Season after season and year after year, jumpsuits reign supreme on and off the runway, especially since they come in so many fun, flattering styles. Versatile and easy to throw on, they can be worn anywhere from the office to the park, at home or while on vacation. Even if you were wary of them when they re-entered the style scene, it’s definitely time to embrace the trend. If you’re on the hunt for the right one that lets you revel in the sun, all breezy and comfy, take a look at the Olivia Milky White Linen Jumpsuit.

What to know before you buy a white jumpsuit

Body size

Jumpsuits are perfect for those with an hourglass shape, since the waist is usually slimmer than the hips and chest, showing off your natural figure. But that doesn’t mean that those with fewer curves can’t wear one — they are also great at accentuating waistlines.

Opt for jumpsuit designs and cuts that create clean lines and are made from quality fabrics such as chiffon or cotton blends. If your body is more pear-shaped, be on the lookout for designs that are wider at the hips, but narrow in the shoulders for balance.

If you have a bigger bustline, jumpsuits with flowing sleeves that have straight or slim fitted legs are ideal, while ones that feature a V-neck or wrap front help further balance out your bustline. Straighter body types look best in tailored jumpsuits or styles that elongate and add height to the body.

Designs

Depending on current fashion trends, a jumpsuit will feature cuts such as the elegant choker jumpsuit or spaghetti-strap tank top that can fit a cute blouse underneath. Mixing and matching is easy, since there are colors and patterns to choose from that are bound to complement clothing items you already own.

Overall jumpsuits have a structure similar to that of tank jumpsuits, but offer more coverage for your chest.

have a structure similar to that of tank jumpsuits, but offer more coverage for your chest. Flared jumpsuits have wider fanned-out legs and typically are sleeveless, exposing your shoulders.

have wider fanned-out legs and typically are sleeveless, exposing your shoulders. Blazer jumpsuits look best when paired with a tailored pair of matching stitched pants.

look best when paired with a tailored pair of matching stitched pants. Cape jumpsuits project elegance and poise, especially when worn with heels.

project elegance and poise, especially when worn with heels. Bandeau — French for “piece of fabric” — jumpsuits are single-piece garments that fit across the breast with no sleeves. They may also have wide leg openings.

Necklines

Like dress necklines, jumpsuit necks come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes.

V-necks range from short to deep, with most beginning at the shoulders before stopping mid-chest.

range from short to deep, with most beginning at the shoulders before stopping mid-chest. Boiler jumpsuit necklines are the classic, typically buttoned or zipped to just below your collarbones, covering your whole body besides your hands, face, and feet.

jumpsuit necklines are the classic, typically buttoned or zipped to just below your collarbones, covering your whole body besides your hands, face, and feet. Unusual ones feature a backless design or pattern in place of a more traditional neckline.

What to look for in a quality white jumpsuit

Fit

Your jumpsuit shouldn’t be too tight or loose, but should fit just right around your hips and bust line in particular. While jumpsuits that are too tight will restrict your movement, ones that are too loose will cover up your figure, overwhelming your body. Tall people should be on the lookout for longer pants lengths, while those who are petite should keep an eye on pieces with shorter lengths.

Waistline

Jumpsuits have either a loose or form-fitting waistline with belt loops you can use for an included cloth belt or your own belt. Cinching a jumpsuit is a great way to give your waist more definition and can help add more curves if you have a less curvaceous body type. Loose-fitting waistlines are commonly seen on jumpsuits fashioned as lounge wear, such as the playsuit or boiler version.

Versatility

Your options are endless when it comes to jumpsuit styles, since they are available all year in patterns, cuts and silhouettes based on the season. Jumpsuits can be layered underneath a jean jacket or paired with a short- or long-sleeve T-shirt for a casual look, while pairing one with an embellished blazer or stylish sweater during the fall or winter will help you round out any cold-weather outfit.

Comfort

Since the design of a jumpsuit usually requires the wearer to undress completely, finding one that’s comfortable to put on and take off should be at the top of your list. If the fabric is restrictive or not proportioned correctly, your jumpsuit can feel claustrophobic if you’re not careful.

In determining whether a jumpsuit’s fit is right for your body’s proportions, a good rule of thumb is to make sure it doesn’t ride up in any awkward places. Also, double-check the material it’s made from to see if it irritates skin — cotton, rayon and Tencel are better than spandex or polyester.

How much does a white jumpsuit cost?

The price of a jumpsuit can range from $35-$200, based on the size, color and amount of detailing. Fancier brands typically use higher quality materials that are fashioned into complex cuts, making them more expensive due to the craftsmanship involved.

Jumpsuit FAQs

Q. Can jumpsuits be worn during formal occasions?

A. You can find jumpsuits that are dress-code appropriate, stylish and classy for weddings, fancy dinners and parties. The right styles will also pair with heels, a nice formal blazer, silver or gold accessories and a chic handbag depending on the look you’re going for.

Q. What’s the difference between jumpsuits and other similar garments?

A. Jumpsuits, rompers and playsuits all are made with soft fabrics that are comfortable and breathable, such as cotton and polyester. However, unlike these clothing pieces, jumpsuits offer more freedom of movement and aren’t usually as difficult to slip on and off.

Q. Are jumpsuits only for certain body types?

A. You won’t run into very many issues when wearing a jumpsuit since most designs are tailored for specific body types. Jumpsuits with straight lines and without busy patterns are best for anyone with a curvier body, while those with wide legs or wrap fronts flatter people who are slim.

What are the best white jumpsuits to buy?

Top white jumpsuit

Olivia Milky White Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This handmade linen jumpsuit is oversized for a comfy, laidback look.

What you’ll love: With free customization, you can lengthen or shorten the legs and change the position of the waist seam.

What you should consider: If you want the garment to fit a little tighter, you should check the measurements and order a size smaller than you usually do.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top white jumpsuit for the money

Mora Brand White Formal Jumpsuit

What you need to know: Handmade with breast support and relaxed-fit pants, it makes wearers feel classy and sexy.

What you’ll love: This formal jumpsuit is sleeveless and has pockets. It’s made of suiting fabric — viscose and a bit of polyester and elastane — so you can wear it in winter, fall and spring, to a birthday, wedding or Valentine’s Day dinner.

What you should consider: It has a longer-than-usual 37.4-inch inseam.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Adrianna Papell Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This is a fancy alternative to the more traditional modern casual jumpsuit — especially if you plan on dressing up for an event with a strict dress code.

What you’ll love: This ivory-colored jumpsuit is more creamy hued than a true white, but nonetheless makes a striking non-traditional bridal dress substitute or can be worn to a nice dinner party or to a formal business event .

What you should consider: Wearers report that its material is thin, too-form fitting and sometimes not true to size.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

