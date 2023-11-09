The top Black Friday deals on Echo devices and Alexa-enabled products

Amazon is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming Black Friday sale, meaning you’ll find excellent discounts on various products. If you want to grab some new electronics, we recommend looking at some of Amazon’s proprietary products, such as the Echo Dot 5th Gen and Echo Pop.

We’ve rounded up the top Alexa Black Friday deals, and because we’ve run a handful of them through the BestReviews Testing Lab, we have expert insights to help you determine which ones to target and add to your shopping list. Plus, we’ve included many non-Amazon Alexa-enabled products as well.

However, because not all Alexa devices are on sale yet, such as the Echo Dot 5th Gen, we’ve included some of last year’s deals so you’ll have a general idea of what you might be able to expect this year.

Best Echo Dot 5th Gen deals we saw last year

Product specifications

Audio Quality: Sound quality is good at standard volume levels | Speakers: 1.73″ | Dimensions: 3.9” L x 3.9” W x 3.5” H | Privacy Controls: Alexa privacy settings and built-in mute button

The Echo Dot 5th Gen is the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and was on sale for 50% off during last year’s Amazon Black Friday sale.

We hope to see another bundle like the Echo Dot 5th Generation with Philips Smart Bulb for just $25.

Best Echo Dot 4th Gen deals we saw last year

Product specifications

Audio Quality: The audio quality is solid at regular volume levels | Speakers: 1.6″ | Dimensions: 3.9” L x 3.9” W x 3.5” H | Privacy Controls: Alexa privacy settings and built-in mute button.

Best Buy sold the Echo Dot 4th Gen for $50 during Black Friday.

Amazon dropped the price of the Echo Dot 4th Gen by 50% for the Black Friday 2022 sale.

Other top Echo device deals from 2022 and 2023

The Echo Show 5 is now 56% off at Amazon.

Last year, the Echo Auto 1st Gen was down to $14 on Amazon from a regular price of $50.

The Echo Pop Smart is loud for its size and comes with a free sengled smart light bulb as part of a bundle that’s on sale for $40.

The Echo Show 15 is excellent for showing off family photos, getting weather updates and more; it was down to 32% off for last year’s Amazon Black Friday sale.

Best non-Amazon Alexa-enabled product deals

Who has the best Alexa Black Friday deals?

Most Amazon smart electronics include a built-in Alexa function or are compatible with the Alexa smartphone app. We recommend shopping primarily at Amazon for the best Alexa Black Friday deals, but it’s also a good idea to shop at other retailers for non-Amazon Alexa-enabled products. For example, you might find sound bars, speakers or headphones with an Alexa function at Best Buy, Walmart or Target. You can also check for deals directly from the manufacturer’s site, but your best bet for significant savings on Black Friday is to shop at the retailers we mentioned.

How to choose the best Echo device for you

After you’ve decided if you want a smart display, speaker, earbuds or another smart Echo device, choosing the best one for you is simple once you consider the features that are essential to you. What one person finds suitable for them might not work for you, so it’s crucial to think about which features you’ll get the most out of since there’s no point in paying more for a feature-packed device if you’re not going to take advantage of it.

The processing power of a device determines how efficiently it runs, meaning the better the processor, the less lag you’ll experience when launching apps, downloading or uploading files, playing games or streaming content. Most Alexa-enabled devices are easy to set up, and if you want to tweak privacy, notification and security settings, you can do so with the appropriate smartphone app.

These are the most prominent features found across Echo devices, as well as other key considerations:

Alexa app support

Speaker sound quality

Screen size and resolution

Size

Price

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi support

Privacy and parental controls

Processing power and speed

Camera quality

The processing power of any electronic determines how efficiently it runs, meaning the better the processor, the less lag you’ll experience when launching apps, downloading or uploading files, playing games or streaming content. Most Alexa-enabled devices are easy to set up, and if you want to tweak privacy, notification and security settings, you can do so with the appropriate smartphone app.

Buying an Echo on Black Friday vs. Prime Day

There are a few notable sales throughout the year, including Black Friday and Prime Day, which are both excellent for buying electronics at a sizeable discount. The primary distinction between Black Friday and Prime Day is that Prime Day is strictly an Amazon sale event, while every major retailer across the United States offers Black Friday deals.

You can find terrific Echo deals during Prime Day since Amazon promotes its products heavily during the sale, but Black Friday is also a great time to shop for them. Plus, during Black Friday, you can shop at other stores for non-Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, meaning you have a broader selection of products to shop.

