Why ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is the ultimate Halloween theme

In Tim Burton’s celebrated movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Jack Skellington is the King of Halloweentown, bored by the annual routine of scaring people in the real world. After happening across Christmastown, he plots to take over the holiday by kidnapping Santa Claus. This connection between Halloween and Christmas means that the film works for both holiday celebrations. From hanging props to inflatables, there are great “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Halloween decorations for the spooky season.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ endures as a cult classic

Thirty years after the film’s release in 1993, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is still enjoyed by kids and adults alike. Tim Burton’s distinct storytelling style and dark humor shine throughout. The other-worldly settings are visually stunning and immersive. The soundtrack is incredibly catchy, with songs such as “This is Halloween” and “Kidnap the Sandy Claws” sticking in your mind. The film’s relatable main characters grapple with universal themes, from the consequences of cultural appropriation to the importance of individuality and self-expression. For all these reasons, rewatching “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a seasonal ritual for many.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Halloween ideas

Halloweentown presents as the perfect “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Halloween setup. You can recreate the town with decorations such as faux cobwebs and spiders, ghosts, bats, jack-o’-lanterns, tombstones and skeletons. Hanging up purple and orange lights will get you in the mood, as well.

Alternatively, you could recreate Christmastown and even use the decorations for both holidays. Christmas lights, garlands, artificial snow and a tree can help set the scene.

You’ll also want to feature main characters from the film that other fans will recognize and appreciate. Look out for decorations depicting the iconic Jack Skellington, his love interest, Sally, and ghost dog, Zero, Ooogie Boogie, the Mayor of Halloweentown and more.

Best ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Halloween decorations

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Halloween hanging decorations

Spirit Halloween Zero Prop

You can hang this adorable Zero the ghost dog prop inside your home or on the porch for trick-or-treaters to see. Not only is it cute; you’ll feel like Zero is floating around you.

Seasons Jack Skellington Decoration

This hanging Jack Skellington towers at 6 feet tall and has poseable arms. He doesn’t necessarily have to be hung; you can also display him sitting in a chair on the front porch or inside your home. The brand offers similar life-sized “The Nightmare Before Christmas” decorations, including the Pumpkin King, Sally and Oogie Boogie.

Maijoeyy Backdrop

Your Halloween party guests can have fun taking pictures with this “The Nightmare Before Christmas” backdrop. Featuring vivid colors and a silhouette of Oogie Boogie, this wall hanging will help create an immersive experience for your event.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ larger-than-life Halloween decorations

Cardboard People Jack Skellington Life-Size Cutout

Guests to your Halloween party can pose with this life-size Jack Skellington cutout. While it’s made of durable, reusable cardboard, the prop shouldn’t be used outdoors. The brand also sells other related cutouts including those depicting Jack and Sally; Lock, Shock and Barrel; and the Mayor of Halloweentown.

Gemmy Inflatable Oogie Boogie Scene

This Halloween inflatable scene shows Oogie Boogie surrounded by Lock, Shock and Barrel. It has a convenient self-inflating design and stores easily after deflating. Display it indoors or on your front lawn with the included stakes and tethers.

Gemmy Jack and Zero Airblown Inflatable

This inflatable of Jack and Zero would look great beside Oogie Boogie. Zero’s dog house is a nice touch, as well. It self-inflates and the deflated prop allows for compact storage. Stakes and tethers are included for securing the inflatable to your lawn.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Halloween lighting

Amscan Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Lanterns

These Jack Skellington-themed mini lanterns are eye-catching in bold black and white. Each set comes with five eco-friendly lanterns made of sustainable paper.

Aotibo “Nightmare” Christmas String Lights

These Jack Skellington-themed LED string lights have eight modes for a variety of lighting effects. The string lights measure 10 feet long and have a waterproof design for use outdoors.

Dazzle Bright Halloween 300 LED String Lights

These purple and orange string lights will help create a festive atmosphere. They have eight lighting modes and measure 100 feet. Keep in mind that these lights are designed for outdoor use.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Halloween yard signs

Lurleez Halloween Garden Flag

This festive yard flag shows a charming scene of Sally, Jack and Zero riding a bike. Rather than displaying the flag on the lawn, you can also remove the stake and hang it on a wall.

Aoowpkun “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Garden Flag

This garden sign gives off spooky Christmas vibes and is great for both seasons. It’s both creepy and romantic, which makes for an interesting visual.

LulusJamboree Yard Signs

This set of five yard signs will have quite the effect on your lawn, representing Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock and Barrel.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Halloween décor

LightBoxGoodMan “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Shadow Box

This shadow box is as intricate as it is dazzling. A digital template and instructions are provided for you to assemble the shadow box yourself for a fun crafting exercise.

7ilaewen Throw Pillow Covers

This Halloween, you can switch out your regular throw pillow covers with themed options. This set of four pillow covers features key characters from the film, each with a different design.

Imagineered Jack Skellington Doormat

This doormat will welcome trick-or-treaters at your door. It shows Jack Skellington’s creepy smile, giving the impression that he’s up to something devious.

