Which ‘Lion King’ shirts are best?

“The Lion King” is one of the best-loved stories of all time. Disney brought the story to life twice, first in 1994 with its animated feature film and then again in 2019, when filmmakers used photo-realistic computer animation to reinvent the movie. If you want to show your pride for “The Lion King,” you can wear a shirt with your favorite character, scene or saying from the film. If you’re looking for a shirt that will make you feel like the king of the jungle, then the Disney Lion King Pride Land Characters Graphic T-Shirt is your top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Lion King’ shirt

Characters

“The Lion King” has some of the most classic and recognizable characters in all of animation, with distinctive physical features and personalities.

Simba shirts showcase the lion as his baby, child or adult versions. They capture his carefree and bold spirit. They sometimes have sayings from the movie such as "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." Others show a relaxed Simba with the phrase, "Living My Best Life." Some shirts feature the cave drawing of Simba, with Rafiki's famous quote, "Remember Who You Are." There are shirts with the 2019 version of Simba too.

Nala shirts show the lioness as a child or an adult. They often feature inspirational messages like "Queen" and "Heart of a Lioness."

Rafiki shirts reflect his wisdom and often depict him in a meditative state with sayings such as "Chill Out," "Positive Vibes Only" and "Namaste." You can also find him in the classic image of him holding up Baby Simba.

Timon and Pumbaa shirts have one or both of the characters. They are often printed with their wonderful phrase "Hakuna Matata" or "No Worries." Some of their shirts have sentimental messages such as "Best Friends Forever," but most are silly, with sayings such as Pumbaa's "I'm not lazy, I'm saving energy" or Timon in his hula skirt with, "Are you achin' for some bacon." There is also a Timon shirt that reads, "I speak fluent sarcasm."

Mufasa shirts tend to be dad-themed, with sayings such as "This Dad Rules" and "Best Dad in the Pridelands."

Scar shirts capture his villainous persona and evil appearance. Many of them have his signature insult: "I'm surrounded by idiots."

Hyena shirts with Shenzi, Banzai and Ed show their true personalities with their pictures and "LOL" printed on them, representing their laughter.

Simba and Nala as children and adults are featured on shirts that say, "Feel the love."

Type

You can find “Lion King” shirts in every style, including short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, tank tops and crew-neck and hooded sweatshirts. There are even pocket T-shirts with a little Simba or Timon and Pumbaa peeking out of the pocket. Consider the recipient’s needs based on the climate in which they live, as well as their personal style when you choose the type of shirt.

Artwork

Some shirts feature the stunning landscape scenes from the movie, including the beautiful sunrise from the beginning of the movie. These shirts are a nice change from the cartoon pictures that are on most of the shirts.

Version of characters

The 1994 characters look different from the 2019 ones, so when you buy a “Lion King” shirt, be sure that you are buying the version preferred by the recipient.

Broadway show versions

The Broadway musical “The Lion King” has its own line of shirts with artistic representations of the characters. They are ideal for theater fans.

What to look for in a quality ‘Lion King’ shirt

Family shirts

There are “Lion King” shirts for moms, dads and kids. Since one of the biggest themes of the movie is the never-ending bond between fathers and sons, there are many shirts for dads featuring Mufasa. There are also many options for kids.

Sets

Many “Lion King” shirts for kids come in three-packs of different characters or multiple designs of the same character. This is true for babies’ onesies too. This makes choosing clothes for a child both fun and convenient.

Holiday shirts

“The Lion King” characters celebrate the holiday season with Christmas sweater-patterned T-shirts and sweatshirts. Even Scar gets in on the fun in a shirt that reads, “Define Naughty.” There is also a Scar Halloween shirt that says, “I’m scary enough without a costume.”

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Lion King’ shirt

You can expect to spend between $12 and $25 for a T-shirt and $20 and $50 for a sweatshirt. Kids’ clothing is usually less expensive. Multi-packs cost more than single shirts.

‘Lion King’ shirt FAQ

Do any shirts come with matching pants?

A. Yes. You can find sets for kids with matching shirts and pants. This is usually not the case for adult sizes.

Is personalization possible on a ‘Lion King’ shirt?

A. Yes. Some companies will print your child’s name on a kid’s size shirt. There are a lot of birthday-themed shirts on which this is possible.

What are the best ‘Lion King’ shirts to buy?

Top ‘Lion King’ shirt

Disney Lion King Pride Land Characters Graphic T-Shirt

What you need to know: This crew-neck short-sleeved T-shirt has all of the characters from “The Lion King” and comes in men’s, women’s, juniors’ and youth sizes.

What you’ll love: You can show off your love for “The Lion King” with this shirt that features young Simba, young Nala, Mufasa, Rafiki, Timon, Pumbaa, and Scar and the hyenas, Shenzi, Banzai and Ed. Choose from cotton slate, royal blue, white or baby-blue T-shirts or a cotton/polyester blend heather-gray one.

What you should consider: A few people thought that the shirts ran a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top ‘Lion King’ shirt for the money

Hakuna Matata Sunset Graphic T-shirt

What you need to know: This officially licensed adult-size crew-neck short-sleeved T-shirt features the beautiful Hakuna Matata sunset scene.

What you’ll love: This cotton/polyester blend shirt shows Simba, Timon and Pumbaa proudly walking forward to the tune of their motto “Hakuna Matata.” The shirt is charcoal gray, but Kohl’s has red heather and athletic heather options as well.

What you should consider: A few people said that the graphic did not withstand the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Simba and Nala Love T-Shirt

What you need to know: This officially licensed crew-neck short-sleeved T-shirt comes in men’s, women’s and youth sizes and features young Simba and young Nala looking lovingly at each other.

What you’ll love: Can you feel the love tonight? Simba and Nala stare into each other’s eyes with the saying, “Love will find a way” printed below them. Choose from cotton black, navy, asphalt and brown T-shirts or a cotton/polyester dark heather one.

What you should consider: You may need to wash the shirt before wearing, as some inks leave behind an unpleasant smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

