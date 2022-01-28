Which burgundy velvet dress is best?

If you’re in the market for a burgundy velvet dress that will look great but won’t fall apart after one round in the wash, then search no further. While burgundy is often considered a signature winter color and velvet is a popular winter holiday season fabric, you can wear both year-round with the right cut and accessories. Want a dress that is stylish, comfortable and top quality? Check out the Calvin Klein Velvet Burnout Floral Midi Dress in a rosewood burgundy.

What to know before you buy a burgundy velvet dress

The little black dress isn’t the only game in town when it comes to a timeless, sophisticated look. Darker than red but redder than purple, burgundy is a rich and elegant color that gets its name from the wine made in Burgundy, France. The richness of the color is particularly accentuated with a fabric like velvet, where the soft, short fibers almost shimmer without the flashiness of sequins.

Choosing a style

Much like other dresses, velvet dresses come in a wide variety of styles. You’ll want to consider whether you’re looking for something casual or formal, and whether you’ll want sleeves, straps or other details.

Differences in fabrics

The soft, almost fur-like texture of velvet is achieved using short pile fibers. Though velvet used to use silk. Today, there are many alternatives. Velvet can be cotton, wool, linen, polyester, nylon and more.

Care instructions

Whether or not your velvet dress can go in the washing machine depends on the fabric. Silk velvet is best dry cleaned, while you can usually wash synthetics like polyester velvet in cold water.

What to look for in a quality burgundy velvet dress

Longevity

Velvet can seem like a temperamental fabric, but a velvet dress can last for years if you get a high-quality garment and care for it correctly. Polyester/Spandex blends have made velvet machine washable in many instances, but you’ll always want to check the label or even reviews for tips. It will wear out faster if you don’t care for your velvet appropriately. Reviews can be critical here because they will tell how a dress holds up over time and not just how it looks on day one. Subsequently, sometimes a manufacturer will recommend one method of care, but users have found a different method preferable for maintaining the quality of the material.

Burnout patterns vs. solid velvet

A burnout pattern can add some depth and dimension to a velvet dress. What is a burnout pattern exactly? It’s when the velvet looks raised in areas and non-existent (or “burned” off) in others. A chemical process creates a translucent pattern to produce eye-catching contrast and detailing across the velvet. A burnout pattern can also help to tone down some of the shimmer generally associated with velvet fabrics.

The stretch factor

While silk velvet provides little to no stretch, synthetic velvets made with polyester and spandex often give a garment some flexibility in terms of fit. A stretchy dress can at times be more comfortable and is especially convenient if you’re buying online and won’t get to try the item on beforehand.

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy velvet dress

Velvet isn’t a particularly expensive fabric, but the cost varies depending on the quality of the materials and brand name recognition. As a result, burgundy velvet dresses can range anywhere from $20-$200 in price.

Burgundy velvet dress FAQ

What is the difference between burgundy and red?

A. Though in the red family, burgundy is a deeper shade that often includes purple or brown hues to provide a darker effect.

Does velvet make you feel warmer?

A. Velvet is a warmer fabric, which makes it more popular in the winter months. The cut, style and lining should all be considered if you’re looking to wear velvet in a more summery climate.

What’s the best velvet burgundy dress to buy?

Top burgundy velvet dress

Calvin Klein Velvet Burnout Floral Midi Dress

What you need to know: Here is a lovely three-quarter sleeve v-neck velvet burnout dress with a tie closure at the waist and a ruffled hem that falls just below the knee.

What you’ll love: The burnout design displays a tasteful floral pattern, and the dress is lined. There is also a back zipper and a tie in the front. It’s made from a comfortable and stretchy nylon/polyester/spandex blend that is machine washable.

What you should consider: The dress is only available in four sizes, and the length can vary depending on the size.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top burgundy velvet dress for the money

Soly Hux Women’s Plus Size Cowl Neck Velvet Mini Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This is a plus-size burgundy velvet dress with spaghetti straps and a hem that falls just above the knee.

What you’ll love: The straps are adjustable, and the cowl neck design adds some extra drama to the silhouette. The fabric has some stretch, and the overall look is quite flattering.

What you should consider: The dress runs a little small and buyers recommend hand washing to prevent unnecessary wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Donna Ricco Printed Velvet Fit & Flare Dress

What you need to know: This sleeveless cowl neck rose printed velvet dress features a sash at the waist and an asymmetrical hem that falls between the knee and the ankle.

What you’ll love: The detailed accents are unique, making for a striking silhouette. The dress is lined and made from spandex and polyester. It comes in eight sizes and is machine washable.

What you should consider: The length of the hem can vary based on the size of the dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

