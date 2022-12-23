Even procrastinators can save with these last-minute deals

The deadline has arrived: It’s the day before Christmas Eve. This is when procrastinators reveal how resourceful they are. It’s when they thrive. Whether you’re getting a gift card or something you order online and pick up in a store, such as a toy or a power tool, it’s time. And, believe it or not, even in this eleventh hour, you can still get some great deals.

The best last-minute deals you can still get today

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle: 71% off

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a smart home, this bundle comes with an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and a free smart color bulb. It lets you see what it’s like to control something with your voice. Sold by Amazon

Lifetime 50-Inch All Star Portable Basketball Hoop: 40% off

Just add sand to the base and you have a rugged home basketball court that you can place wherever you like. It can be adjusted in 6-inch increments and comes with a five-year warranty. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro: 50% off

Perfect meals are just a device away. This cooker circulates water at a precise temperature so your food is never overcooked or undercooked. Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): 20% off

If you want the best earbuds, Apple’s offering has features such as spatial audio and adaptive transparency mode that make them stand out from other brands.

Sold by Best Buy

GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle: 36% off

You don’t just get the camera with this affordable bundle. You also get two rechargeable batteries, mounts, a cable, a mini tripod, a camera case and more. Sold by Amazon

Husky Mechanics Tool Set (94-Piece): 44% off

All season long, Husky has been offering great deals. This might be your last chance to get a comprehensive, 94-piece mechanic’s tool set at this low price. Sold by Home Depot

Amazon Basics Kids Ear Protection Safety Noise Earmuffs: 79% off

Permanent hearing loss is irreversible. Protect your kid’s ears early and often. This model is designed for sporting events, concerts, fireworks and other loud outings.

Sold by Amazon

Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell: 40% off

These days, there’s hardly a home that doesn’t have a video doorbell for safety. That’s because they work! If you’ve been holding out, now is your chance to protect your family and save money. Sold by Target

Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Cotton Pique Polo Shirt: 46% off

It’s always nice to get something you need at a discount. This polo shirt is so comfortable, it will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. Sold by Amazon

Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel: 50% off

If you’re looking for a truly immersive driving experience, this controller is ideal for PS5, PS4 and PC gaming. It has a wheel and pressure-sensitive pedals that simulate the feel of driving an actual car. Sold by Amazon

Paw Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower: 44% off

Kids who like Paw Patrol will love this lookout tower. It has a working telescope, four action figures, lights, sound and more. The working zipline lets the pups get to where they need to be in seconds! Sold by Amazon

Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra-Strength Lip Plumper: 40% off

This extra-strength lip plumping option is not for newbies. It features an extreme, long-lasting formula that comes in the original color, plus four other tantalizing shades. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope: 30% off

Celestron is a trusted brand that gives telescope hobbyists everything they want for a solid value. This model is easy to set up and has slow-motion controls that make it suitable for both terrestrial and astronomical use. Sold by Amazon

SwimWays Spring Float SunCatcher Pool Lounge Chair: 40% off

It’s never too early to think about the summer. This pool lounger has an oversized pillow and two cupholders so you can float the day away in luxury. Just don’t forget your sunscreen. Sold by Amazon

