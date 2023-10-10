Find great deals on your favorite beauty products now

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially here, and the selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Talia Ergas, the beauty and personal care editor for BestReviews, has sourced her favorite beauty products, from mascara to facial cleansers and more, all available at a discount.

Talia’s covered the best of beauty for outlets like Travel + Leisure, Insider, Us Weekly, Bravo and more. Her favorite product right now is Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, and she’s hoping to score a good deal on the Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set this Prime Day.

Last updated on Oct. 10, 2023, at 10 p.m. PT.

Best drugstore and beauty essentials deals of the Amazon October sale

Drugstore beauty products are affordable cosmetics that you can find in your local drugstore, but they are also available on Amazon. In this category, you’ll also see essentials like makeup mirrors, makeup remover wipes and more.

Best skin care deals

From cleansing to moisturizing, skin care products are essential for providing the perfect canvas for your makeup. You’ll find must-have products by trusted brands when you shop for skin care deals.

More Laneige deals we love right now

Best cosmetics beauty deals

Fall is the perfect time to introduce some bolder colors to makeup routine. Right now, you can score great deals on everything from foundation to eyeshadow palettes.

Best nail beauty deals

Some of the best beauty deals during the October Amazon Prime sale are at your fingertips. That’s because products for creating beautiful manicures at home are on sale. You’ll find treatments, polishes, nail tools and more at prices that are too good to miss.

Best hair care and styling deals

No beauty routine is complete without products to make your hair look its best. When we searched for hair care products, we found everything you need to nourish, clean and style your tresses. Grab these essentials, and you’ll save big during the fall Amazon Prime sale.

Best hair tools deals

Styling tools are also marked down for the fall Amazon Prime sale. The dryers, curling irons, brushes and other tools we found will have you looking like you stepped out of a salon without ever leaving home.

Best grooming deals

You can put the finishing touches on your appearance with our favorite grooming deals. These items will help you trim unwanted hair, make the most of your smile and smooth your skin, so you can look your best.

