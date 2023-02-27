Which eyelash primer is best?

If you’ve tried all the lengthening, curling and volumizing mascaras in the beauty aisle and still feel like you’re missing something, the answer may be as simple as buying eyelash primer. This one quick, easy step can make a dramatic difference to any lashes.

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer is a popular choice if you want an eyelash primer with quality ingredients that will strengthen your lashes while delivering dramatic results.

What to know before you buy eyelash primer

What is eyelash primer?

First and foremost, eyelash primer is a base for mascara, allowing mascara to stay on longer and look darker. However, eyelash primers also help you achieve fuller, longer lashes with more curl. They’re designed to work together with your mascara to ensure both products are effective.

How do I use eyelash primer?

Step 1: Curl your lashes

If you’re using an eyelash primer, there’s a good chance you’re hoping for more lift and curl. Start by curling your bare lashes to enhance the lift even more.

Step 2: Apply eyelash primer

Apply eyelash primer as you would your mascara, ensuring you have an even coat from the root to the tip. The white tint helps you know when your lashes are fully covered.

Step 3: Let the primer dry, but don’t wait too long

You want to wait long enough for your primer to stop being wet before applying mascara, but not so long that it starts to get hard and clumpy — about 30 seconds should be sufficient. If you apply eyelash primer to both eyes before starting on your mascara, the eyelash primer on the first eye will probably be dry as soon as you’re done applying eyelash primer to your second eye.

Step 4: Apply mascara

Apply mascara as you normally would, making sure all the white is completely covered. If you have trouble covering all the white eyelash primer, remember that two thin coats are less clumpy than one thick coat of mascara.

What to look for in a quality eyelash primer

Wand and brush

The wand and brush are arguably the most crucial parts of eyelash primer. For instance, even if you have the best ingredients, if the wand doesn’t bend appropriately and the brush doesn’t distribute the product evenly, not many people will want to use that product. Different brushes appeal to different people, so it’s a matter of personal preference and finding the right brush for your lashes.

Ingredients

Many eyelash primers promise to lengthen, thicken and add curl to your lashes. If you want an eyelash primer to go beyond that and actually treat your lashes every time you apply the primer, look for an eyelash primer with added ingredients. Conditioning and strengthening ingredients include vitamin B5, vitamin E, vitamin C, green tea and glycerin.

Tint

While most eyelash primers are white, a few are tinted black or brown, similar to mascara. The white tint in eyelash primers serves several purposes. First, it allows you to see where you’ve applied the primer and make sure you evenly coat all your lashes. It also creates a neutral base, allowing any color of mascara to show up, including colors like blue or pink.

How much you can expect to spend on eyelash primer

Eyelash primers cost $3-$30. While eyelash primers on the expensive side tend to have more active ingredients or a higher-quality wand and brush, many affordable eyelash primers work just as well to lengthen, curl and add volume to lashes.

Eyelash primer FAQ

How do I remove eyelash primer?

A. You remove eyelash primer the same way you usually remove your mascara, and it should all come off in the same step. Common eyelash primer and mascara removing products include makeup wipes, micellar water, oil cleanser or face wash. However, products that specifically handle waterproof products are the most effective at removing eyelash primer.

Can I apply eyelash primer to my bottom lashes?

A. Yes, eyelash primer is safe to use on both the top and bottom lashes to achieve longer and thicker lashes.

What’s the best eyelash primer to buy?

Top eyelash primer

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer

What you need to know: From a luxury beauty brand, this lash primer delivers dramatic results while strengthening lashes with daily use.

What you’ll love: The brand claims this lash primer gives 3x the volume, increases curl by 91% and length by 43%. It’s packed with quality ingredients to soften and protect lashes while using it.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side for a lash primer, especially since it sits underneath mascara.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top eyelash primer for the money

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Primer

What you need to know: Not only is this affordable lash primer a mascara amplifier, it also conditions over time to reveal soft, nourished lashes.

What you’ll love: This lash primer immediately creates a boosting effect to thicken, lengthen and amplify lashes. It’s one of the most affordable options that still offers dramatic results.

What you should consider: A few users have complained about the plastic brush being pointy and awkward to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

Tarte Opening Act Lash Primer

What you need to know: The key to this lash primer is its 360-degree magniLASH bristle brush that evenly coats every lash for an even base.

What you’ll love: With ingredients like vitamin C, olive esters and carnauba wax, this lash primer also acts as a lash treatment since it strengthens and conditions lashes. This lash primer enhances the curl, length and volume of mascara.

What you should consider: Several users have commented that this lash primer leaves their lashes clumpy.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.