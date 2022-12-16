Which gifts are best for hockey fans?

Hockey fans are passionate about the game and aren’t shy about showing their love for their favorite team. They typically already have all the latest gear, which makes shopping for them difficult, but by going off the beaten path and getting a little clever, you’ll be able to find them the perfect gift that they don’t already own.

What type of gifts to consider purchasing for hockey fans

For those who play

Whether you’re shopping for a young kid who is just learning to play or an old-timer who still competes in an adult league, equipment is always a welcome gift.

That includes hockey sticks, pucks and practice jerseys. Maybe even a street hockey set. If you want some more information, take a look at the guide for best ice hockey sticks on Best Reviews.

For those who watch

Game days can be sacred, but if you can’t be there, watching from home is the next best thing, and the most rabid hockey fans make a spectacle out of the experience. That starts with having a suitable television to show the game.

If the fan in your life likes to have people over and entertain, you can help them load up on all the equipment they will need to be the perfect host.

Best active gifts for hockey fans

Franklin NHL Team Mini Knee Hockey Set

Give your favorite fan the ability to work on their slap shot with a mini “play on your knees” hockey set. This set comes with two mini-hockey sticks with curved blades, one soft mini ball and a net made of all-weather polyester, so you can play in the house or outside.

Sold by Amazon and Dicks Sporting Goods

Victory Tailgate Pittsburgh Penguins 2′ x 4′ Solid Wood Cornhole Boards

Who said tailgating is only for football? Hockey fans make game day a total experience too, and this NHL cornhole board is about to amp up a hockey fans weekend. This tournament-approved cornhole board uses furniture-grade wood and regulation-size bean bags. This gift makes for a great time all year round, even if it’s the off-season.

Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

NHL 500-Piece Hockey Map Jigsaw Puzzle

Whether you work on this puzzle alone or with your all-star lineup, this 500-piece NHL puzzle will provide hours of fun for your favorite hockey fan. When completed, this puzzle is a map of Canada and the US that identifies the locations of all the teams in the league.

Sold by Amazon

Best gametime gifts for hockey fans

NHL Sports Chair

Give your hockey fan the ability to comfortably watch the puck drop wherever they may be in this durable, portable chair that displays the logo of their favorite team. The armrest caddy, which hangs from the chair, will hold all of your game-day must-haves. The insulated beverage caddy keeps your beverage cold, while the fold-out table is perfect for snacks.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for adult hockey fans

Mojo Columbus Blue Jackets Colored Trim Laptop Backpack

True fans want to display their pride in their team, even after gameday, which makes this high-quality laptop backpack an everyday reminder of their love for the game. This backpack features a large main compartment, laptop sleeve and two exterior pockets to fit everything one would need. At the same time, the Spine Saver shoulder pad shock absorber will keep them comfortable and supported.

Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

Rico 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning Laser-Engraved Trifold

A new wallet is always a great gift. Customize it with the logo of their favorite hockey team, and you’ll win them over. This laser-engraved wallet includes all the pockets needed to fit cards and cash and withstand heavy everyday use.

Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

Final Touch Breakaway Hockey Puck Tumbler with Ice Mold

This hockey puck tumbler is functional and screams ultimate fandom. The silicone base puck is non-slip and serves a dual purpose as a coaster. You can make an extra-large ice cube from the mold provided and melts slowly to offer a colder and more flavorful drink.

Sold by Amazon

WinCraft Las Vegas Golden Knights Navy And Gold Vegas Hockey Can Cooler

Keep your beer cold and your favorite fan happy with a can holder drenched in the logos of their favorite hockey team. This koozie holds standard 12-ounce cans and measures 4 inches by 8 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Best gifts for kid hockey fans

Fun Rugs On The Ice 1-Foot 7-Inch x 2-Foot 5-Inch Hockey Rug

Hockey fandom starts young, so gift your kiddo this hockey rug for their bedroom. This ultra-soft and durable rug is perfect for every young fan’s space and is machine washable for any unexpected spills that might occur while enjoying their ice hockey rink.

Sold by Amazon

Hockey Night Light, Ticent Hockey Player 3D Lamp Lighting for Kids

This LED, 3D night light is just what they need for their bedroom for the kids who live, breathe and dream hockey. This 3D light can change to seven different colors to match their favorite team and even become a hologram of their all-time favorite player.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.