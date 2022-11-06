Though everyone will choose from a pool of gifts, it’s still a good idea to think of gifts a few people in particular will appreciate.

White elephant gifts that won’t be forgotten

A white elephant gift doesn’t have to be a joke, it can be any item people aren’t likely to buy for themselves. While you may need to get creative to find a good gift, you don’t need to worry as much about finding the perfect items for one person since you won’t know who’s going to receive it.

A budget of up to $100 offers plenty of options, from smart versions of everyday items to quirky toys and games that everyone will enjoy.

White elephant gifts anyone will love

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle

This simple, streamlined bottle keeps beverages hot or cold for hours and comes in a range of colors to suit your giftee. At 18 ounces, it’s large without being bulky, and the 18/8 stainless steel holds up well.

Sold by Amazon

Hamilton Beach Hot Oil Popcorn Popper

Whether they have a home theater or just enjoy this classic snack, your coworker will get plenty of usage out of this popcorn cooker. The oil-based design creates classic-tasting popcorn and rarely misses a kernel.

Sold by Amazon

Jenga Giant

This classic game blown up to a 22-inch version is eye-catching and loud when it comes crashing down. After several turns, it can reach as high as four feet, and the included carrying bag means it can be taken on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle

An instant film camera offers instant gratification in the way smartphones and digital cameras can’t. With an included 10-pack of Instax print film, the recipient will probably want to capture your holiday gathering right away.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Sure to be a hit, Apple AirTags can be helpful in a variety of activities, like traveling or going to a music venue. They can be used to keep tabs on wandering pets, track stolen valuables, and even find misplaced car keys.

Sold by Amazon

Victrola Journey+ Bluetooth Record Player

Despite the price, this compact record player offers impressive sound quality, especially when connected to a Bluetooth speaker. It also has built-in speakers and supports wired connection. Any music lover with limited space is likely to appreciate this gift.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

KLASK Game

Similar to air hockey but with a few twists, this tabletop game is easy to learn and challenging for all ages. Players control their strikers with magnets on the underside of the table, aiming for the opponent’s goal without falling into their own goal.

Sold by Amazon

Cutebee Dollhouse Kit

For the craft enthusiast, this wooden dollhouse with LED lighting and dozens of miniature decor elements makes a great decoration once assembled. The instructions are clear, though putting the house together will still take weeks, making for a cozy winter project.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

This small Ninja air fryer has a four-quart capacity and is simple to operate, making it a good gift for anyone with limited cooking experience. It takes up little counter space and can make meals for one or two people.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s, and Wayfair

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone

With a small form factor and included controller, this drone is an exciting gift for anyone curious about drones. The 1080p camera takes good photos and makes for an immersive flight experience.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Ideas International Space Station Building Kit

The accuracy of this ISS model will entertain teens or adults, and it looks good enough to display proudly on its included stand. For the number of pieces, it’s fairly large, and it presents a challenge for experienced Lego builders.

Sold by Amazon

Useful gifts

Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack

A fanny pack is undeniably convenient, and this simple black bag from Adidas sports the iconic logo. It can be worn a variety of ways, and it includes a key fob and two main pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Wine Opener

Everyone’s struggled to open a bottle of wine at some point, but maybe your giftee struggles more than most. It can open dozens of bottles on a single charge, and its compact design fits well on most counters.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Heelys Wheeled Heel Shoe

The classic wheeled sneaker comes in adult sizes as well, making for an amusing gift that the recipient won’t be able to help trying out. The wheel is mostly concealed under the heel, so these can be worn casually while offering a unique way to get around.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger

With space for charging two devices at once (any combination of a smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds), this wireless charger offers a convenient place to store gadgets at the end of the day. It charges quickly and has two lights to display the charge status of each device.

Sold by Amazon

Stanley Fatmax Rechargeable Flashlight

This 2,200-lumen rechargeable flashlight has a built-in trigger lock and a stand, making it well-suited to repairs in tight spots. The battery lasts up to seven hours, and the beam can reach impressive distances. Most DIYers are likely to appreciate this versatile tool.

Sold by Amazon

Cooper Cooler Rapid Beverage and Wine Chiller

A cold drink is refreshing any time of year, and this rapid beverage chiller ensures that its recipient never has to put a bottle in the freezer. Adding ice cools beverages, while warm water heats them up rapidly.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen Safe Time Locking Container

Just about everyone probably wishes they spent less time scrolling on their phone. This locking container helps your recipient unplug while they work. It’s large enough to hold phones and most handheld electronic devices.

Sold by Amazon

Funny and unique gifts

Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster

This is a toy that the recipient is sure to fire up shortly after they open it. With an absurd 24-dart capacity and motorized system, this massive Nerf gun is a fun, chaos-causing gadget. The chunky Mega darts whistle as they fly, and the Mastodon can launch them up to 100 feet.

Sold by Amazon

Powerup 4.0 Smartphone-Controlled Paper Airplane

This micro remote-controlled airplane attaches to a classic folded paper plane but can maneuver with impressive precision. It requires a fairly large space to fly, and the motor and propellers are durable enough to handle a few inevitable crashes.

Sold by Amazon

Cotton Candy Express Cotton Candy Machine

This is a great gift to give if you enjoy cotton candy but don’t want easy access to it. The recipient will probably let you twirl whenever you like. It takes practice, but the result is a classic swirly fluff of cloud-like sugar.

Sold by Amazon

Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Bidet Attachment

This awkward gift is sure to earn a few laughs, but it may also change the recipient’s bathroom forever. The mechanical design of this bidet attachment makes it easy to install, even for those with limited plumbing skills.

Sold by Amazon

Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle

A smart water bottle may seem ridiculous, but the colorful LED base serves as a hydration reminder for anyone who needs to increase their water intake. The app tracks total water consumption and considers factors like body weight and activity level.

Sold by Amazon

Lionel The Polar Express Model Train

Any train geek (or anyone with an inner child) will appreciate this feature-filled Polar Express train set, and it’s easy enough to set up that it will be circling the tree in no time. The sound effects and headlight add realism.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Foreverspin Titanium Spinning Top

This classy yet whimsical toy is a dynamic addition to any office, and with a good spin, it can go for a minute or more.

Sold by Amazon

