Pullover Nike hoodies have large kangaroo pockets on the front, which are great for holding essentials while exercising.

Which Nike hoodie is best?

Made by one of the world’s most iconic sportswear brands, a Nike hoodie is the obvious choice if you need a warm garment for exercising. However, they’re also cozy and stylish for casual wear.

You can wear these versatile garments with practically any outfit, and they come in various colors. The Nike Men’s Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie, which features a roomy front pocket, is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Nike hoodie

Hoodie style

Before buying, you should consider what style of hoodie you’d prefer. Nike makes various options, so you’re bound to find one you like.

Zip-up: With a zipper running top to bottom, this is one of the most versatile hoodie styles since you can wear it open or closed. It's great for days when it's too warm for a zipped-up or pullover hoodie or when you want to show off your outfit underneath.

Pullover: Some people prefer a pullover style of hoodie because there's no zipper for a draft to get through. It gives a smoother silhouette and has a large front pocket.

Quarter-zip: Quarter-zip hoodies have zippers that extend to around mid-chest. These are easier to get on and off than pullover versions but still have large pockets.

Funnel neck: With extended necks around the front of their hoods, funnel neck hoodies protect you from wind and rain. They're great for exercising outdoors in winter.

Materials

It’s easy to assume that natural materials are always better, but in some instances, carefully designed synthetics have the upper hand.

Cotton: Cotton is natural and breathable, so it doesn't make you feel too hot. Plus, thick cotton fabrics are cozy in cool weather. Although it's breathable, it isn't moisture-wicking and takes a while to dry, so it isn't suitable for heavy exercise.

Technical fabrics: These are synthetic materials specifically designed for exercising. Most big activewear brands have their own proprietary technical fabrics. They're usually lightweight yet still warm, quick-drying and have moisture-wicking properties, so you aren't left feeling soggy if you sweat into your hoodie.

Size

You can find these hoodies in sizes from X-small to 4X-large, and Nike makes both hoodies for all adults. The only real difference is in the sizing, so be sure to check the sizing chart. Nike also makes hoodies in kids’ sizes, which is great for the little people in your life.

What to look for in a quality Nike hoodie

Color

You can find Nike hoodies in a wide range of colors. You’ll always find basics, such as white, gray and black, as well as bolder colors, including red, plum, blue and pink.

Design

You’ll usually find a Nike logo somewhere on its hoodies. Sometimes it’s just a small swoosh on the chest, sometimes it’s a giant swoosh all over the front and other times “Nike” is written on the front in small or large letters.

Team hoodies

Nike makes hoodies featuring the colors and logos of popular sports teams. Options include the Los Angeles Lakers, Las Vegas Raiders and Portland Trailblazers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike hoodie

Most cost $40-$80, but some limited editions and team garments cost as much as $200.

Nike hoodie FAQ

Are Nike hoodies true to size?

A. Most people have experienced buying a garment in their usual size only to find it’s too big or too small. Unfortunately, there’s no definitive answer as to whether hoodies made by Nike run true to size because it varies between versions. Some of its hoodies run true to size, while others run large or small. The best way to tell is to look at customer reviews for the hoodie you’re considering buying to see what others have said about the fit.

Are Nike hoodies good quality?

A. On the whole, yes, they are of good quality. They’re made using carefully chosen materials that are comfortable, durable and fit for purpose. For instance, the company uses moisture-wicking fabrics for activewear hoodies.

Do Nike hoodies shrink?

A. As long as you wash them according to the directions on the label, Nike hoodies shouldn’t shrink. If you’re worried about your hoodie shrinking, you can line dry it instead of tumble drying.

What’s the best Nike hoodie to buy?

Top Nike hoodie

Nike Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie

What you need to know: Exceptionally soft and cozy, this fleece-lined hoodie is perfect for the cooler months.

What you’ll love: You can choose from a vast range of colors, including black, gray, red and yellow. Sizes range from X-small to 4X-large. It has a large front kangaroo pocket.

What you should consider: It’s not the most breathable choice for sports or exercise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike hoodie for the money

Nike Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This basic hoodie comes in solid colors with a subtle Nike swoosh on the chest.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a cotton-rich cotton/poly blend with a brushed fleece interior. It has a simple pull-on design with ribbed hem and cuffs, and it has a snug fit. Colors include basics such as black and gray, as well as bold hues such as orange and purple.

What you should consider: The fabric is thinner than it is on Nike’s pricier offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Varsity Hoodie

What you need to know: The funnel neck offers extra protection from the elements on hold, wet or windy days.

What you’ll love: The French terry material has a soft, cozy fleece lining. Colors include bleached coral, deep plum, black and white. Sizes run from an X-small to an XX-large.

What you should consider: Some reports of colors fading, so be sure to wash and dry it according to the instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

