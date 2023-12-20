Why give one gift when you can give a subscription?

Are you looking for gifts that are sure to arrive in time for Christmas and will keep on giving after the season is over? If so, you may want to consider giving subscription gifts to those left on your Christmas shopping list.

From home chefs to pet owners, and curious kids to avid coffee drinkers, there are subscriptions available to fit just about any need or interest. When you give a subscription, your loved one will remember the thoughtful gift as they enjoy a series of products or services throughout the subscription’s time frame. What’s more, subscriptions are ready to give as soon as you click “buy,” making it possible to complete your shopping with minimal effort and no worries about late gifts.

Choosing a subscription gift

When you give the gift of a subscription, you are thinking outside the box. Unlike a traditional gift that you wrap and present on Christmas, subscriptions typically arrive every few weeks or months. You can also customize many subscription gifts. As examples, companies that offer learning toy subscriptions may allow customers to select items to fit a child’s age. Those that make meal kits usually have options to choose the types of food that will appeal to the recipients.

Best subscription gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

MasterClass

Does someone on your list want to hone their skills in cooking, art, leadership or another category? A membership to MasterClass unlocks online classes from well-known experts in numerous fields to help participants live their best lives. Subscriptions that allow access on various devices for individuals, duos and families are available. You’ll get two memberships for the price of one during the holiday season.

Sips by

One of the joys of indulging in tea is experiencing variety. That’s why a subscription to the Sips by tea club is the perfect gift for any tea lover. Membership offers many perks, including personalized tea matches based on individual preferences. You can also get a second digital gift card at 50% off when you buy one at regular price.

BarkBox

Remember your best canine friend this Christmas with monthly goodies from BarkBox. Each month, your pooch will be excited to receive treats, toys and more. When you buy a multi-month subscription, the first box will contain double the amount of dog-approved items at no extra cost.

Ancestry

An Ancestry membership makes a great family gift, promoting bonding time while members explore their heritage. They can also trace DNA to learn their ethnicity. Ancestry is offering several money-saving deals this December, including 40% off DNA kits and 30% off memberships.

Sur la table

Not sure what to get for your favorite cooking enthusiast? Online classes by Sur la table will take their chef skills to the next level. Taught by pro chefs, these classes offer hands-on instruction via Zoom so multiple aspiring cooks can join in on the fun. Classes start at $29.

Urbanstems

Boost the spirits of that special someone with beautiful bouquets. Urbanstems offers classic, seasonal and luxe subscriptions with savings up to 30%. Weekly, biweekly and monthly terms are available for floral gifts that will bring smiles well beyond December.

Home Chef

Anyone who doesn’t have time to cook but has a goal to eat healthy will appreciate curated meal kits from Home Chef. Customized home-cooked meals and versatile shipping schedules are available, as are gift cards that make perfect stocking stuffers.

Atlas Coffee Club

Pamper the coffee connoisseur in your life with java from around the world. A subscription to Atlas Coffee Club provides a new coffee each month from Kenya, Columbia, Brazil and more. Always fresh and flavorful, each 12-ounce pack includes information about its origin. Holiday savings include a free bag with membership.

Nomadik

Outdoor explorers need gear to make their adventures more enjoyable. That’s where a Nomadik subscription comes in. Curated boxes packed with useful gear by top brands can be customized to fit any adventurer’s needs. Select a monthly membership now and save up to 40%.

KiwiCo

It can be difficult to find the perfect gift for a kid, but KiwiCo’s line of subscriptions has you covered. Packed according to age and interests, the crates contain fun toys and activities designed to stimulate creativity. Subscriptions for three, six and 12 months are available, with special savings when you use the code “DISCOVER.”

Little Passports by Begin

Early learning, culture and geography and STEM: Little Passports subscriptions feature a variety of games, stories, activities and more in categories compiled to promote fun and learning. Subscriptions are curated for different age groups, from the preschool years to 8 and up.

Stitch Fix

A Stitch Fix subscription is an ideal gift for the fashion enthusiast on your list. Each “Fix” includes five clothing items chosen by a stylist for on-trend looks. You can customize the number and frequency of deliveries for men, women or kids.

Lovevery

Lovevery play kits are for more than just play. Designed for kids ages 0 to 5 years, they contain toys that promote brain development. Kits arrive every two to three months, so a subscription will provide constructive play long after the holidays.

Cratejoy

Cratejoy is arguably one of the most versatile subscription companies on the market. Boxes that contain crafts to treats and everything in between are available, so you’re sure to find an appropriate membership for everyone remaining on your Christmas shopping list. Shop now and you can save 20% off the first box.

Ipsy

It can be challenging to pick the right gift for someone who loves beauty products, but Ipsy eliminates the guesswork. Simply take a beauty quiz about the giftee, and curated boxes with awesome products will be on the way. Monthly boxes start at $14 and contain five items worth as much as $70. A free gift is also available for a limited time.

