soft pastel shades that are ideal for romantic looks.

Huda Beauty offers some 9-pan eyeshadow palettes that feature a monochromatic theme, so all the makeup contains shades in the same color family. For example, you might choose a brown- or purple-themed palette.

If you’re having trouble deciding what types of shades you prefer, an 18-pan Huda Beauty palette may be your best option. These contain a wide array of shades, so there are usually options for everyday wear and special occasions.

Finishes

Most Huda Beauty palettes offer a combination of matte, shimmer, satin, iridescent and/or glitter finishes. In addition, some palettes even feature marbled shades that have a unique finish.

No matter which finish or texture a shade has, all the products in Huda Beauty palettes are easy to blend, so creating a professional-quality makeup look is much easier, even if you’re new to applying makeup.

How much you can expect to spend on a Huda Beauty palette

Huda Beauty palettes cost $18-$70. The brand’s 9-pan palettes typically range from $18-$29. For a highlighter and bronzer palette, you’ll pay $30-$35. 18-pan Huda Beauty palettes generally cost about $70.

Huda Beauty palette FAQ

Is a Huda Beauty palette a good option if I’m new to makeup?

A. Huda Beauty palettes can be an excellent option for those who are new to makeup, as well as for experienced makeup users. The shades in the palettes are easy to blend, so you can correct any mistakes you might make without too much trouble. The brand also offers online tutorials for the palettes if you need some help with your application techniques.

Does Huda Beauty offer refills for its palettes?

A. The brand doesn’t offer their products as singles, so they’re only included as part of the palettes. If you find that you’ve used up a couple of shades in a large 18-pan palette, you might look at some Huda Beauty 9-pan palettes to see if they have similar shades that suit your needs.

What’s the best Huda Beauty palette to buy?

Top Huda Beauty palette

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This eyeshadow palette offers a fresh take on the usual neutral palette and features a combo of easy-to-use matte, shimmer and glitter shades.

What you’ll love: It offers 18 eyeshadow shades in various finishes. It comes with a pressed glitter and a creamy concealer shade to use as a base. The shades are all highly pigmented.

What you should consider: The glitter shades can be tricky to apply, so they may require glitter glue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Huda Beauty palette for the money

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: These smaller shadow palettes are more affordable than the brand’s larger offerings and are available in a range of color options, making them excellent for travel.

What you’ll love: They’re available in more than nine color options. They feature a mix of matte and shimmer shades. The shadows are extremely smooth, pigmented and easy to blend. They contain a good deal of product.

What you should consider: Some of these palettes feature glitter shades, which aren’t for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Worth checking out

Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: With a range of warm, sunset-inspired colors, this eyeshadow palette offers multiple finish and texture options, all in one convenient spot.

What you’ll love: It contains 18 shades with matte, shimmer and glitter shades. The mattes have a buttery texture, so they’re easy to blend. The duo-chrome shimmer shades make excellent lid toppers.

What you should consider: The shades aren’t quite as pigmented as the shadows in other Huda Beauty palettes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

