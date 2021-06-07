Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
Top Stories
Bill banning critical race theory in Texas schools passes Senate committee hearing
Top Stories
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7
MCH orders more ventilators, will pause some elective surgeries, amid COVID surge
Ethiopia calls “all capable” citizens to fight in Tigray war
Wisconsin Democrat Kind won’t seek 14th term in US House
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Russell Westbrook eager to help LeBron in Lakers homecoming
Top Stories
Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78
Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice
Saints’ Robinson retires, further thinning cornerback ranks
Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Carpet Tech Giveaway
Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Save My Phone Sweepstakes 2021
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Honoring The Graduates 2021
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Remarkable Women
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Shirts & Tops
Best flannel shirts
Don't Miss
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce fires acting CEO amid allegations of account discrepancies
‘I’ve never met anyone like him’: Odessa businessman mourned after deadly accident on Andrews Highway
Video
OPD searching for runaway teen
Gallery
Madalyn Bierster
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified
Gallery