Looking for stocking stuffer ideas for a college student? Check out these popular picks

If you regularly find yourself frantically shopping for forgotten stocking stuffers a few days before Christmas, you’re not alone. Months before the big day, you’re making a list and checking it twice to ensure you find the perfect presents, inevitably leaving Christmas stocking stuffers until the last minute.

While stocking stuffers seem less significant, it’s an excellent way to get your college student a few minor wants and needs that accumulate throughout the year. If you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas, here are the 10 best stocking stuffers for college students.

Shop this article: JDGOOMA Stick-On Bedside Shelf, Anker Portable Charger and DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches 24K Gold Eye Mask.

What to consider before buying stocking stuffers for college students

Here are a few things to consider when buying good stocking stuffers for college students this holiday season.

Budget

If you don’t plan on spending much money, there are plenty of cheap stocking stuffers to consider that’ll be appreciated regardless of the price. Affordable stocking stuffers can cost as little as $5, while pricier options such as high-end earbuds and perfume can cost hundreds of dollars.

Interests

Gifts that align with a college student’s hobbies and interests make for great stocking stuffers. While younger kids and even high school-aged kids can spend hours constructing an in-depth list of anything they could possibly want for the holidays, you’re probably not going to get a list from a college student detailing their must-have items. If you’re not sure what to put in a college student’s stocking, start thinking of their interests. Do they play sports or hang out at the coffee shop all day? They might spend hours doing their hair and makeup or fixing up their car. Here are some holiday stocking stuffer ideas that align with different interests.

Self-care stocking stuffers

Tech stocking stuffers

Beauty stocking stuffers

Food stocking stuffers

Candy

Chips

Dried fruit

Coffee

Tea

Mints or gum

Chocolate

Popcorn

Kitchen stocking stuffers

Size

When buying stocking stuffers, size should always be at the forefront of your mind. Will it fit into a stocking? However, when you’re buying stocking stuffers for college students, you also need to consider the amount of space they have available for stocking stuffers. For example, if they go to school out of town and need to take a flight, train or car ride back, all items need to fit into their bag. If they have a small dorm room, it needs to work with their limited space.

Durability

Durability is important to consider, especially for college students. College students walk a lot — to classes, the dining hall, the coffee shop and their dorm room. So, if it’s something they need to bring with them, like a water bottle or journal, make sure it will hold up against a lot of walking.

Best stocking stuffers for college students

JDGOOMA Stick-On Bedside Shelf

Whether a college student is in a dorm room, office or apartment, this stick-on bedside shelf makes the perfect organizer to hold their phone, glasses, keys or books. It’s easy to install without any tools and comes off without leaving any damage to your wall.

BSTOEM Long iPhone Charging Cable, 10 feet long

Whether they’re constantly losing their charging cables or just need a spare to take places, this two-pack of 10-foot-long charging cables will suit all your needs. The cable is durable and can be folded without breaking. Just be sure to check that it’s compatible with your phone.

Poluma Dotted Grid Notebook

From making plans to taking notes to drawing, this dotted grid notebook can do it all. The hardcover protects the precious contents when it’s in a backpack or being carried around. It also features an attached elastic closure and an expandable inner pocket.

Simple Modern Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw

One of the most useful items for any college student is a water bottle to keep them hydrated when sitting in class, hanging out with friends or running across campus. This bottle is double-walled and insulated to keep your drink cold for hours.

Anker Portable Charger

This portable charger weighs only half a pound and is small enough to fit in most pockets. It can also charge a phone up to three times. College students never have to worry about their phone or tablet running out of battery again.

SHANSHUI Phone Card Holder

With this silicone phone card holder capable of holding cash, credit cards and headphones, college students don’t have to worry about bringing a bag with them everywhere they go. It features a strong adhesive so that it won’t fall off a phone but still comes off without any leftover residue.

Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Multipack

No one can ever have enough lip balm. With this four-pack, students can keep one in their room, one in a backpack and still have two more to spare. Each lip balm is a different flavor, and they promise to hydrate and smooth dry lips.

Yougai Manicure Set with Travel Case

Anyone will love this manicure set featuring 18 tools for hand care, foot care and facial care. The nail tools are made of high-quality steel, and the included sturdy travel case comes in two different colors.

DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches 24K Gold Eye Mask

Whether it’s hanging out with friends or studying, all-nighters are a common occurrence in college. These gold masks are the perfect stocking stuffer for exhausted students, making the wearer appear wide awake and refreshed in less than 15 minutes. Plus, the gold color looks fun.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

This Bluetooth tracker is a great gift for college students. Put it on their keys, backpack or purse, and they’ll never have to worry about their items getting lost or stolen. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity and Siri.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.