It’s perfectly natural for our styles and preferences to change over the years, but keeping your wardrobe fresh can be expensive. Prime Day is the perfect time to update your wardrobe for less, so it reflects the real you.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 spans two days — July 11 and 12 — and you’ll find some excellent deals on clothes and accessories. You can even find early Prime Day deals on wardrobe essentials and much more, so you don’t have to wait to save.

The deals below were last updated on July 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST.

Champion Everyday Joggers UP TO 43% OFF

If you’re looking for classic joggers for exercise, fashion or comfort, these are ideal. They’re made from pure cotton with a super-soft finish and fleecy interior. The elasticated waistband is comfortable, while the drawstring helps get the perfect fit.

Sold by Amazon

Hash Bubbie Slip-on Sneakers UP TO 33% OFF

These classic white slip-on sneakers are effortlessly stylish and go with a range of outfits, from everyday streetwear to smart-casual ensembles. They’re also comfortable to wear with a cushioned rubber sole. Since they’re made from canvas, they’re machine-washable and easy to keep clean.

Sold by Amazon

Shirts

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Chambray Shirt 25% OFF

Made from pure cotton, this shirt is breathable and cool to wear all summer. The chambray finish gives it a more relaxed look than some button-down shirts, but it still looks sharp. The signature trembled cotton feels soft straight out of the package and the sleeves stay put when cuffed.

Sold by Amazon

Hanes Originals Tri-Blend Relaxed Fit T-Shirt 29% OFF

Everyone should have a classic black T-shirt in their wardrobe. This one has a relaxed fit that gives an outfit an effortless look — even if you actually took an hour putting it together. It’s made from a lightweight blend of cotton, rayon and recycled polyester.

Sold by Amazon

Dresses

Dress the Population Catalina Sleeveless Fit and Flare Midi Dress 30% OFF

A stylish choice for summer, this dress leaves enough skin uncovered to keep you cool on a hot day thanks to its sleeveless design and midi length. While you can choose from 11 colors, the blush hue offers the deepest discount.

Sold by Amazon

The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress UP TO 46% OFF

The strappy design and loose fit make this dress perfect for summertime. Discounts vary according to color and size, but you get the most money off when you buy this dress in mushroom. It’s made from Tencel, a lightweight, breathable fabric made of cellulose from plants.

Sold by Amazon

Shorts

Under Armour Play Up Shorts 3.0 UP TO 58% OFF

With their breathability and moisture-wicking properties, these shorts are perfect for playing sports and working out. However, they’re also comfortable for wearing around the house and look good for casual everyday wear, especially if your style veers toward sporty.

Sold by Amazon

Outerwear

Guess Heavyweight Hooded Parka Jacket UP TO 70% OFF

It might not currently feel like you’ll ever need a heavy coat again, but winter will come sooner than you expect. With discounts like this, now’s the perfect time to save money on your cold-weather wardrobe. This parka is both warm and stylish.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket 30% OFF

You can’t go wrong with a classic biker jacket for those transitional months when you need more than a T-shirt or sweater but it’s too warm for a winter coat. This one has cool details, such as a belt and chunky zippers, that help take your style to the next level.

Sold by Amazon

Shoes

Brooks Launch 9 Neutral Running Shoe 36% OFF

Brooks running shoes are known for providing plenty of cushioning and support, but they don’t come cheap. However, with a hefty 36% discount, they might fall into your budget. Launch 9 running shoes are light and breathable with plenty of cushioning in the sole. They’re best for runners with neutral gaits.

Sold by Amazon

Accessories

Sojos Trendy Sunglasses 44% OFF

With their classic shape, these shades are suitable for buyers of all genders. They come in eight color combinations, including black frames with gray lenses and clear frames with pink lenses. The coating provides eye protection from ultraviolet rays.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Originals Washed Bucket Hat 21% OFF

Thanks to the resurgence of ’90s and ’00s fashion, bucket hats are in again, and this one from Adidas is a trendy choice. You get 21% off the black hat with a white embroidered logo, but discounts on the 28 other hues vary.

Sold by Amazon

